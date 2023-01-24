Read full article on original website
Related
Robin Williams Improvised a Stunning Amount of Material in Disney’s ‘Aladdin’
Robin Williams is an incredible improviser, and he really showed off in the 1992 film 'Aladdin.' He didn't have the best experience after the fact, though.
Collider
Baz Luhrmann’s 'Elvis' Returns to Theaters for Special Limited Engagement
As a testament to the immense work put into Baz Luhrmann’s creative and production skills for the making of the Elvis Presley biopic astutely titled Elvis, the film has today garnered eight Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor in a Leading Role for Austin Butler. For fans of the musical icon and those who loved the biopic, this will come across as good news. However, there is, even more, to get excited about.
‘Percy Jackson’ Disney+ Series Expands Cast With Lance Reddick and Toby Stephens
The Percy Jackson cast is expanding! It has been announced that Lance Reddick and Toby Stephens have joined the cast of the upcoming live-action Disney+ series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians. The news was shared on the show’s Twitter account, which stated that Reddick and Stephens will star as Zeus...
disneyfanatic.com
Report: Pixar Gets First Broadway Show!
It appears that Pixar Animation Studios will have one of its movies turned into a broadway show, becoming the latest Disney franchise to be adapted as a stage musical. The Walt Disney Company has already delivered a series of broadway hits adapted from its animated classics. Starting with Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, the list of Disney Broadway shows has grown to include The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, Tarzan, and Frozen. And while only The Lion King and Aladdin are still showing on the Great White Way, the entire portfolio had delivered performances and CAst Recordings that have earned accolades from fan praise to TONY awards and nominations. We also reported recently that Hercules might be the next franchise from Walt Disney Animation to be made into a Broadway show.
Madonna Biopic Dead at Universal
The Madonna biopic that was to be directed by Madonna is no longer in development at Universal Pictures, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. The news comes after the singer announced a massive world tour, though multiple sources say the movie actually was put in turnaround late last year, before the announcement of the tour. Universal had no comment.More from The Hollywood ReporterMadonna Announces North American and European Dates for 2023 Celebration TourWomen and Hollywood Panel Sets Kathlyn Horan, Sanaa Lathan, Maria Schrader and Domee ShiWyatt Russell, Kerry Condon to Star in 'Night Swim' Horror Pic The project, which was first announced in...
