Read full article on original website
Related
Fox11online.com
GBASO welcomes community into 'bigger and better' skate park for EPIC fundraiser
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Green Bay Action Sports Organization, better known as GBASO, welcomed the community into its new space Friday with the hopes of officially opening its doors this spring. Last spring, GBASO found itself without a home after the building it was renting from was sold. It has since...
Fox11online.com
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Green Bay and Door County announce merger
(WLUK) -- Two Northeast Wisconsin Boys & Girls Clubs are joining together to become one of the region's largest youth development agencies. The Boys & Girls Club of Door County and the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay, which includes the Boys & Girls Club of Shawano, are uniting as one organization.
Fox11online.com
Embrace winter with an outdoor family-fun day at Mosquito Hill
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (WLUK) -- Mosquito Hill Nature Center has some family-friendly activities planned for its Winter Family Fun Day. It's happening on Saturday, January 28, 2023, from 12-3 p.m. Mosquito Hill has an exciting Family Olympics challenge for fun and prizes. You can play a round of human foosball or...
Fox11online.com
Bosse's celebrates 125 years by cutting ribbon for its new De Pere home
DE PERE (WLUK) -- The historic Bosse's News & Tobacco celebrated its 125th anniversary Friday by officially cutting the ribbon on its new De Pere home. The store had been calling Green Bay home since 1898, even after moving in the '80s with the redevelopment of downtown. But this old...
Fox11online.com
Winter UTV Ride hits the trail near Crivitz
MARINETTE COUNTY (WLUK) -- With snow returning, getting outside during the winter is part of "How WI Live" in Northeast Wisconsin, and that means many people are taking advantage of the situation. "The trails are in excellent shape. Like you can see, snow's falling right now. So we're going to...
Fox11online.com
Ariens Nordic Center near Brillion to welcome hundreds of young skiers this weekend
CALUMET COUNTY (WLUK) -- Within a month of its grand opening, Ariens Nordic Center will be welcoming hundreds of cross-country skiers this weekend. The center will be hosting the CXC Junior and Youth Cup, a competition that was originally planned to be held in Traverse City, Mich. But without enough natural snow, the competition is coming to the Brillion area where Ariens can make its own snow.
Fox11online.com
Colder temperatures can't keep people away from Winterfest On Broadway
GREEN BAY (WLU) -- The colder weather was no match for people anxious to get out of the house and gather in downtown Green Bay. The annual Winterfest On Broadway was held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. A Candyland scavenger hunt had people checking out the shops,...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay Police investigating two suspicious deaths on the east side
GREEN BAY (WLUK)-- Green Bay Police are investigating two suspicious deaths on the city's east side near the border of Green Bay and Bellevue. Police say two females were found dead in a duplex late Sunday morning. Green Bay police tell us they were sent to the 1600 block of...
Fox11online.com
Enjoy some pampering at Weiler Academy Wellness & Spa
Weiler Academy Wellness & Spa has moved into a brand-new location with lots more to offer. Carlyn and Michelle joined Living with Amy to talk about the European style spa and the unique experiences they offer including the Hydrafacial with a European twist. Watch for more details. Weiler Academy is...
Fox11online.com
Activities for all ages at Winterfest on Broadway
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Bundle up the family for a day of fun at Winterfest on Broadway. There will be horse drawn carriage rides, outdoor games, winter animals, ice sculptures, wood carving and more. There's even treats at participating businesses for the Candy Land scavenger hunt. The festivities kick off...
Fox11online.com
Kaukauna house destroyed in fire, no injuries reported
KAUKAUNA (WLUK)--The Kaukauna Fire Department responded to a call to a single-family residence on fire at 15 Woodhaven Lane around 6:45 a.m. When firefighters arrived on scene, the house was fully engulfed in flames and was starting to collapse. No one was home at the time of the fire. Kaukauna...
Fox11online.com
Menominee Police looking for runaway 16-year-old
MENOMINEE, Michigan (WLUK) -- The Menominee Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a runaway juvenile. On its Facebook page, the department says Dante Wetthuhn, 16, was last seen on January 27th at about 2 p.m. in Menominee. Wetthuhn was wearing a red flannel with a hoodie...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay homeless man arrested in stabbing
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A homeless man was arrested after allegedly stabbing another homeless man in Green Bay. Joseph Roberts, 55, was charged Friday with second-degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct. Police were called to the 2000 block of Holmgren Way just after 11 p.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, officers...
Fox11online.com
Judge will hold preliminary hearing for teen charged in fentanyl overdose death
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – A preliminary hearing for a 15-year-old charged with delivering a fatal dose of drugs will be held in front of a judge instead of a court commissioner, as is the usual practice in Brown County. Maylia Julieanna Paige Sotelo is charged in adult court with...
Fox11online.com
Snow Friday morning followed by Arctic air
(WLUK) -- Be careful as you hit the road this morning as snow showers may result in hazardous travel conditions. The gusty winds of 35 mph will also blow the snow around. Otherwise look for cloudy skies today and a high near 32 degrees. Snow accumulation will be around an inch.
Fox11online.com
HSGT: Kimberly and West De Pere record victories
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Friday night in High School Game Time, Kimberly topped Fond du Lac 65-53 in a key Fox Valley Association boys basketball game, while West De Pere beat Shawano 65-59 in a Bay Conference game. Click the video for highlights.
Fox11online.com
Man convicted 36 years after Green Bay murder
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – More than 36 years after Lisa Holstead’s body was found partially submerged in a swamp in an area now known as the Ken Euers Nature Area, Lou Griffin was convicted for her murder Friday. Griffin, now 67, was charged with first-degree murder in October...
Fox11online.com
Titletown Winter Games returns with luge, ski jumping and more
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- The shadows of Lambeau field will transform into a winter sports wonderland next month. The fourth annual Titletown Winter Games is set for Feb. 18 - 19. It features luge, curling, biathlon and cross-country skiing, figure skating and ski jumping. The free event will give community members...
Fox11online.com
SNC seniors Mark & McChesney help Team USA make history
GREEN BAY (WLUK) - World University Games is an individual & team winter Olympics style competition for collegiate athletes that started January 8th in Lake Placid, New York. Men's hockey is an event Team USA has struggled in since the tournament's 1959 inception, never winning a medal. Traditionally made up...
Comments / 0