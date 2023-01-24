SEATTLE — Redfin agents say bidding wars are back in the Puget Sound as the housing market has begun to recover from a low point in the second week of November. According to a new Redfin report, the number of Redfin users requesting first tours increased 17% since the second week of November, and the number of people contacting Redfin agents to start the homebuying process surged 13%. Compared to a year ago, however, home tours and requests for service are down 23% and 27%, respectively, per the Seattle-based real estate brokerage.

