ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

More than 10K Seattle Housing Authority residents will receive free unlimited-fare ORCA cards

SEATTLE — Residents living in Seattle Housing Authority-owned and managed housing will now have an easier time getting around the Puget Sound region. On Tuesday, Mayor Bruce Harrell and the Seattle Department of Transportation announced a new partnership with SHA to distribute free unlimited-use ORCA cards to more than 10,000 residents in affordable housing.
SEATTLE, WA
southseattleemerald.com

NEWS GLEAMS | Sawant Proposes Legislation Against Caste Discrimination; Spokane Street Low Bridge Reopens but Delays Remain

A roundup of news and announcements we don’t want to get lost in the fast-churning news cycle!. Councilmember Sawant Proposes Legislation Against Caste Discrimination. Councilmember Kshama Sawant (District 3, Central Seattle), chair of the Seattle City Council’s Sustainability and Renters’ Rights Committee, has proposed City legislation aimed at fighting caste discrimination. The bill — which is the first of its kind in the nation — is primarily focused on the 167,000 people from South Asia who live in Washington State, especially those located in the Seattle area and focused around the tech sector.
SEATTLE, WA
theregistryps.com

20-Unit Alano Living in Seattle Sold for $8MM

An apartment complex in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood was sold in a recent transaction for $8 million, or approximately $400,000 per unit, according to information from the brokers that facilitated the deal. The buyer was Pac-3 LLC, an entity that shares an address with SCI Infrastructure, LLC, according to public records, and the seller was an entity affiliated with Lynnwood-based Alano 58 LLC. The sale was recorded on Jan. 19.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

RIP Washington’s Hinman Glacier, gone after thousands of years

The largest glacier between the high peaks of Mount Rainier and Glacier Peak has melted away after a long battle with global warming. For thousands of years, the Hinman Glacier graced the crest of the Washington Cascades in what is now King County. Fifty miles due east of downtown Seattle,...
KING COUNTY, WA
PLANetizen

Op-Ed: Seattle’s ADU Rules Leave Long-Term Renters Out in the Cold

Despite the city’s housing affordability crisis and official pledges to support increased housing production, one Seattle resident found that the process of converting his basement to an apartment for long-term renters is “painful, expensive, and risky,” unlike the “super simple” process for adding a short-term rental unit, a practice that many housing advocates blame for reducing the supply for long-term renters.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemedium.com

Seattle City Attorney Files Lawsuit Against Kia And Hyundai To Abate Public Safety Hazard Created By Rise In Theft Of Their Vehicles

Seattle City’s Attorney’s Office – On Monday, Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison filed a lawsuit in federal court against car manufacturers Kia and Hyundai for their failure to install anti-theft technology in some vehicles which Davison claims has contributed to an exponential increase of Kia and Hyundai car theft in Seattle and other regions.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Redfin reports return of bidding wars in Seattle housing market

SEATTLE — Redfin agents say bidding wars are back in the Puget Sound as the housing market has begun to recover from a low point in the second week of November. According to a new Redfin report, the number of Redfin users requesting first tours increased 17% since the second week of November, and the number of people contacting Redfin agents to start the homebuying process surged 13%. Compared to a year ago, however, home tours and requests for service are down 23% and 27%, respectively, per the Seattle-based real estate brokerage.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Safety concerns grow over encampment along I-5 express lanes in Seattle

SEATTLE — There is a new safety concern over a homeless encampment along the I-5 express lanes in Seattle. The encampment sits just north of the Ship Canal Bridge on Washington State Department of Transportation's (WSDOT) right-of-way property. Drivers and residents said people living in the encampments are crossing...
SEATTLE, WA
fsrmagazine.com

The SEA Crab House to Open Two New Locations in February

The SEA Crab House, featuring Cajun-style seafood boils with Thai-inspired sauces, is poised to launch two new restaurant locations in February 2023. The first new location will open February 3 in Beaverton, Oregon; the second location will open February 28 in Seattle. “We plan to open six new locations in...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Legislation to claim RVs as homesteads muddies Seattle’s homeless problem

Washington’s Senate Housing Committee examined a bill last week aiming to prevent vehicles that are being used as temporary housing from being towed. This additional piece of legislation clouds an already foggy situation for RVs in Seattle. “They’re proposing that if you have an RV and you live in...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy