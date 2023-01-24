The San Diego Zoo Safari Park invites guests ages 65 and older to visit for free throughout the entire month of February. During Seniors Free month, seniors may present their valid photo ID upon arrival and gain free admission to the Safari Park, where they can explore expansive habitats and connect with wildlife. The Safari Park’s 1,800 acres are home to vital conservation efforts—with more than 3,000 animals representing over 300 species, and a botanical collection of more than 1.75 million plants—offering remarkable educational opportunities and fun for the whole family. By visiting the Safari Park, guests help support San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance in its mission to save wildlife worldwide and help create a world where all life thrives. The Seniors Free offer is valid only at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, and only for the month of February; parking not included.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO