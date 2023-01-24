Read full article on original website
Ekim Ddot
5d ago
I worked that wreck and in my almost 20 years of towing it was the worst accident I’ve worked. Such a tragedy. The kids in that pickup had a guardian angel with them. That truck cleared the bridge and landed upside down in the creek which was more like a small river because of the rain. Prayers to the families. Oh and ignore all the FB post about the accident, half of what’s being said is not true. We recovered the vehicles and towed them so we were there for the majority of the CIRT investigation. Lock him up and throw away the keys
