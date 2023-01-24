ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal crash near 35th and Hope, 1-year-old boy dead

MILWAUKEE - A 1-year-old boy is dead after a fatal crash near 35th and Hope late on Friday, Jan. 27. Police said the fatal crash happened around 11:30 p.m. A 31-year-old woman and a child were driving a car when it collided with a minivan. The people inside the minivan ran away from the scene.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Teen charged in shooting death of 14-year-old boy

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A teenager is now facing charges in connection to the death of a 14-year-old boy near 52nd and Clarke Jan. 21. According to a criminal complaint, investigators spoke with a witness who said the victim and suspect were making videos with weapons in a garage when the shooting happened.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee woman killed trying to stop domestic violence, family says

MILWAUKEE - The family of Jeanette Jimenez, 59, of Milwaukee, wants the person who killed her caught. The grieving family held a vigil on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 29. Family members said Jeanette Jimenez was trying to stop violence before it took her life. "I want people to know who Jeanette...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

35th and Sarnow shooting; Milwaukee man dead

MILWAUKEE - A 46-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed near 35th and Sarnow on Saturday morning, Jan. 28. Police said the shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. A 40-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested. Officials said the shooting was the result of an argument. This ongoing investigation will be referred to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Injured 11-year-old boy latest victim of gun violence in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — An 11-year-old boy was shot Wednesday night near 65th Street and Silver Spring Drive in Milwaukee. Police the shooting happened about 6:15 p.m., not far from the District 4 police station. The boy, Nasir, was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive. "Same little...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine store owner accused of pistol-whipping man pleads guilty

RACINE, Wis. - A Racine store owner who was charged after he allegedly pistol-whipped a man, fracturing his skull, in a May 2021 incident pleaded guilty on Friday, Jan. 27 to three charges against him. Iyad Alabed pleaded guilty to battery, endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, and...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Guitar stolen from Brookfield store, police seek thief

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police have asked for the public's help identifying a man suspected of a Jan. 10 theft at Cream City Music on Bluemound. Police said the man concealed a Fender-style guitar, valued at $2,000, under his clothing. The thief left the store with the guitar around 5 p.m. and left the scene in a white sedan.
BROOKFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Center and Vel R. Phillips shootings; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday, Jan. 26 near Center and Vel R. Phillips. It happened around 6 p.m. Police say the victim, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered a graze wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment. No arrests have been made.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee police investigate homicide near 15th and Becher

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide near 15th and Becher. The victim is a 59-year-old Milwaukee woman. She died at the scene. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects. If you have any information, please contact Milwaukee police at (414)935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers...
MILWAUKEE, WI

