So Sad: Rickey Smiley Shares That His Son Brandon Smiley Has Passed Away
We’re extending prayers to a grieving comedian/host who’s announcing the loss of his son. Rickey Smiley took to Instagram Sunday to share that Brandon Smiley has died. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandon Smiley (@comedianbrandonsmiley) Smiley did not offer details on Brandon’s death but solicited prayers on behalf of the family. […]
JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
Famed Actress Dies
The entertainment world is mourning the loss of one of their one as the star of several British hit movies and groundbreaking films has died at the age of 89, according to her family.
Voices: It is time to tell the truth about Harry, Meghan and my grandfather – Nelson Mandela
When people accused me recently of criticising Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for “profiteering” from my grandfather’s name, I was shocked. Because it was false. I had never accused Harry and Meghan of doing this.Instead, I was misquoted, leading to global news coverage that weaponised my name – and the name of my grandfather, the late anti-apartheid activist and first president of South Africa, Nelson Mandela – to target a woman of colour.An Australian newspaper reported that I had accused Harry and Meghan of “using” my grandfather’s legacy for profit with their Netflix documentary series Live to Lead. They...
Still in Love? Find Out if ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Gabriel and Isabel Are Still Together
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Wayis back for season 4 and bringing viewers back to Colombia with the introduction of Gabriel and Isabel’s international love story — but are they still together? Keep reading to find out everything we know about their current relationship status. How Did...
How Paul McCartney Reacted to Quincy Jones Calling Him the ‘Worst Bass Player in the World’
Paul McCartney has been a successful musician for decades, but Quincy Jones once turned up his nose at his talent. In a wide-ranging interview, Jones dismissed The Beatles and said McCartney was the worst bass player he’d ever heard. He later called McCartney to explain his comments. The Beatles bassist revealed how he reacted to Jones during the call.
‘90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 4: Who Are Gabriel and Isabel?
New couple alert! Gabriel ‘Gabe’ Paboga and Isabel Posada are joining the cast of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4. Here’s what we know about this adorable couple which features the franchise’s first transgender person. Who are Gabriel and Isabel?. 34-year-old Isabel met...
Harry Styles to Perform on Grammy Awards
Harry Styles will perform at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, it was announced during the AFC Championship game on Sunday evening. Styles joins previously announced performers Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras, and Sam Smith. He’s finishing up the months-long North American leg of his “Love on Tour” just three nights before the Grammys in Palm Springs, Calif., and will resume it less than three weeks later (and 16 time zones away) in Perth, Australia. The show will be broadcast live on CBS on Feb. 5, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles...
Woman leaves new husband for her cousin at wedding reception
A newlywed bride left her husband for her cousin only hours after they exchanged vows. Cearia married their husband Sam in Aberdeen, Maryland, and requested her cousin Kyle, who is also her ex, to lead her down the aisle and give her away.
Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North West Called ‘Nepo Baby’ After Being Cast in ‘Paw Patrol’ Sequel
That’s showbiz, baby. Kim Kardashian was slammed by online users after her eldest daughter, North West, reportedly landed her first voice role in the upcoming PAW Patrol movie sequel. “If we are talking about nepo babies anyway, this is the greatest example of one,” one Twitter user wrote on...
