"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Centre Daily
Miami Heat’s Omer Yurtseven And Udonis Haslem Receive NBA All-Star Votes
A lot was made about Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo getting no love from fan during the NBA All-Star voting. The same case could also be made about the player part of the process after their votes were revealed. Heat center Omer Yurtseven received three votes from players while forward Udonis Haslem had two.
Centre Daily
Lakers: Injury Status Revealed for LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Lonnie Walker Against Boston
The Los Angeles Lakers are getting set to face off the Boston Celtics in the TD Garden for some Saturday primetime basketball — and they're getting healthy at just the right time. LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Lonnie Walker IV all entered the day with their game statuses uncertain,...
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
NBA Referees’ Response to Missed Call on LeBron James Goes Viral
The league admitted fault on a no-call late in Saturday’s game between the Lakers and Celtics.
Osman ties career high with 29 points, Cavs rout Clippers
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cedi Osman tied his career high with 29 points while making all seven of his shots from behind the arc and the Cleveland Cavaliers built a 40-point lead on their way to a 122-99 rout of the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night. All-Star starter Donovan Mitchell had 11 points in his return for Cleveland after missing three games with a strained groin. The Cavaliers never trailed adn took their largest lead of the season at 82-42 on Jarrett Allen’s first 3-pointer since Nov. 5, 2021. The Clippers had won five in a row. They opted not to dress forward Kawhi Leonard and guards Paul George and Reggie Jackson, all of whom played Saturday in a victory in Atlanta. Officially, George and Leonard were reported as being out because of right knee trouble and Jackson has a sore right Achilles. Turkey national team member Osman made 11 of 13 shots on Turkish Heritage Night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cavaliers have the best home record in the East at 21-5.
Centre Daily
Joel Embiid Reveals Message to Shake Milton, Georges Niang
The Philadelphia 76ers weren’t the best version of themselves during the first half of Saturday afternoon’s game against the Denver Nuggets. As Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets were finding tons of success on both ends of the floor, even draining 66 percent of their shots, you could sense frustration coming from Philadelphia’s side.
Centre Daily
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Heat
Spread: Heat -5.5 3 Star play on the Hornets: Dare I say the Hornets are turning the corner? Eh, I don't know about all that but they have won three of the last five and a big reason for that is because they are starting to finally get healthy for the first time this season. Maybe I'm just sipping the recency bias Kool-Aid, but I actually believe Charlotte can steal this one.
Centre Daily
Timberwolves beat Grizzlies; moment of silence for Nichols
Anthony Edwards scored 13 of his 25 points in the third quarter as Minnesota extended its lead, D’Angelo Russell added 19 points and the Timberwolves topped the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies 111-100 on Friday night. The Grizzlies took the court minutes after video footage was released of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols...
Centre Daily
Pittsburgh takes on No. 20 Miami following Hinson’s 24-point game
Miami Hurricanes (16-4, 7-3 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (14-7, 7-3 ACC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pittsburgh -1; over/under is 148.5. BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh takes on the No. 20 Miami Hurricanes after Blake Hinson scored 24 points in Pittsburgh's 81-79 win against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. The Panthers are 9-3 in...
Centre Daily
Warriors guard Stephen Curry fined $25,000 for mouthpiece toss
That’s one expensive piece of plastic. One day after being named an All-Star starter, Stephen Curry was hit with a $25,000 fine for throwing his mouthpiece into the stands on Wednesday night, a move done in frustration that got him ejected from the Warriors game against the Grizzlies. Curry...
Centre Daily
Thunder Can Move to Even Record with Win over Warriors
Following a decisive win over the white-hot Cleveland Cavaliers, albeit without All-Star Donovan Mitchell, Oklahoma City is again just one win behind a .500 record. Oklahoma City has had a few opportunities to do so in their latest stretch of games, but haven’t yet been able to get over the hump.
Centre Daily
Report: Dolphins Not Expected to Pursue Brady in Free Agency
As Tom Brady continues to mull his next career move, at least one team apparently plans to stay out of the mix of what could be a frantic free-agency pursuit of the seven-time Super Bowl champion: the Dolphins. Miami is not expected to pursue Brady, even if the veteran quarterback...
