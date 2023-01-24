CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Charlotte Hornets won back-to-back games for just the third time this season as they defeated the visiting Miami Heat, 122-117 on Sunday afternoon. LaMelo Ball got off to another slow start making just one of his first five shots from the field. He went down the tunnel and into the locker room with a towel on his hand at around the 1:38 mark of the second quarter but did start the second half.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO