Olivia Wilde and Ex Jason Sudeikis Hug It Out Months After Nanny Drama

Watch: Olivia Wilde Thanks Movie Crew For Sacrificing During the Pandemic. Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis appear to be on good terms. The exes were spotted sharing a hug on Jan. 27 in Los Angeles, as seen in photos published by TMZ. Per the outlet, Wilde and Sudeikis, who split after a roughly ten-year relationship, embraced after they attended a meeting together.
So Sad: Rickey Smiley Shares That His Son Brandon Smiley Has Passed Away

We’re extending prayers to a grieving comedian/host who’s announcing the loss of his son. Rickey Smiley took to Instagram Sunday to share that Brandon Smiley has died. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandon Smiley (@comedianbrandonsmiley) Smiley did not offer details on Brandon’s death but solicited prayers on behalf of the family. […]
Rita Ora Finally Confirms She and Taika Waititi Are Married

Watch: Rita Ora and Thor Director Taika Waititi Are Married!. Months after E! News confirmed that she and Taika Waititi had wed, the singer revealed that they are, in fact, married. "Yes," Ora said when her marital status was brought up during her Jan. 27 appearance on Heart Breakfast with...
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Leaving GMA3 Amid Romance Scandal

Watch: Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes CONFIRM Romance With a Kiss in Miami. UPDATE: ABC News has confirmed Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are exiting the company. "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News," a spokesperson for the organization told E! News Jan. 27. "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."
Are Katharine McPhee and David Foster Ready for Baby No. 2? She Says...

Watch: Is Katharine McPhee Ready for Baby No. 2? She Says... This isn't all that her heart can hold. While appearing on a new episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, Katharine McPhee discussed her thoughts on expanding her family with David Foster after welcoming their 23-month old son Rennie in 2021.
Fire Country Recap: It's Getting Hot in Here — Plus, a Big Bad Is Introduced...

This week on a special Sunday episode of CBS’ Fire Country, Freddy in the midst of getting big news found time to play match(re)maker, while a mysterious new threat emerged…. The catalyst for this Sunday’s post-AFC Championship game was a skywriting plane gone amok, blowing an engine or something and spiraling to the ground. The parachuted pilot was found alive and well, dangling in a tree, but his plane exploded soon after crashing, seeding multiple mountainside fires. Manny’s Three Rock inmates teamed with Vince’s Station 42 crew to battle the blazes, with the recurring concern being a home owned by Michael “Forever...
Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian and More Stars Who've Welcomed Babies Via Surrogate

Watch: Paris Hilton Welcomes FIRST BABY With Carter Reum. Looks like Paris Hilton is sliving her best life. Paris announced Jan. 25 that she's officially a boy mom, celebrating the arrival of her and husband Carter Reum's son with a precious photo reveal of his hand around her thumb. As she told him in the caption, "You are already loved beyond words."
24 Actress Annie Wersching Passes Away at 45

The world of TV has lost one of their own. 24 actress Annie Wersching passed away on Jan. 29 after a battle with cancer, her rep confirms to E! News. She was 45. Following her death, Wersching's husband Stephen Full reflected on the woman she was. "There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it," Full said in a Jan. 29 statement to E! News. "She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn't require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. ‘Go find it. It's everywhere.' And find it we shall."
Will There Ever Be a Superstore Reunion? Star Jon Barinholtz Says...

Watch: American Auto Star Teases Cameos From Seth Meyers & GLOBAL SUPERSTAR. The thought of a possible Superstore reunion has us on Cloud 9. And if star Jon Barinholtz has his way, the cast of the NBC comedy might be getting back together sooner rather than later. "It's definitely been...
