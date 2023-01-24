ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNET

Should I File a Tax Return if I Receive Social Security?

Tax season officially begins today, and the question of whether Social Security beneficiaries should file tax returns might be on the minds of the nearly 66 million Americans who receive benefits. Whether it's necessary for those who received Social Security payments in 2022 to file that return depends on a few factors.
Business Insider

6 tax changes to know before filing your 2022 IRS return

This article was expert reviewed by Lisa Niser, EA, an enrolled agent and tax advisor. Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Bakersfield Channel

How should you prepare for a recession?

WASHINGTON — New analysis shows Americans are spending more of their savings to offset inflation. This comes as the Wall Street Journal reports around two-thirds of major banks in our country predict a recession will happen sometime this year. So how should you prepare?. NEW PREDICTIONS. To be clear,...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Low-income households set to receive new cost-of-living payments from spring

Millions of households on low incomes will receive fresh cost-of-living support from this spring, according to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), which has announced further details on the payments schedule.The next round of support for households was previously unveiled in the autumn statement, building on payments made to more than eight million people in 2022.The new £900 cash support for over eight million eligible means-tested benefits claimants, including people on Universal Credit, Pension Credit and tax credits, starts in the spring and will go directly to bank accounts in three payments, the DWP said.The £900 payment will be...
msn.com

Why Did I Get Two Social Security Checks This Month?

Social Security is generally a once-per-month proposition. However, in certain cases, Social Security beneficiaries can receive more than one check per month. For some this is a normal occurrence, but for others it can mark some type of irregularity. Retirement at Any Age: Get Top Retirement Tips for Every Stage...
msn.com

Here’s Your New Standard Deduction and Tax Rate for 2023

The federal government regularly adjusts everything from Social Security benefits to retirement account limits to account for inflation. The same goes for some key aspects of federal income taxes, including the standard deduction and tax brackets, which are the income ranges that determine your tax rate. And 2023 will be no exception: The IRS recently announced that every standard deduction and individual income tax bracket will increase — and by more than usual, due to inflation running near a 40-year high lately.
C. Heslop

Reduced SNAP Welfare Benefits For Americans

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) was once the Food Stamp Program. The initiative is America's most critical anti-hunger project. It helps over 41 million low-income American families get nutritious meals each month.
The Saginaw News

Will you get another stimulus payment in 2023?

Record high inflation – have you seen the price of eggs? – has people wondering if a COVID pandemic era lifeline could return. Stimulus checks totaling more than $3,000 were issued in 2020 and 2021 amid the economic downturn caused by the pandemic. And while individual states have opted to issue checks, there doesn’t appear to be any momentum for the federal government to approve additional stimulus payments.
C. Heslop

New Bill Will Make $35,000 Available To Eligible Americans

Biden signed a $1.7 trillion funding bill last month. One rule in it will have a positive effect on the retirement funds of second-generation Americans. American colleges and universities saw a 1.1% drop in 2021 to 2022 enrollment. That is a decline of 1.1 million undergraduates. But. Over 15 million parents save at least $140 per month in a 529 plan for their child from birth. In December 2022, records say there were 15.81 million active accounts with around $28,953.
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: Only three days until recipients receive direct monthly payment worth up to $4,194

In only three days, the first Social Security retirement payments of 2023, worth up to $4,194, are scheduled to be sent to recipients. The exact amount of money recipients will receive from these checks will vary based on several factors, such as when a recipient chose to retire and start receiving Social Security benefits. A person must have retired when they were 70 to receive the highest payment of $4,194. Meanwhile, recipients who retired at 67 will receive a maximum check of $3,345, and anyone who retired at 62 will get up to $2,364 per month, according to the Social Security Administration.
Mother Jones

Treasury Department Study: White People Get 90 Percent of the Benefits of Many Tax Breaks

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. One of the little-noticed moves by President Biden in his first days in office was an executive order that required federal agencies to examine their policies and programs to identify whether and how they perpetuate barriers to equal opportunity. It was a stab at addressing structural inequality in the wake of the national protests over the death of George Floyd. At least some of that work seems to be coming to fruition.
ALABAMA STATE
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: Third round of January payments worth up to $4,194 arriving tomorrow

The third and final round of Social Security retirement payments slated to be distributed in January are set to go out to recipients in just one day. The payment, worth up to $4,194, is scheduled to be disbursed on Wednesday for recipients who were born between the 21st and 31st of the month. The payment is the third round of payments being issued from the Social Security Administration, which issues payments to recipients based on their date of birth, according to the administration's calendar.

