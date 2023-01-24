ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal crash near 35th and Hope, 1-year-old boy dead

MILWAUKEE - A 1-year-old boy is dead after a fatal crash near 35th and Hope late on Friday, Jan. 27. Police said the fatal crash happened around 11:30 p.m. A 31-year-old woman and a child were driving a car when it collided with a minivan. The people inside the minivan ran away from the scene.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Teen charged in shooting death of 14-year-old boy

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A teenager is now facing charges in connection to the death of a 14-year-old boy near 52nd and Clarke Jan. 21. According to a criminal complaint, investigators spoke with a witness who said the victim and suspect were making videos with weapons in a garage when the shooting happened.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee man, 46, killed in shooting near 35th and Sarnow

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Saturday, around 6:25 a.m., near 35th and Sarnow streets. Police say the shooting was the result of an argument. A 46-year-old Milwaukee man was fatally shot. The suspect, a 40-year-old Milwaukee man, was arrested. Police...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

14-year-old charged with shooting, killing 14-year-old, injuring another teen

MILWAUKEE — Prosecutors charged a 14-year-old Milwaukee boy with shooting and killing another 14-year-old on Saturday and injuring his 13-year-old brother. The 14-year-old suspect, who WISN 12 News is not naming at this time, faces first-degree reckless homicide and first-degree reckless injury charges, along with possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee woman killed trying to stop domestic violence, family says

MILWAUKEE - The family of Jeanette Jimenez, 59, of Milwaukee, wants the person who killed her caught. The grieving family held a vigil on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 29. Family members said Jeanette Jimenez was trying to stop violence before it took her life. "I want people to know who Jeanette...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Injured 11-year-old boy latest victim of gun violence in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — An 11-year-old boy was shot Wednesday night near 65th Street and Silver Spring Drive in Milwaukee. Police the shooting happened about 6:15 p.m., not far from the District 4 police station. The boy, Nasir, was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive. "Same little...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine store owner accused of pistol-whipping man pleads guilty

RACINE, Wis. - A Racine store owner who was charged after he allegedly pistol-whipped a man, fracturing his skull, in a May 2021 incident pleaded guilty on Friday, Jan. 27 to three charges against him. Iyad Alabed pleaded guilty to battery, endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, and...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Center and Vel R. Phillips shootings; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday, Jan. 26 near Center and Vel R. Phillips. It happened around 6 p.m. Police say the victim, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered a graze wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment. No arrests have been made.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee police investigate homicide near 15th and Becher

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide near 15th and Becher. The victim is a 59-year-old Milwaukee woman. She died at the scene. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects. If you have any information, please contact Milwaukee police at (414)935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy