ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
12 News

Weekend trip to California turns deadly for Arizona woman

MARICOPA, Ariz. — What was supposed to be a fun weekend in California turned deadly for Vanessa Urbina. The 22-year-old drove to San Diego to enjoy the MLK holiday on Friday. Early Sunday morning, she and her boyfriend left a bar, got a flat tire, and were standing on a sidewalk waiting for a rideshare.
SAN DIEGO, CA
petapixel.com

Photographer Captures Shocking Cliff Collapse onto Beach

A photographer captured the moment a huge section of a cliff collapsed and crashed onto a beach below. Filmmaker and photographer Kent Ameneyro recorded the incident that took place at Black’s Beach in La Jolla, San Diego in California at 13:29 on Friday. In the footage, a 250 feet...
SAN DIEGO, CA
onscene.tv

Driver Dead After Fiery Crash | San Diego

Firefighters responded to a call of a vehicle fire in the center diver of Santo Rd and found a Mercedes that had crashed into a pine tree and was fully involved. After putting out the fire, a body was discovered still inside and the person was deceased. The car was...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Woman Found After Walking Out of Rehab Center in Los Angeles

A Rancho Bernardo woman who went missing after walking out of a rehabilitation center in Los Angeles has been found, her worried family announced Monday morning. Relatives of the 21-year-old woman pleaded for the public's help during her disappearance, which especially concerned her relatives since she is bipolar and needed her medications.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hispanosnews.com

San Diego Zoo Safari Park to Host Seniors Free in February

The San Diego Zoo Safari Park invites guests ages 65 and older to visit for free throughout the entire month of February. During Seniors Free month, seniors may present their valid photo ID upon arrival and gain free admission to the Safari Park, where they can explore expansive habitats and connect with wildlife. The Safari Park’s 1,800 acres are home to vital conservation efforts—with more than 3,000 animals representing over 300 species, and a botanical collection of more than 1.75 million plants—offering remarkable educational opportunities and fun for the whole family. By visiting the Safari Park, guests help support San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance in its mission to save wildlife worldwide and help create a world where all life thrives. The Seniors Free offer is valid only at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, and only for the month of February; parking not included.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy