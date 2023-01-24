Read full article on original website
Arizona Democrats are taking another stab at ratifying the Equal Rights Amendment 100 years in the making. State Rep. Laura Terech says this should be a bipartisan effort. “Since Sandra Day O’Connor’s first introduction of the ERA this resolution has been introduced again and again and again to no avail," Terech said.
