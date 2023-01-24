ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Athlon Sports

49ers Announce Official Update On Brock Purdy

A slow start for the San Francisco 49ers today took a disastrous turn when quarterback Brock Purdy was forced from the game with an elbow injury.  Purdy was in the process of attempting a pass when a defender caught hold of his arm, forcing an interception.  It isn't much of an update, ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Comeback

Ex-NBA champion faces huge legal battle

An ex-NBA star faces a lawsuit after getting involved in an altercation at Sunday’s NFL playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers. Matt Barnes faces a lawsuit after the former NBA champion allegedly got into it with his fiancée’s ex-husband. TMZ reported about the lawsuit on Friday afternoon. Fox News wrote, “David Read more... The post Ex-NBA champion faces huge legal battle appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Deadline

Super Bowl LVII Set: Philadelphia Eagles Will Meet The Kansas City Chiefs At State Farm Stadium

It’s official, the Philadelphia Eagles will be meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl LVII. The NFL teams will match up at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, February 12, 2023, on Fox. The Eagles dominated the San Francisco 49ers in the 2023 NFC Championship Game with a final score of 7-31. The NFC East team last won Super Bowl LII in 2017 when they faced the New England Patriots. Their previous Super Bowl appearances were in 2005 against the Patriots and in 1980 against the Oakland Raiders, both games in which they lost. The Chiefs are headed...
KANSAS CITY, MO
sportingalert.com

Inactive Players: San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles

NEW YORK — The following are the inactive players for today’s NFL NFC Championship game between the San Francisco 49ers vs the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Live TV coverage of this game is available on FOX Network and you fellow live stats and box score updates here: GAMECAST | BOX SCORE | PLAY-BY-PLAY.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to wild Patrick Mahomes blooper

Patrick Mahomes doesn’t make many ridiculous mistakes. But the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback made a memorable gaffe late in the third quarter of the AFC Championship against the Cincinnati Bengals that left fans laughing. Mahomes took a snap on first down and quickly turned to pass — only to have the football slip out of Read more... The post NFL world reacts to wild Patrick Mahomes blooper appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Tony Pollard injury could lead NFL to consider rule change

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard’s playoff injury may prompt the NFL to evaluate one type of tackle this offseason. The league’s competition committee plans to look at the “mechanics of the tackle” that led to Pollard’s broken leg in the Cowboys’ NFC Divisional loss to the San Francisco 49ers, according to Mark Maske and... The post Report: Tony Pollard injury could lead NFL to consider rule change appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.

