Sentencing: Otisville Man To Serve Jail Time For Several Local Crimes
A 25-year-old Otisville man was sentenced this week to several years in state prison for his involvement in a number of incidents in the Hudson Valley over the past 13 or so months. Charges include Criminal Possession of a Weapon and Robbery. Jason Mendoza Involved in Two Separate Incidents in...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Grand jury clears murder suspect
NEW CITY – A Rockland County grand jury has voted to dismiss a murder charge against Javier Medina, 21, of Stony Point, District Attorney Thomas Walsh II announced. On September 17, 2022, at about 11:30 p.m., Stony Point Police responded to 101 Mott Farm Road in Tompkins Cover where they found Jason Colwell, 47, dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Kingston man arrested in connection with robbery and grand larceny
KINGSTON – A Kingston man, who had been indicted for several felony offenses, was arrested on Thursday by Ulster County Sheriff’s deputies and the US Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force. It is alleged that Daniel Neal IV, 43, forcefully stolen $3,000 in cash and...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Drug task force captures suspected crack dealer
POUGHKEEPSIE – James Jenkins, a 39-year-old City of Poughkeepsie resident, was arrested by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force at his Virginia Avenue residence on January 27 after a search warrant was executed at his dwelling. He has been charged with felony criminal possession of a controlled substance with...
Headlines: Fake nursing degree scam, Wallkill shooting sentencing, illegal firearms arrest
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
WOLF
Lackawanna County woman wanted on warrants, drug charges
Archbold (Lackawanna County) - Members of the Pennsylvania State Police's Troop R Vice Unit, along with the Lackawanna County District Attorney's Office say they found suspected methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia after serving a search warrant inside of a Krajewski Road home on Tuesday. Police say the suspect, identified...
$1.3K stolen from the Crossing Outlets, suspects wanted
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for two people who they say stole $1,300 from a store at the Crossing Outlets in Monroe County. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, the two people pictured below are suspects in a retail theft at the North Face store in the outlets. On January 15 police […]
Police investigating fatal tractor-trailer crash in Ulster County
New York State Police are currently investigating a fatal crash on I-87 in New Paltz involving a Toyota Avalon that struck a tractor-trailer from behind on Saturday. 63-year-old Darleen Halwick of Hurley, N.Y. was pronounced dead at the scene.
Poughkeepsie Police Apprehend Wanted Fugitive
If I've said it once, I've said it a thousand times and I'll say it every time I have the opportunity: our local law enforcement and other fire responders deserve as much credit as possible for the jobs that they do. On Tuesday, Poughkeepsie police were able to apprehend a wanted fugitive in the city of Poughkeepsie.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Otisville man sentenced to prison in gun and robbery cases
GOSHEN – A 25-year-old Otisville man has been sentenced in Orange County Court to nine to 12 years in state prison for committing two crimes – one involving the firing of a gun some five times in the vicinity of North Street in the Town of Wallkill at 4 a.m. on December 12, 2021, and for robbing an Uber driver of $40 following a minor traffic accident.
Woman wanted in alleged Crossing Outlet theft
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in finding a woman they say stole from the Crossing Premium Outlets. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on January 21 around 4:00 p.m., the woman pictured below entered the Tommy Hilfiger store at the outlets in Tannersville. Police say while inside the […]
Mid-Hudson News Network
Kerhonkson man arrested for allegedly stealing six firearms
KINGSTON – Detectives from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Kerhonkson man for allegedly stealing several firearms. Authorities said on January 24 at about 2 p.m., deputies responded to a residence in the Town of Rochester for a report of several firearms missing. Six firearms had been stolen including rifles and shotguns.
Crack Cocaine Dealer In Poughkeepsie Nabbed With Help Of K-9 Officer: Police
An alleged crack cocaine dealer in the Hudson Valley has been taken into custody after authorities searched his home, police said. On Friday, Jan. 27, the Dutchess County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a home in Poughkeepsie on Virginia Avenue with the help of a K-9 Unit, the task force announced.
wrnjradio.com
Woman sentenced to probation for assault by auto in Sussex County
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Morris County woman was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to assault by auto, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Jennifer Sugarman, 36, of Lincoln Park Borough was sentenced don Jan. 26 before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C. at the...
Two caught with drugs, driving a stolen vehicle in Oneonta
Two Otsego County residents were arrested earlier this month after they were found driving a stolen vehicle.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fallsburg man who was stabbed by grandson arrested for gun possession
MONTICELLO – A Town of Fallsburg man who was stabbed by his grandson back in December, has been arrested on charges of illegal weapons possession. On December 16, 2022, sheriff’s deputies arrested Supreme Faison, 24, for stabbing his grandfather Robert Gibbs, 69, at the grandfather’s residence in the Town of Fallsburg.
Beacon Police identify man found dead in stream
The man found dead in a wooded area near Teller Avenue in Beacon on New Year's Day has been identified as Walter Miranda, 58, of Beacon.
wrnjradio.com
UPDATE: Hopatcong Borough police find suspect in alleged child luring incident, say no longer a safety concern
UPDATE (1/28/23): Police located the suspect vehicle and its driver. “We’re happy to announce there is no longer a safety concern. Like all the residents in this town, the safety of everyone’s children is our top priority,” police said. “We truly want to thank all of the...
Woman Killed In Crash Between Car, Tractor-Trailer In Hudson Valley
Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left a woman dead in the Hudson Valley.It happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 in Ulster County on I-87 in the town of New Paltz, involving a car vehicle and a tractor-trailer.New York State Police said that a preliminary investigation deter…
Headlines: No charges in paramedic death, armed standoff in Poughkeepsie, New City church thefts
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
