Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Buckeyes comeback falls short, lose to Purdue 73-65The LanternColumbus, OH
Addressing the Semiconductor CrisisBuilding Indiana BusinessWest Lafayette, IN
Men’s Basketball: Sensabaugh scores 21, No. 24 Ohio State falls to No. 1 Purdue 71-69The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Rutgers Defeats Top-Ranked Purdue College Basketball TeamFlurrySportsWest Lafayette, IN
WISH-TV
One twin from Ohio Amber Alert dies; brother had been rescued in Indianapolis
COLUMBUS, Ohio. (WISH) — Ky’Air Thomass, a twin baby who was kidnapped by a woman in December, was found dead Saturday night, police say. The Columbus Police Department said they received a call just before 11 p.m. Saturday about a baby not breathing in a home on East Whittier Street. Police say the baby was taken to a children’s hospital but died around 11:44 p.m. that same night.
WISH-TV
Local Reports: 5-month-old baby rescued in Indianapolis has died
COLUMBUS, OH. (WISH) — Ky’Air Thomas, a twin baby who was kidnapped by a woman in December in Ohio was found dead Saturday night, police say. The Columbus Police Department said they received a call just before 11 p.m. Saturday about a baby not breathing in a home on East Whittier Street. Police say the baby was taken to a children’s hospital but died around 11:44 p.m. that same night.
WISH-TV
Man arrested for 2018 triple murder in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Fort Wayne police say its department arrested a 29-year-old man on Friday morning for a triple homicide in 2018. At 11:15 a.m. Friday, the Fort Wayne Police Department’s homicide unit took Jacquail Belcher into custody. Police say he shot and killed Dernail Brown, DaShaun Richards and Breondon Pinkston in June 2018.
WISH-TV
17-year-old student dies in Hancock County crash
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A 17-year-old Greenfield Central High School student died Saturday night after a single-vehicle crash in Hancock County. At 11 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the area of County Road 500 North and County Road 50 East for a single-vehicle crash. That’s located in Maxwell, about two miles north of Greenfield, near Maxwell Intermediate School, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday.
WISH-TV
Marion County juries deliver guilty verdicts in 2 murder cases, 3 other crimes
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County juries returned five guilty verdicts this week in two murder cases, an attempted murder case, a child neglect, and a child molestation case, according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office. On Tuesday, Sammy Tinnin was convicted of a 2020 murder after a...
Greenfield Central HS student dies in fatal crash
Hancock County Sheriff’s office is investigating after a Greenfield Central High School student died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night.
WISH-TV
IMPD on scene of police shooting on Indy’s northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a police shooting on the city’s northeast side. The shooting happened about 3:15 p.m. Sunday near Winding Way and Kessler Boulevard East Drive. In a tweet, IMPD stated no officers were injured. No other injuries’ have been confirmed at this time.
WISH-TV
Car chase ends in police shooting on northeast side, suspects in hospital
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two suspects are in the hospital after leading police on a chase that ended in a shootout Sunday afternoon. At 3 a.m. Sunday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a shots fired incident in the 1000 block of Broad Ripple. Officers learned a woman was involved in a disturbance with the father of her child, according to police. The woman told police the man fired at least one shot, hitting her vehicle as she drove away. The woman was not injured.
WISH-TV
People losing access to real-time police radio traffic in Hendricks County
PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — People in Hendricks County are losing access to real-time police radio traffic. Dispatchers inside the Hendricks County Communications Center direct law enforcement to where they need to go. You can listen to that radio traffic in real time. On Monday, that radio traffic will be...
Fox 19
Man arrested for child solicitation after being confronted by child predator catcher’s group
DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A predator catchers Facebook group’s video helped authorities to arrest a registered sex offender for child solicitation. Byron Caudill, 47, went to an Anderson, Indiana, Walmart on Jan. 15 to meet who he thought was a 14-year-old boy, according to the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office.
WISH-TV
Docs: Indy man charged with kidnapping 3-month-old after fight with ex
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis man charged with kidnapping for the abduction of his 3-month-old daughter on Tuesday, prompting a statewide Silver Alert, took the girl after a violent encounter with his ex-girlfriend that started with an argument over a bandage, court papers say. Lawrence Whitsitt, 20, faces felony...
Accused drug dealer on GPS monitoring is arrested after IMPD finds drugs, $8k in cash, stolen gun at home
INDIANAPOLIS — An accused drug dealer on GPS monitoring is arrested this week following a police raid on Indy’s near east side. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested two men on drug charges after cocaine and methamphetamine were found during a search at a near east side home. The drugs were found during an investigation at […]
WISH-TV
Zionsville government waited 2 months to report loss of $59,000 in scam
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Zionsville town government paid a $59,000 invoice for an ice rink, and the company that installed the rink said it hasn’t been paid. The temporary ice rink was installed in a field on the outskirts of Zionsville. On Friday, all that remained were some wooden pallets and a vague outline in the snow.
WISH-TV
Woman dead, man injured after shooting inside home in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — The Fort Wayne police say their department is investigating a shooting that left a woman dead and a man in critical condition in a home Saturday morning. Just after 11 a.m. Saturday, police responded to the 9000 block of Dartford Court and found a...
HS coach dies after stepping on live wires following crash
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Department is investigating a man's death following a crash Thursday evening.
Ascension St. Vincent to shut down additional operations
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Ascension St. Vincent confirmed it is shutting down services at multiple locations in the central Indiana area. Those places include: Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Greenwood Primary Care Olive Branch 1579 Olive Branch Parke Lane, Suite 180 Greenwood, IN 46143 Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Crawfordsville Primary Care 1684 Bush […]
wbiw.com
Upland man killed in a two-vehicle accident on State Road 22
GAS CITY – Thursday at approximately 8:36 a.m., officers from the Indiana State Police, the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, and the Upland Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Road 22 near Grant County Road 500 East, in which a man died. The preliminary crash investigation...
WANE-TV
Coroner: 18-year-old dies in Hoagland crash
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An 18-year-old man died while riding in the passenger seat of a vehicle that crashed near the intersection of U.S. 27 and Somers Road in Hoagland on Monday, according to the Allen County Coroner. The coroner identified the man as Jordan Soto, of Monroeville.
WISH-TV
Woman dead after shooting in home on 96th east of I-69
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was found shot to death Friday in a home off 96th Street just east of I-69, police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says it happened just before 4 p.m. Friday in the 9500 block of Village Way. That’s in the Geist Landing neighborhood near a Meijer store on the city’s border with Fishers.
wrtv.com
Witness follows homicide suspect into downtown parking garage, assists IMPD with locating
INDIANAPOLIS — A man faces murder charges after homicide detectives with IMPD located him thanks to witness cooperation following a drug deal gone bad. According to IMPD, officers were dispatched to 200 S. Illinois Street in downtown Indianapolis for a person down. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering...
