Read full article on original website
Related
Centre Daily
Rangers Invite Top Prospects to Spring Training
The Texas Rangers’ last two first-round picks — pitchers Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker — are among 19 players within the organization to headed to the club’s Spring Training camp in Surprise, Ariz., as non-roster invitees. The group brings the numbers of players the Rangers have...
Centre Daily
Dodgers Out of Top 5 in Pre Spring Training MLB Lineup Rankings
The Dodgers were considered the most feared team heading into the 2022 season. However, with the huge roster turnover it may not come as a surprise to see them out of the top five. In ESPN's latest pre-Spring Training rankings, the Dodgers come in as the sixth-best lineup heading into...
Comments / 0