CBS 58
Fatal shooting of 46-year-old man early Saturday morning near 35th & Sarnow
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At around 6:25 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, a man was fatally shot near 35th and Sarnow Streets. According to police the victim, a 46-year-old Milwaukee man, and the suspect, a 40-year-old Milwaukee man, were arguing prior to the shooting. According to officials this investigation...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal crash near 35th and Hope, 1-year-old boy dead
MILWAUKEE - A 1-year-old boy is dead after a fatal crash near 35th and Hope late on Friday, Jan. 27. Police said the fatal crash happened around 11:30 p.m. A 31-year-old woman and a child were driving a car when it collided with a minivan. The people inside the minivan ran away from the scene.
CBS 58
Family and friends mourn the loss of Jeanette Jimenez, killed near 15th and Becher
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Tonight, family and friends honored the life of 59-year-old Jeanette Jimenez. Jimenez was shot and killed last Thursday near 15th and Becher. Milwaukee police are investigating the homicide, but no suspect has been found. Balloons were released near where she was killed. Dozens showed up to...
CBS 58
Teen charged in shooting death of 14-year-old boy
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A teenager is now facing charges in connection to the death of a 14-year-old boy near 52nd and Clarke Jan. 21. According to a criminal complaint, investigators spoke with a witness who said the victim and suspect were making videos with weapons in a garage when the shooting happened.
CBS 58
Hit & run crash near 35th & Hope leaves 1-year-old dead late Friday night
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 1-year-old boy is dead after a crash near 35th St. and Hope Ave. at around 11:30 p.m on Friday, Jan. 27. Police say a vehicle driven by a 31-year-old woman with the 1-year old inside collided with a Dodge Caravan. According to police, occupants inside...
One-year-old killed in crash, driver arrested
A one-year-old boy has died after a two-vehicle crash in Milwaukee late Friday night. The driver of the vehicle he was in has been arrested.
One killed in shooting near 36th and Lisbon
The shooting happened near 36th and Lisbon around 6:28 a.m. According to Milwaukee police, the victim, a 46-year-old man, died on the scene.
CBS 58
Pedestrian, a 59-year-old man, struck and killed Friday night at 33rd & Burleigh
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a fatal collision that took place on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at approximately 9:35 p.m., near 33rd and Burleigh Streets. A vehicle struck a pedestrian who was crossing the street, causing him to fall on the road. The pedestrian was still on...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman killed trying to stop domestic violence, family says
MILWAUKEE - The family of Jeanette Jimenez, 59, of Milwaukee, wants the person who killed her caught. The grieving family held a vigil on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 29. Family members said Jeanette Jimenez was trying to stop violence before it took her life. "I want people to know who Jeanette...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
35th and Sarnow shooting; Milwaukee man dead
MILWAUKEE - A 46-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed near 35th and Sarnow on Saturday morning, Jan. 28. Police said the shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. A 40-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested. Officials said the shooting was the result of an argument. This ongoing investigation will be referred to...
10-year-old boy accused of killing mother to undergo competency evaluation
The 10-year-old Milwaukee boy who is accused of killing his mother over a VR headset is expected to enter a plea on Friday during his preliminary hearing.
Racine man convicted in 1986 killing of 22-year-old woman
Police said Lou Archie Griffin was arrested on multiple charges related to the homicide of Lisa Holstead back in 2020.
14-year-old arrested in 14-year-old's death, Milwaukee police say
Milwaukee police arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection to the homicide of another 14-year-old last Saturday, police say.
WISN
Injured 11-year-old boy latest victim of gun violence in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — An 11-year-old boy was shot Wednesday night near 65th Street and Silver Spring Drive in Milwaukee. Police the shooting happened about 6:15 p.m., not far from the District 4 police station. The boy, Nasir, was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive. "Same little...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine store owner accused of pistol-whipping man pleads guilty
RACINE, Wis. - A Racine store owner who was charged after he allegedly pistol-whipped a man, fracturing his skull, in a May 2021 incident pleaded guilty on Friday, Jan. 27 to three charges against him. Iyad Alabed pleaded guilty to battery, endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Guitar stolen from Brookfield store, police seek thief
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police have asked for the public's help identifying a man suspected of a Jan. 10 theft at Cream City Music on Bluemound. Police said the man concealed a Fender-style guitar, valued at $2,000, under his clothing. The thief left the store with the guitar around 5 p.m. and left the scene in a white sedan.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Milwaukee High School teacher arrested, 16-year-old punched, mom says
A South Milwaukee High School teacher was placed on administrative leave after an "incident" involving a student, the school district said in a statement. Police confirmed the teacher was arrested.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Center and Vel R. Phillips shootings; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday, Jan. 26 near Center and Vel R. Phillips. It happened around 6 p.m. Police say the victim, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered a graze wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment. No arrests have been made.
Milwaukee police warn of armed robberies, car break-ins in downtown area
The Milwaukee Police Department is warning of a "crime trend" of armed robberies and car break-ins occurring in the city's downtown entertainment areas.
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigate homicide near 15th and Becher
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide near 15th and Becher. The victim is a 59-year-old Milwaukee woman. She died at the scene. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects. If you have any information, please contact Milwaukee police at (414)935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers...
