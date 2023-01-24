Read full article on original website
CNET
Should I File a Tax Return if I Receive Social Security?
Tax season officially begins today, and the question of whether Social Security beneficiaries should file tax returns might be on the minds of the nearly 66 million Americans who receive benefits. Whether it's necessary for those who received Social Security payments in 2022 to file that return depends on a few factors.
msn.com
Here are the 3 big changes to Social Security taking effect in 2023 — some are overwhelmingly positive but others are a mixed bag
As millions of Americans no doubt marked Jan. 1, 2023 with resolutions for self-improvement for the year ahead, changes to the federal government’s main social welfare safety net are also taking effect this year. The news is mostly good for those already receiving money from the program. Additional boosts...
Business Insider
6 tax changes to know before filing your 2022 IRS return
New IRS tax brackets take effect in 2023, meaning your paycheck could be bigger
Higher tax brackets announced by the IRS in October are set to take effect this year, potentially allowing more Americans to shield their income from the government.
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Bakersfield Channel
How should you prepare for a recession?
WASHINGTON — New analysis shows Americans are spending more of their savings to offset inflation. This comes as the Wall Street Journal reports around two-thirds of major banks in our country predict a recession will happen sometime this year. So how should you prepare?. NEW PREDICTIONS. To be clear,...
Low-income households set to receive new cost-of-living payments from spring
Millions of households on low incomes will receive fresh cost-of-living support from this spring, according to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), which has announced further details on the payments schedule.The next round of support for households was previously unveiled in the autumn statement, building on payments made to more than eight million people in 2022.The new £900 cash support for over eight million eligible means-tested benefits claimants, including people on Universal Credit, Pension Credit and tax credits, starts in the spring and will go directly to bank accounts in three payments, the DWP said.The £900 payment will be...
msn.com
Why Did I Get Two Social Security Checks This Month?
Social Security is generally a once-per-month proposition. However, in certain cases, Social Security beneficiaries can receive more than one check per month. For some this is a normal occurrence, but for others it can mark some type of irregularity. Retirement at Any Age: Get Top Retirement Tips for Every Stage...
msn.com
Here’s Your New Standard Deduction and Tax Rate for 2023
The federal government regularly adjusts everything from Social Security benefits to retirement account limits to account for inflation. The same goes for some key aspects of federal income taxes, including the standard deduction and tax brackets, which are the income ranges that determine your tax rate. And 2023 will be no exception: The IRS recently announced that every standard deduction and individual income tax bracket will increase — and by more than usual, due to inflation running near a 40-year high lately.
Reduced SNAP Welfare Benefits For Americans
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) was once the Food Stamp Program. The initiative is America's most critical anti-hunger project. It helps over 41 million low-income American families get nutritious meals each month.
Stimulus check 2023: Who will receive up to $3,000 like in 2022?
There have been numerous inquiries surrounding the distribution of stimulus check to Americans. In May of 2021, the Internal Revenue Service reported sending 167 million stimulus payments totaling around $391 billion. Stimulus Check 2023. In April 2020, the first batch of stimulus check payments was released, with eligible tax-paying adults...
Will you get another stimulus payment in 2023?
Record high inflation – have you seen the price of eggs? – has people wondering if a COVID pandemic era lifeline could return. Stimulus checks totaling more than $3,000 were issued in 2020 and 2021 amid the economic downturn caused by the pandemic. And while individual states have opted to issue checks, there doesn’t appear to be any momentum for the federal government to approve additional stimulus payments.
Stimulus update: Direct payments worth up to $1,500 to be sent out in 10 days to Colorado taxpayers
Colorado residents who filed their 2021 taxes will receive a tax rebate of up to $1,500 in 10 days.
Social Security Schedule: When February 2023 Benefit Payments Are Sent
The next round of Social Security checks are scheduled to go out in February. Social Security recipients will continue to see bigger benefit checks, thanks to the 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA)...
New Bill Will Make $35,000 Available To Eligible Americans
Biden signed a $1.7 trillion funding bill last month. One rule in it will have a positive effect on the retirement funds of second-generation Americans. American colleges and universities saw a 1.1% drop in 2021 to 2022 enrollment. That is a decline of 1.1 million undergraduates. But. Over 15 million parents save at least $140 per month in a 529 plan for their child from birth. In December 2022, records say there were 15.81 million active accounts with around $28,953.
Washington Examiner
Social Security update: Only three days until recipients receive direct monthly payment worth up to $4,194
In only three days, the first Social Security retirement payments of 2023, worth up to $4,194, are scheduled to be sent to recipients. The exact amount of money recipients will receive from these checks will vary based on several factors, such as when a recipient chose to retire and start receiving Social Security benefits. A person must have retired when they were 70 to receive the highest payment of $4,194. Meanwhile, recipients who retired at 67 will receive a maximum check of $3,345, and anyone who retired at 62 will get up to $2,364 per month, according to the Social Security Administration.
Treasury Department Study: White People Get 90 Percent of the Benefits of Many Tax Breaks
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. One of the little-noticed moves by President Biden in his first days in office was an executive order that required federal agencies to examine their policies and programs to identify whether and how they perpetuate barriers to equal opportunity. It was a stab at addressing structural inequality in the wake of the national protests over the death of George Floyd. At least some of that work seems to be coming to fruition.
Washington Examiner
Social Security update: Third round of January payments worth up to $4,194 arriving tomorrow
The third and final round of Social Security retirement payments slated to be distributed in January are set to go out to recipients in just one day. The payment, worth up to $4,194, is scheduled to be disbursed on Wednesday for recipients who were born between the 21st and 31st of the month. The payment is the third round of payments being issued from the Social Security Administration, which issues payments to recipients based on their date of birth, according to the administration's calendar.
Our Current Recession Is Going To Turn Into A Rich-cession In 2023
Wealthy Americans could get hurt more than usual this year
