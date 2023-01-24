Read full article on original website
Weekend trip to California turns deadly for Arizona woman
MARICOPA, Ariz. — What was supposed to be a fun weekend in California turned deadly for Vanessa Urbina. The 22-year-old drove to San Diego to enjoy the MLK holiday on Friday. Early Sunday morning, she and her boyfriend left a bar, got a flat tire, and were standing on a sidewalk waiting for a rideshare.
North County skydiver plummets to ground after parachute fails
A skydiver from GoJump Oceanside plummeted to the ground on Friday after his parachute failed to completely open, said the Oceanside Fire Department.
Scripps Ranch residents ponder moving after falling trees wreak havok
Some residents in Scripps Ranch are considering moving to an area without eucalyptus trees after their neighborhood was hit by fallen trees Thursday.
petapixel.com
Photographer Captures Shocking Cliff Collapse onto Beach
A photographer captured the moment a huge section of a cliff collapsed and crashed onto a beach below. Filmmaker and photographer Kent Ameneyro recorded the incident that took place at Black’s Beach in La Jolla, San Diego in California at 13:29 on Friday. In the footage, a 250 feet...
Intense Santa Ana winds topple 80-foot tree onto woman in California
Powerful Santa Ana winds are causing chaos in Southern California neighborhoods known for their towering trees on Thursday after gusts toppled huge trees, prompting officials to close roads.
Irvine police pursuit ends in San Diego County
A cross-county police pursuit that started in Irvine ended Thursday afternoon near Solana Beach.
4 San Diego-area restaurants make Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’ in US
This year, eateries across 30 states and Washington, D.C. made the list, though some states have far more restaurant representation than others.
Tree falls onto woman in Balboa Park
An 80-foot eucalyptus tree fell onto a woman Thursday morning in Balboa Park, sending her to the hospital.
onscene.tv
Driver Dead After Fiery Crash | San Diego
Firefighters responded to a call of a vehicle fire in the center diver of Santo Rd and found a Mercedes that had crashed into a pine tree and was fully involved. After putting out the fire, a body was discovered still inside and the person was deceased. The car was...
NBC San Diego
San Diego Woman Found After Walking Out of Rehab Center in Los Angeles
A Rancho Bernardo woman who went missing after walking out of a rehabilitation center in Los Angeles has been found, her worried family announced Monday morning. Relatives of the 21-year-old woman pleaded for the public's help during her disappearance, which especially concerned her relatives since she is bipolar and needed her medications.
NBC San Diego
Why Have the Mornings Been So Cold in San Diego? And When Will it Warm Up?
Let's face it -- San Diegans are pretty spoiled when it comes to weather most days of the year. There's a reason our unofficial motto is 75 degrees and sunny. So it's pretty noticeable when temperatures plunge into overnight lows in the 30s, leaving residents to ask "why?" And, "When will it warm up again?"
US Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton's main gate temporarily closed after driver attempted to gain access
A driver attempted to gain unauthorized access into the U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton Friday night prompting the closure of its main gate.
Driver killed in North County crash identified
The driver of a vehicle that crashed into a tree in Oceanside, which resulted in the death of the 31-year-old as well as a six-year-old girl passenger, was identified, medical officials said.
Motorcyclist killed in Carlsbad crash identified
A motorcyclist who died following a North County crash has been identified, according to medical officials.
hispanosnews.com
San Diego Zoo Safari Park to Host Seniors Free in February
The San Diego Zoo Safari Park invites guests ages 65 and older to visit for free throughout the entire month of February. During Seniors Free month, seniors may present their valid photo ID upon arrival and gain free admission to the Safari Park, where they can explore expansive habitats and connect with wildlife. The Safari Park’s 1,800 acres are home to vital conservation efforts—with more than 3,000 animals representing over 300 species, and a botanical collection of more than 1.75 million plants—offering remarkable educational opportunities and fun for the whole family. By visiting the Safari Park, guests help support San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance in its mission to save wildlife worldwide and help create a world where all life thrives. The Seniors Free offer is valid only at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, and only for the month of February; parking not included.
Man hit, killed while walking on I-5 identified
The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office identified the man who was fatally struck by a car while walking within the traffic lanes of northbound Interstate 5 earlier this month.
Here's How Much You Have To Make To Be "Middle Class" In San Diego
A new report says America’s “middle class” is shrinking, here’s what it means in San Diego.
Dozens Held in Crackdown on San Diego Crime Syndicate with White Supremist Ties
Local political and law enforcement officials announced dozens of arrests and seizures of an array of guns and illicit drugs as part of a 10-month “takedown” of a large San Diego-area criminal network. The multi-agency effort, dubbed “Operation Red Rider,” sought to dismantle a “well-organized crime syndicate,” San...
Driver killed in fiery car crash in Tierrasanta
A driver was killed Wednesday morning in a vehicle crash on Santo Road in San Diego’s Tierrasanta area.
Authorities ask for public’s help in finding missing East County teen
The San Diego Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing East County teen.
