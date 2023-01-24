It appears that Pixar Animation Studios will have one of its movies turned into a broadway show, becoming the latest Disney franchise to be adapted as a stage musical. The Walt Disney Company has already delivered a series of broadway hits adapted from its animated classics. Starting with Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, the list of Disney Broadway shows has grown to include The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, Tarzan, and Frozen. And while only The Lion King and Aladdin are still showing on the Great White Way, the entire portfolio had delivered performances and CAst Recordings that have earned accolades from fan praise to TONY awards and nominations. We also reported recently that Hercules might be the next franchise from Walt Disney Animation to be made into a Broadway show.

