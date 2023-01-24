Read full article on original website
Longtime Sailing Center Is a Casualty of the Lake Champlain Real Estate Boom
A rising tide of development in northwestern Vermont has claimed a fixture of the Malletts Bay community, the International Sailing Center, which for decades has provided an affordable route for young people to learn how to sail. The sailing center and school is losing its lease and looking for another...
State wants to sell Burlington office building, drawing criticism from state employees’ union
The Phil Scott administration is proposing a sale of the Zampieri office building in Burlington, calling it “underutilized.” But an official from the state employees’ union said that news “came as a surprise.” Read the story on VTDigger here: State wants to sell Burlington office building, drawing criticism from state employees’ union.
Addison Independent
Firefighters celebrate tradition at county dinner
Last week, for the first time in three years, more than 100 local firefighters gathered at the Eagles Club in Vergennes for the annual meeting of the Addison County Firefighters Association (ACFA). We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able...
5 Vermont chefs, restaurants and drinking establishments among James Beard Awards semifinalists
Haymaker Bun Company of Middlebury is among the first-ever nominees for outstanding bakery, a new category. Read the story on VTDigger here: 5 Vermont chefs, restaurants and drinking establishments among James Beard Awards semifinalists.
Castleton rallies behind Gilmore Home Center after devastating fire
Amid the debris, firefighters managed to save a cherished weathervane that sat atop the store for more than three decades. Read the story on VTDigger here: Castleton rallies behind Gilmore Home Center after devastating fire.
WCAX
Taking the plunge: Vermonter breaks world ice swimming records
WESTMORE, Vt. (WCAX) - The snow doesn’t scream beach weather, but for a group in the Northeast Kingdom, it’s the perfect time to go for a dip. “I’m really passionate and love swimming,” said Charlotte Brynn, a Stowe resident and competitive swimmer. Brynn recently took home...
WCAX
Report finds Vermont struggling to reduce waste as landfill fills up
ROCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s only landfill is filling up. The Coventry landfill only has about 20 years of capacity left. So the state has a goal of cutting 50% of its waste out of the waste stream. But progress on that goal is slow moving according to a new state report.
WCAX
Stabbing incident in Rutland leaves one dead
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Rutland City Police tell Channel 3 News that they are investigating a fatal stabbing this morning. Chief Brian Kilcullen says police were called to Water Street in Rutland on Saturday. Police say there are no suspects at this time. We do not have any information on...
Addison Independent
UPDATED: MUHS Principal Justin Campbell quits
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury Union High School Principal Justin Campbell resigned Monday, effective immediately. After being on the job two and a half years, Campbell has built positive relationships with students, teachers and parents, according to his colleagues. MUHS drivers ed teacher George Rooney compared the mood of a teachers’...
Hartford down two employees over 3.5-year wage dispute
Last week, the town of Hartford declared a state of emergency, as Thursday night snowfall butted up against a problem. The small Washington County town usually employs four people in its highway department, who keep roads plowed and safe when the snow comes. This winter, the town is down to two - and faces a problem far bigger than a single snowstorm.
Vermont’s largest health care union will almost double in size
Support staff at UVM Medical Center voted overwhelmingly to unionize this week. The new bargaining unit will bring 2,200 more employees under representation by the Vermont Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont’s largest health care union will almost double in size.
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash in New Haven
NEW HAVEN — A 43-year-old man from Middlebury was arrested for DUI following a crash in New Haven yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place near the intersection of US Route 7 and Campground Road at around 10:25 p.m. According to the report, Cavan Drake was traveling south on US...
Burlington neighbors gather to support teen beaten outside home
The student was attacked the night of Jan. 17 by a group of young people, a family member said, leaving the local neighborhood shaken. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington neighbors gather to support teen beaten outside home.
WCAX
Plattsburgh to get 1st cannabis retailer
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh is set to get its first cannabis retailer. Plattsburgh-based North Country Roots says it just got a retail license from the New York State Cannabis Control Board. The company is the only shop so far in the Plattsburgh area to get a license. The store...
Vermont legislators to fight for increased pay and benefits
With state funding, Burlington moves closer to launching a mental health crisis response team
‘Nobody wants this sooner than those folks that this is going to serve,’ Jackie Corbally, a consultant on the project, told the Burlington City Council this week. Read the story on VTDigger here: With state funding, Burlington moves closer to launching a mental health crisis response team.
WCAX
Region ramps up for next winter storm
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The latest in a string of winter storms is expected to hit our region Wednesday afternoon into Thursday, bringing heavy snow and mixed precipitation. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings for most parts of Vermont, New Hampshire, and New York. The forecast calls for the storm to start as snow and then change over to sleet & freezing rain, causing some icing problems. It is expected to bring 4-8″ of snow with some higher elevations getting up to 12″.
