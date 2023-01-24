ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas County, OH

VIDEO: Cat was a ‘Trooper’ during highway rescue

By Justin Dennis
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 5 days ago

(WJW) — Ohio State Highway Patrol body camera footage shows a state trooper rescuing a cat stranded along a busy and narrow portion of Interstate 475 in Lucas County .

Trooper Katie Thomas was able to catch the cat with help from a good Samaritan, according to a Facebook post from the patrol’s Toledo post — but not before the skittish feline scurried into her cruiser’s wheel well.

The footage appears to be dated on Jan. 2.

The male cat was taken to the Toledo Humane Society in Maumee, and was given the name “Trooper,” according to the patrol.

“Trooper has since found his forever home with a local family!” reads the post.

