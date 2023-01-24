ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Addison Independent

Firefighters celebrate tradition at county dinner

Last week, for the first time in three years, more than 100 local firefighters gathered at the Eagles Club in Vergennes for the annual meeting of the Addison County Firefighters Association (ACFA). We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able...
VERGENNES, VT
WCAX

Taking the plunge: Vermonter breaks world ice swimming records

WESTMORE, Vt. (WCAX) - The snow doesn’t scream beach weather, but for a group in the Northeast Kingdom, it’s the perfect time to go for a dip. “I’m really passionate and love swimming,” said Charlotte Brynn, a Stowe resident and competitive swimmer. Brynn recently took home...
STOWE, VT
WCAX

Stabbing incident in Rutland leaves one dead

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Rutland City Police tell Channel 3 News that they are investigating a fatal stabbing this morning. Chief Brian Kilcullen says police were called to Water Street in Rutland on Saturday. Police say there are no suspects at this time. We do not have any information on...
RUTLAND, VT
Addison Independent

UPDATED: MUHS Principal Justin Campbell quits

MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury Union High School Principal Justin Campbell resigned Monday, effective immediately. After being on the job two and a half years, Campbell has built positive relationships with students, teachers and parents, according to his colleagues. MUHS drivers ed teacher George Rooney compared the mood of a teachers’...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
NEWS10 ABC

Hartford down two employees over 3.5-year wage dispute

Last week, the town of Hartford declared a state of emergency, as Thursday night snowfall butted up against a problem. The small Washington County town usually employs four people in its highway department, who keep roads plowed and safe when the snow comes. This winter, the town is down to two - and faces a problem far bigger than a single snowstorm.
HARTFORD, NY
newportdispatch.com

DUI crash in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — A 43-year-old man from Middlebury was arrested for DUI following a crash in New Haven yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place near the intersection of US Route 7 and Campground Road at around 10:25 p.m. According to the report, Cavan Drake was traveling south on US...
NEW HAVEN, VT
WCAX

Plattsburgh to get 1st cannabis retailer

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh is set to get its first cannabis retailer. Plattsburgh-based North Country Roots says it just got a retail license from the New York State Cannabis Control Board. The company is the only shop so far in the Plattsburgh area to get a license. The store...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Region ramps up for next winter storm

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The latest in a string of winter storms is expected to hit our region Wednesday afternoon into Thursday, bringing heavy snow and mixed precipitation. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings for most parts of Vermont, New Hampshire, and New York. The forecast calls for the storm to start as snow and then change over to sleet & freezing rain, causing some icing problems. It is expected to bring 4-8″ of snow with some higher elevations getting up to 12″.
BURLINGTON, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy