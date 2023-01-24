ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Centre Daily

5 Free Agents Lions Must Watch during Conference Championship Games

The Detroit Lions, like the rest of the football world, will have their eyes set intently on Sunday’s conference championship games. Each game will produce an intriguing result, as the winners will represent their respective conferences in the Super Bowl. However, there are also players on all four teams who are entering free agency at the end of the season.
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Finding Justin Fields a Young Receiver Critical for Bears

Only three teams spent less cash on wide receivers than the Bears last year, only two paid a lower amount per receiver and only three devoted a smaller percentage of their total salary cap than the Bears at this position. You get what you pay for, some would say. This...
CHICAGO, IL
Centre Daily

Broncos Shrine Bowl Notebook: Day 1 | 3 Prospects Rise

Las Vegas, NV. – What a difference a year makes. When I touched down in ‘Sin City’ for the first day of the East-West Shrine Bowl last year, I heard from multiple renowned sources that a disgruntled Aaron Rodgers was likely en route to the Denver Broncos via trade.
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Falcons at Shrine Bowl Day 1: Practice Recap

LAS VEGAS -- The Atlanta Falcons coaches see kicked off their week at the East-West Shrine Bowl with a 90-minute practice session Saturday at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas' Fertitta Center. The Falcons' coaching staff is overseeing the East team in the college football showcase game, with special teams coordinator...
LAS VEGAS, NV
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news

When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
CINCINNATI, OH
Centre Daily

Cowboys Watch as Rival Eagles Rout 49ers, Earn Super Bowl Berth

The Philadelphia Eagles are headed to the Super Bowl after easily dispatching the San Francisco 79ers 31-7 Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field - with the Dallas Cowboys having to watch from the proverbial couch. The Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals winner on Feb. 12 in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

49ers @ Eagles NFC Championship Live Blog

PHILADELPHIA -- This is the live blog for the NFC Championship Game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the press box. 9:57 I'm fascinated to see what kind of game this will be. I'm expecting a grim,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Pittsburgh takes on No. 20 Miami following Hinson’s 24-point game

Miami Hurricanes (16-4, 7-3 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (14-7, 7-3 ACC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pittsburgh -1; over/under is 148.5. BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh takes on the No. 20 Miami Hurricanes after Blake Hinson scored 24 points in Pittsburgh's 81-79 win against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. The Panthers are 9-3 in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

Chiefs vs. Bengals AFC Championship: Live Game Updates

The NFL season comes closer to its end, with the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals battling it out in the AFC Championship for a spot in the Super Bowl. Kansas City got here after a 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, while Cincinnati handled its business against the Buffalo Bills in a 27-10 blowout.
CINCINNATI, OH
Centre Daily

Potential Patriots Prospect Reveals Reason For Missing Shrine Bowl Practice

The New England Patriots have traditionally utilized the slot receiver role as well as any team in NFL history. From Troy Brown, to Wes Welker to Julian Edelman, the Pats offense has been at its best when operating with a top-level talent lining up between the offensive tackle (or perhaps the tight end) and the outer-most receiver.
Centre Daily

Hornets Defeat Heat in Sunday Matinee

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Charlotte Hornets won back-to-back games for just the third time this season as they defeated the visiting Miami Heat, 122-117 on Sunday afternoon. LaMelo Ball got off to another slow start making just one of his first five shots from the field. He went down the tunnel and into the locker room with a towel on his hand at around the 1:38 mark of the second quarter but did start the second half.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Centre Daily

Here’s Where Broncos’ New Owners Went Wrong in Bungled HC Search

The Denver Broncos are getting blasted in the media and by fans for how they have handled their search for a new head coach. Honestly, the Broncos deserve the criticism. Even if Lady Luck or exorbitant sums of money ends up saving the day, it's apparent that the group running the head-coach hiring process is very green in the ways of the NFL. It appears the ownership group has bungled this thing from the start.
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Gilgeous-Alexander Stuffs Stat Sheet Again as Thunder Top Cavaliers

The Oklahoma City Thunder took down the Cleveland Cavaliers, who were without 2023 All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, 112-100 at the Paycom Center on Friday evening. OKC's win moves the squad's season record to 24-25, matching last year's win total in nearly half as many games. Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander started...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Centre Daily

Thunder Can Move to Even Record with Win over Warriors

Following a decisive win over the white-hot Cleveland Cavaliers, albeit without All-Star Donovan Mitchell, Oklahoma City is again just one win behind a .500 record. Oklahoma City has had a few opportunities to do so in their latest stretch of games, but haven’t yet been able to get over the hump.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

