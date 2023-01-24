Read full article on original website
BPD: Search for two men accused of two home invasion robberies in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Bakersfield police are looking for two men accused of two home invasion robberies within two weeks. Police said in one of the incidents, the suspects had a police radio channel scanner with them. Bakersfield police said on January 26th, 2023, at around 7:43 p.m., officers...
CHP motorcycle patrol officer struck, injured by vehicle in NW Bakersfield: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer was struck and injured by a vehicle that ran a red light Friday morning in northwest Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. At around 11:45 a.m. officers from BPD responded to a report of a injury crash involving...
Trial date set for woman accused of killing siblings in Dec. 2021 crash
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Lisa Core, the woman who is accused of striking and killing Calyee Brown, 10, and J.J. Malone, 19, with her vehicle while under the influence in late 2021, is set will go to trial on February 6, 2023. On December 8, 2021, Bakersfield Police officers...
Bakersfield family wants answers: 'Just come forward and say that it was you.'
BAKERSFIELD, California — It has been a little more than a week since the Alvarez family was woken up by a man stuck in their chimney. The man was taken to a local hospital after he was freed, but has now gone missing. The Alvarez family was alerted three...
Fire Structure in Taft Saturday afternoon
Taft, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Fire Department was dispatched to a fire vacant commercial building in Taft. According to KCFD press release, it happened just around 12:13 p.m. Saturday afternoon near Center Street and 4th Street. Firefighters requested additional equipment and personnel, due to the size of...
BPD testing new drug detection method for DUI's that only uses saliva
BAKERSFIELD, California — Bakersfield police are testing out a new type of drug test they can use in DUI checkpoints and roadside stops. They are working with Vanguard Laboratories to put this new detection method to the test. Sgt. Chance Koerner said he took up the opportunity after Vanguard...
KCSO pays tribute to long-time law enforcement philanthropist
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Lisa Marie Dunagan is said to have impacted many here in Kern County. She’s a long-time supporter of law enforcement and has always shown her love in many ways. “She’s arranged for free lunch for our deputies, she arranged for free care packages for...
Granite Pointe Park and Planz Park improvements underway
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Recreation & Parks Department is working on improvements to two city parks. Construction has begun on two projects, playground rehabilitation at Granite Pointe Park and a basketball court rehabilitation at Planz Park. $435,000 of Measure N funding was used for Granite Pointe, and $116,000...
Eyewitness News chief meteorologist celebrates 20 years
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — We here at Eyewitness News celebrated Chief Meteorologist Miles Muzio's 20-year anniversary with KBAK/KBFX. January 6th marked the day he started at the station two decades ago. Before coming back to Bakersfield, Miles had been working at a station in Hartford, Connecticut. Miles had previously...
FEMA awards $397,000 grant to the Kern County Fire Department
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Fire Department received a $397,000 grant from FEMA through the Assistance to Firefighters Grants Program. KCFD said in a release, “The funding comes at a much-needed time, as call volume due to population growth in our county has experienced significant increases.”
Ribbon Cutting for Stockdale River Ranch multi-use trail
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The City of Bakersfield has completed a $1.1 million multi-use trail in partnership with Bolthouse Properties at Stockdale River Ranch. They held their ribbon cutting event Friday, January 27th. The 2.5 mile long trail connects the Stockdale River Ranch housing developments to the existing Kern...
Kern County to receive $4.3 million for infrastructure repair, improvements: Caltrans
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — California will spend nearly a billion dollars to repair and improve transportation infrastructure in the state, including $4.2 million in Kern County, according to a Caltrans press release. The California Transportation Commission (CTC) allocated over $988 million Friday. The funding includes more than $450 million...
Kern County Bridal Association bridal show: Cake
BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Bridal Association is holding its Wedding and Events Bridal Show Sunday, 29th, 2023 at the Kern County Fairgrounds. Kyle Brown, the CEO of KWB Entertainment Inc., and Jennifer Mebane from Cornerstone Bakery talked about the different types of cake offered. For more...
Kern County Bridal Association holds Wedding and Event Expo
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Bridal Association held its Wedding and Event Expo January 29th at the Kern County Fairgrounds. Over 80 professionals were at the event to help attendees in planning their next celebration. Visitors were able to compare a variety of vendors, including caterers, DJs,...
Dr. Jasmeet Bains holds ceremonial district swearing in
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Dr. Jasmeet Bains, Assemblywoman for the 35th District-D, held a ceremonial swearing in for her district constituents January 27th. Although her official swearing in took place in Sacramento last December, Dr. Bains wanted to have another ceremony in her district. Growing up in Delano and...
Kern Health Systems awarded $19 million to address homelessness in Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Funds were being awarded to organizations across Kern County who had a comprehensive plan to help the unhoused. Kern Health Systems, the independent public agency that governs Kern Family Health Care, received over $19 million dollars of state Department of Health Care Services incentive funds.
General Plan update: What is RISE?
BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — The City of Bakersfield is looking for input on a plan to develop a roadmap for its future. Chris Boyle from the City's Planning Commission talked about what RISE means and the survey the public can take to share their thoughts and ideas. For more...
State Water Project allocation increases to 30%
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The State Water Project allocation is seeing a substantial increase, and it’s all thanks to the state’s recent storms. This comes as good news for everyone in California, and especially those in Kern County. On December 1st, the initial forecast only projected a 5%...
66th Annual Whiskey Flat Days returns in Kernville next month
Get your “Boots, Chaps, and Cowboy Hats” ready for the 66th Annual Whiskey Flat Days in Kernville. The event kicks off Friday, February 17, 2023, and goes through Sunday, February 20, 2023. Some of the events happening during the three days include a parade, line dancing, carnival rides,...
CAPK brings awareness to Earned Income Tax Credit program
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Community Action Partnership of Kern (CAPK) held an event January 27th to bring awareness to their Earned Income Tax Credit program. The Earned Income Tax Credit program (EITC), provides tax breaks for low-income working individuals and families. They also celebrated the United Way of...
