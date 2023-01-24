ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A&M’s online bachelor’s programs rank first in Texas

By Matt McGovern
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas ( FOX 44 ) – The 2023 U.S. News and World Report Best Online Programs rankings place Texas A&M University at #4 nationally for its online bachelor’s programs – and #1 in Texas.

This comes as its online graduate programs rank among the nation’s Top 10 across several specialties, according to the university. Texas A&M also fared well in online graduate education.

The university says that many programs for post-graduates in the School of Education and Human Development, College of Engineering, Mays Business School and the School of Nursing are ranked in the top 10 or 20 nationally, and leading in the state.

A&M awards over 5,400 degrees at December Commencements

Online graduate education rankings include:

Education and Human Development

  • Overall master’s: No. 10
  • Master’s for veterans: No. 2 (No. 1 in Texas)
  • Master’s in curriculum and instruction: No. 12 (No. 1 in Texas)
  • Master’s in educational administration: No. 8 (No. 1 in Texas)
  • Master’s in educational/instructional media design: No. 10 (No. 1 in Texas)

Engineering

  • Overall master’s: No. 12 (No. 1 in Texas)
  • Master’s for veterans: No. 17 (No. 1 in Texas)
  • Master’s in electrical engineering: No. 8 (No. 1 in Texas)
  • Master’s in industrial engineering: No. 8 (No. 1 in Texas)
  • Master’s in engineering management: No. 12 (No. 1 in Texas)
  • Master’s in mechanical engineering: No. 6 (No. 1 in Texas)

Business

  • Overall business: No. 6 (No. 1 in Texas)
  • Master’s for veterans: No. 8 (No. 1 in Texas)

Nursing

  • Overall nursing: No. 33
  • Master’s nurse practitioner – family specialization: No. 13

According to U.S. News, its editors assessed schools in the 2023 Best Online Programs rankings based on a variety of objective factors – such as student engagement, faculty credentials and services and technologies. The 2023 edition evaluates more than 1,800 online bachelor’s and master’s degree programs.

If you would like to view more rankings, you can visit usnews.com .

