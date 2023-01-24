Portland Chinese garden hosts ‘biggest’ Lunar New Year fest in the PNW

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – With Chinese Lunar New Year Celebrations under way, Portland’s Lan Su Chinese Garden is also taking part in the festivities.

Touting the “biggest Lunar New Year celebration in the Pacific Northwest,” Lan Su Chinese Garden is holding a festival for their 16-day Lunar New Year celebration. The garden’s website says festivities include cultural performances, festival decorations, audio tours, crafts, Year of the Rabbit Scavenger Hunts and lantern viewing.

