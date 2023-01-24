Read full article on original website
Related
Olivia Wilde and Ex Jason Sudeikis Hug It Out Months After Nanny Drama
Watch: Olivia Wilde Thanks Movie Crew For Sacrificing During the Pandemic. Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis appear to be on good terms. The exes were spotted sharing a hug on Jan. 27 in Los Angeles, as seen in photos published by TMZ. Per the outlet, Wilde and Sudeikis, who split after a roughly ten-year relationship, embraced after they attended a meeting together.
So Sad: Rickey Smiley Shares That His Son Brandon Smiley Has Passed Away
We’re extending prayers to a grieving comedian/host who’s announcing the loss of his son. Rickey Smiley took to Instagram Sunday to share that Brandon Smiley has died. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandon Smiley (@comedianbrandonsmiley) Smiley did not offer details on Brandon’s death but solicited prayers on behalf of the family. […]
Shakira Shares Cryptic Message After Ex Gerard Piqué and Girlfriend Become Instagram Official
Watch: Shakira's Ex Gerard Pique Goes Instagram Official With New Girlfriend. A day after Shakira's ex Gerard Piqué made his relationship with girlfriend Clara Chia Marti Instagram official by sharing a selfie of the two, the pop star took to her own account to share a cryptic message. "Las...
Selena Gomez Shares How Lupus Medication Causes Her Hands to Shake
Watch: Selena Gomez Explains Why Her Hands Shake On TikTok. Selena Gomez is setting the record straight with kindness. The Only Murders in the Building actress addressed fan concerns over her health following a skincare routine that she posted on TikTok early January. "I shake because of my medication of...
Jon Peters Leaves Wife of 12 Days Pamela Anderson $10 Million in Will
Jon Peters will always Love, Pamela. The Hollywood producer, 77, shared what he left in his will for ex Pamela Anderson "I will always love Pamela, always in my heart," he told Variety on Jan. 26....
Rita Ora Finally Confirms She and Taika Waititi Are Married
Watch: Rita Ora and Thor Director Taika Waititi Are Married!. Months after E! News confirmed that she and Taika Waititi had wed, the singer revealed that they are, in fact, married. "Yes," Ora said when her marital status was brought up during her Jan. 27 appearance on Heart Breakfast with...
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Leaving GMA3 Amid Romance Scandal
Watch: Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes CONFIRM Romance With a Kiss in Miami. UPDATE: ABC News has confirmed Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are exiting the company. "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News," a spokesperson for the organization told E! News Jan. 27. "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."
Casting Call: Magic Mike types & Navy reservist needed
Productions in the film and television industry have returned, and this page will regularly present job opportunities in front of and behind the camera
Are Katharine McPhee and David Foster Ready for Baby No. 2? She Says...
Watch: Is Katharine McPhee Ready for Baby No. 2? She Says... This isn't all that her heart can hold. While appearing on a new episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, Katharine McPhee discussed her thoughts on expanding her family with David Foster after welcoming their 23-month old son Rennie in 2021.
Why Miranda Lambert Made ‘Actin’ Up’ the 1st Song on ‘Palomino’
Miranda Lambert released her ninth studio album Palomino in April 2022. The album is nominated for Best Country Album at the upcoming 2023 Grammy Awards. In an interview with Audacy, Lambert explained why she chose the song “Actin’ Up” to be the first song on the Palomino tracklist.
Fire Country Recap: It's Getting Hot in Here — Plus, a Big Bad Is Introduced...
This week on a special Sunday episode of CBS’ Fire Country, Freddy in the midst of getting big news found time to play match(re)maker, while a mysterious new threat emerged…. The catalyst for this Sunday’s post-AFC Championship game was a skywriting plane gone amok, blowing an engine or something and spiraling to the ground. The parachuted pilot was found alive and well, dangling in a tree, but his plane exploded soon after crashing, seeding multiple mountainside fires. Manny’s Three Rock inmates teamed with Vince’s Station 42 crew to battle the blazes, with the recurring concern being a home owned by Michael “Forever...
Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian and More Stars Who've Welcomed Babies Via Surrogate
Watch: Paris Hilton Welcomes FIRST BABY With Carter Reum. Looks like Paris Hilton is sliving her best life. Paris announced Jan. 25 that she's officially a boy mom, celebrating the arrival of her and husband Carter Reum's son with a precious photo reveal of his hand around her thumb. As she told him in the caption, "You are already loved beyond words."
24 Actress Annie Wersching Passes Away at 45
The world of TV has lost one of their own. 24 actress Annie Wersching passed away on Jan. 29 after a battle with cancer, her rep confirms to E! News. She was 45. Following her death, Wersching's husband Stephen Full reflected on the woman she was. "There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it," Full said in a Jan. 29 statement to E! News. "She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn't require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. ‘Go find it. It's everywhere.' And find it we shall."
Michael B. Jordan Jokes About His "Public Breakup" From Lori Harvey on SNL
Watch: Michael B. Jordan Jokes About Lori Harvey Breakup During SNL Debut. No sad memes are required for Michael B. Jordan. While making his Saturday Night Live hosting debut Jan. 28, the Creed star broke his silence about his 2022 split from Lori Harvey. "I just directed my very first...
Pregnant Peta Murgatroyd Details the Anxieties That Come With Expecting After Multiple Miscarriages
Watch: Peta Murgatroyd Shares Story of Pregnancy Loss & Resilience. For a woman still months away from welcoming another baby, pregnant Peta Murgatroyd has already endured more than her share of sleepless nights. The most recent came just a few weeks ago as she and husband Maks Chmerkovkskiy prepared to...
Taylor Swift Finally Released Her “Lavender Haze” Music Video and We’re in a Love Spiral
Watch: Taylor Swift References Dropped During Ticketmaster Senate Hearing. No, we can't calm down—even in the midst of a lavender haze. Taylor Swift just dropped the highly-anticipated music video for the second single from her album, Midnights—and as expected, it already has fans on cloud nine. The surrealist...
Will There Ever Be a Superstore Reunion? Star Jon Barinholtz Says...
Watch: American Auto Star Teases Cameos From Seth Meyers & GLOBAL SUPERSTAR. The thought of a possible Superstore reunion has us on Cloud 9. And if star Jon Barinholtz has his way, the cast of the NBC comedy might be getting back together sooner rather than later. "It's definitely been...
Shrinking's Brett Goldstein Reveals How He Got Harrison Ford to Sign Up for the New Comedy
Watch: Harrison Ford & Helen Mirren on "VIGOROUS" Yellowstone Prequel 1923. When Brett Goldstein and Jason Segel teamed up with Bill Lawrence to create their new comedy Shrinking, they didn't realize Harrison Ford was going to be so ready for therapy. "I went to meet Harrison Ford and he said...
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Celebrates 20 Years With Jennifer Aniston, Michelle Obama, Ben Affleck and More
Watch: Jimmy Kimmel Jokes About His Extreme Oscars Diet. Twenty years later, and Jimmy Kimmel has no signs of stopping. Jimmy Kimmel Live! reached a major late-night milestone during its Jan. 26 episode, celebrating 20 years since its debut episode. And ABC brought out all the stars to mark the occasion.
"Appalled" Kristin Cavallari Apologizes to Ex Stephen Colletti for Cheating on Him
Watch: Kristin Cavallari Apologizes to Ex Stephen Colletti for Cheating. Things get real in the real OC when you come clean. More than 16 years after Laguna Beach aired its final episode on MTV, some of the show's biggest stars continue to have tough conversations about what really went down in high school.
E! News
233K+
Followers
60K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 0