Sullivan County, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Grand jury clears murder suspect

NEW CITY – A Rockland County grand jury has voted to dismiss a murder charge against Javier Medina, 21, of Stony Point, District Attorney Thomas Walsh II announced. On September 17, 2022, at about 11:30 p.m., Stony Point Police responded to 101 Mott Farm Road in Tompkins Cover where they found Jason Colwell, 47, dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.
STONY POINT, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Kingston man arrested in connection with robbery and grand larceny

KINGSTON – A Kingston man, who had been indicted for several felony offenses, was arrested on Thursday by Ulster County Sheriff’s deputies and the US Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force. It is alleged that Daniel Neal IV, 43, forcefully stolen $3,000 in cash and...
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Drug task force captures suspected crack dealer

POUGHKEEPSIE – James Jenkins, a 39-year-old City of Poughkeepsie resident, was arrested by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force at his Virginia Avenue residence on January 27 after a search warrant was executed at his dwelling. He has been charged with felony criminal possession of a controlled substance with...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
WOLF

Lackawanna County woman wanted on warrants, drug charges

Archbold (Lackawanna County) - Members of the Pennsylvania State Police's Troop R Vice Unit, along with the Lackawanna County District Attorney's Office say they found suspected methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia after serving a search warrant inside of a Krajewski Road home on Tuesday. Police say the suspect, identified...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

$1.3K stolen from the Crossing Outlets, suspects wanted

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for two people who they say stole $1,300 from a store at the Crossing Outlets in Monroe County. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, the two people pictured below are suspects in a retail theft at the North Face store in the outlets. On January 15 police […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie Police Apprehend Wanted Fugitive

If I've said it once, I've said it a thousand times and I'll say it every time I have the opportunity: our local law enforcement and other fire responders deserve as much credit as possible for the jobs that they do. On Tuesday, Poughkeepsie police were able to apprehend a wanted fugitive in the city of Poughkeepsie.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Otisville man sentenced to prison in gun and robbery cases

GOSHEN – A 25-year-old Otisville man has been sentenced in Orange County Court to nine to 12 years in state prison for committing two crimes – one involving the firing of a gun some five times in the vicinity of North Street in the Town of Wallkill at 4 a.m. on December 12, 2021, and for robbing an Uber driver of $40 following a minor traffic accident.
OTISVILLE, NY
WBRE

Woman wanted in alleged Crossing Outlet theft

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in finding a woman they say stole from the Crossing Premium Outlets. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on January 21 around 4:00 p.m., the woman pictured below entered the Tommy Hilfiger store at the outlets in Tannersville. Police say while inside the […]
TANNERSVILLE, PA
Mid-Hudson News Network

Kerhonkson man arrested for allegedly stealing six firearms

KINGSTON – Detectives from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Kerhonkson man for allegedly stealing several firearms. Authorities said on January 24 at about 2 p.m., deputies responded to a residence in the Town of Rochester for a report of several firearms missing. Six firearms had been stolen including rifles and shotguns.
KERHONKSON, NY
wrnjradio.com

Woman sentenced to probation for assault by auto in Sussex County

NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Morris County woman was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to assault by auto, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Jennifer Sugarman, 36, of Lincoln Park Borough was sentenced don Jan. 26 before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C. at the...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fallsburg man who was stabbed by grandson arrested for gun possession

MONTICELLO – A Town of Fallsburg man who was stabbed by his grandson back in December, has been arrested on charges of illegal weapons possession. On December 16, 2022, sheriff’s deputies arrested Supreme Faison, 24, for stabbing his grandfather Robert Gibbs, 69, at the grandfather’s residence in the Town of Fallsburg.
FALLSBURG, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York.

