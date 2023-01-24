Read full article on original website
yoursportsedge.com
Max’s Moment – Hollowell Buries Three 3s in 3 Minutes
Caldwell County senior A.J. Hollowell got hot from long range in Tuesday’s win over University Heights Academy. Hollowell buried three 3-pointers in less than 3 minutes during the second quarter to help the Lady Tigers open up a 29-18 lead at halftime. Caldwell went on to win 63-30. Hollowell...
yoursportsedge.com
Fleming’s Triple-Double Spurs Hoptown Past Lady Wildcats
Hopkinsville High welcomed back its leading scorer Tuesday, but it was Kahtahvia Fleming who stole the show with a triple-double as the Lady Tigers posted a 55-41 road win over Trigg County. The Lady Tiger junior scored 19 points, grabbed 12 rebounds, and picked up 10 steals as Hoptown rallied...
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Rockets Fall to Banshees in All A First Round
The Crittenden County Lady Rockets got off to about as good a start as they could have hoped for in their All A Classic opening-round matchup against 5th Region champion Bethlehem. The Lady Rockets were getting good offensive looks and their defensive was limiting what the Banshees were looking to do at the other end.
yoursportsedge.com
Slow Start Dooms Lady Falcons at Dawson Springs
Jaidah Ezcaman had a double-double, but Fort Campbell’s girls fell 57-30 in action Tuesday night at Dawson Springs. The host Lady Panthers ran out to a 24-2 lead after just 8 minutes and coasted from there. Dawson (7-13) took a 35-12 lead to halftime and held a 47-23 margin...
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Hopkinsville Lady Tigers 55 Trigg County Lady Wildcats 41
Here is a photo gallery of the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers’ 55-41 win over Trigg County Tuesday at Wildcat Gym.
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Mitchell Says Lady Tigers Still Putting in Work
Caldwell County’s girls ended a five-game losing skid on Tuesday with a 63-30 win over University Heights. The Lady Tigers are now 5-13 on the season. But Caldwell head coach Chuck Mitchell says his squad hasn’t stopped working, even through some difficult losses this season. YSE caught up...
yoursportsedge.com
Caldwell Track Gets Racing Wheelchair Donation
The Caldwell County High School track program didn’t just stop with getting a new track surface. Caldwell track will have its first wheelchair racer this spring and is in the process of getting a laser timing system for home meets. Members of Princeton Elks Lodge #1115 were at an...
wpsdlocal6.com
Crittenden County parents frustrated after school canceled due to bus driver shortage tied to girls' basketball tournament
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY — Parents in a local school district are frustrated. A girls' basketball tournament on top of a preexisting shortage of bus drivers led Crittenden County Schools to cancel school for two days. The district on Monday announced its decision to cancel school Wednesday and Thursday. Crittenden...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Jan. 24, 2023
Kelsie Reed Hooks, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray. Born September 23, 1934, in Golden Pond, Kentucky, he was the son of Stanton Reeves and Melissia “Lissie” Hudson Hooks. He worked at Murray Tappan and retired from Murray...
westkentuckystar.com
Hunter returning home triggers brief lockdown of Mayfield schools
Mayfield Schools put three campuses on lockdown for a brief time on Wednesday after police were called about a suspicious person. Mayfield Police were called about a man near Mayfield Middle School that was allegedly dressed in camouflage and carrying a rifle. Police communicated with school resource officers, and the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Utility contractor temporarily closes section of road in McCracken County
REIDLAND, KY — A utility contractor has closed a section of Sheehan Bridge Road to replace poles near the Holmes Drive intersection, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. According to a Thursday release, crews expect the closure to last until about 3 p.m. The KYTC says the only practical detour...
wpsdlocal6.com
Crittenden County parents frustrated after school canceled due to bus driver shortage tied to girls' basketball tournament. Parents in a local school district are frustrated. A girls' basketball tournament on top of a preexisting shortage of bus drivers led Crittenden County Schools to cancel school for two days.
wkdzradio.com
Dollar General Debate Begins For Jefferson Street In Cadiz
Over the next three weeks, members of the Cadiz-Trigg County Planning Commission have but one question for which they must find answers. Should a portion of Jefferson Street, just north of its intersection with Cerulean Road, be shifted from R-2 residential, to I-1 light industrial — in hopes of a Dollar General potentially buying the property, and constructing a retail facility?
wpsdlocal6.com
All lanes of I-24 west open to traffic after crews clear crash site in Lyon County
All lanes of Interstate 24 westbound are open to traffic at the 35 mile marker in Lyon County, Kentucky, after crews cleared the scene of a crash involving a truck and trailer. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet initially said the vehicle involved in the crash was a semitrailer. KYTC now says...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Property Donated to Calloway County (KY) Fire-Rescue for 13th Station
To fill a service gap in the northeastern part of the county, Calloway County Fire-Rescue is in the process of building its 13th station, murrayledger.com reported. A Calloway County fire official said the station, which is around the 5000 block of Faxon Road about two miles east of KY 1346/Liberty Road, will be called the Center Ridge station and will be equipped with a pumper truck, tanker truck, brush truck and a boat, the report said.
kentuckytoday.com
God’s timing: Oneida receives unexpected gift of church bus from Kuttawa FBC
KUTTAWA, Ky. (KT) — God’s perfect timing resulted in a Kentucky Baptist Convention church being blessed by giving with a KBC institution on the receiving end of a much-needed bus. That combination was fully evident last week when Kuttawa First Baptist Church (KFBC) donated its 34-passenger bus to...
kbsi23.com
Man facing drunk driving charges in Caldwell County
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Providence, Ky. man faces charges after sheriff’s deputies say he drove drunk. Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to investigate a reckless driver complaint on 293 North on January 21 at 10:17 p.m. After locating the man and conducting a traffic...
kbsi23.com
Winter storm is moving through
As the winter storm churns through our area, you can check the radar in this link as well as see the latest forecast discussion: Weather Page. Winter Weather Advisories (purple) and Winter Storm Warnings (pink) are in place from 6:00pm this evening through noon Wednesday. The latest weather model runs...
radionwtn.com
Henry County Fire Victim Identified
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey has released the name of the victim in Monday night’s fatal fire. Frey said the sheriff’s office has determined the victim as Shawn Denise Starr, age 50. The sheriff’s office and Cottage Grove Volunteer Fire Department were called to 380 Blake...
920wmok.com
Incident Between Two Massac High School Teachers Results in Investigation
WMOK has received questions from listeners this week about an incident that allegedly took place at Massac County High School on Friday January 13th. While the details varied a bit with each telling – it was apparent to us here at WMOK that an incident did seem to have taken place between two teachers on property at Massac High.
