FOX Sports
Lorient copes without top scorer Moffi to beat Rennes 2-1
PARIS (AP) — Lorient showed it can cope without top scorer Terem Moffi by beating Rennes 2-1 in the French league on Friday. Moffi's 12 goals put him second in the scoring chart and one behind Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappé. Nigeria striker Moffi has been left out...
Manchester United vs Reading live stream: How to watch FA Cup fixture online and on TV tonight
Paul Ince returns to Old Trafford as Reading travel to face Manchester United in the fourth round of the FA Cup.Twice the winner of this competition while a Manchester United player, Ince is nearing the end of his first 12 months in charge in Berkshire and will be hopeful of causing a cup shock.He may be able to call upon a fit-again Andy Carroll as he bids to disrupt a promising period for the hosts under Erik ten Hag.Ten Hag’s side bounced back quickly from a disappointing defeat against Arsenal last Sunday with a Carabao Cup win against Nottingham Forest,...
