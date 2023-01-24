Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
Centre Daily
Report: Dolphins Not Expected to Pursue Brady in Free Agency
As Tom Brady continues to mull his next career move, at least one team apparently plans to stay out of the mix of what could be a frantic free-agency pursuit of the seven-time Super Bowl champion: the Dolphins. Miami is not expected to pursue Brady, even if the veteran quarterback...
Centre Daily
Cowboys Watch as Rival Eagles Rout 49ers, Earn Super Bowl Berth
The Philadelphia Eagles are headed to the Super Bowl after easily dispatching the San Francisco 79ers 31-7 Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field - with the Dallas Cowboys having to watch from the proverbial couch. The Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals winner on Feb. 12 in...
Centre Daily
Broncos Shrine Bowl Notebook: Day 1 | 3 Prospects Rise
Las Vegas, NV. – What a difference a year makes. When I touched down in ‘Sin City’ for the first day of the East-West Shrine Bowl last year, I heard from multiple renowned sources that a disgruntled Aaron Rodgers was likely en route to the Denver Broncos via trade.
Suns And Bulls Have Discussed A Jae Crowder For Coby White Trade
The Suns and Bulls could make a trade featuring Jae Crowder and Coby White.
thecomeback.com
Phil Mickelson delivers brutal message to PGA
Phil Mickelson may be with LIV Golf and out of the PGA Tour, but he appears to keep tabs on his old stomping grounds still. Mickelson (seen above at a LIV tournament last October) must have spent Saturday afternoon watching the final round of The Farmers Insurance Open. During the afternoon, he took to Twitter to call out the PGA Tour for hypocrisy regarding rules regulating shorts on the course during sanctioned events.
NFL world reacts to wild Patrick Mahomes blooper
Patrick Mahomes doesn’t make many ridiculous mistakes. But the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback made a memorable gaffe late in the third quarter of the AFC Championship against the Cincinnati Bengals that left fans laughing. Mahomes took a snap on first down and quickly turned to pass — only to have the football slip out of Read more... The post NFL world reacts to wild Patrick Mahomes blooper appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Eagles fans party in the streets, climb up greased poles after team's NFC Championship win
Philadelphia Eagles fans partied hard following the team's NFC Championship win over the San Francisco 49ers. The team is back in the Super Bowl.
Centre Daily
Chargers QB Justin Herbert Undergoes Left Shoulder Surgery, Expected to be Cleared For Offseason Program
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert played about half the games this year with discomfort in his midsection as a result of suffering a fractured rib cartilage in Week 2. But that wasn’t the only significant injury he dealt with during the 2022 season. Herbert underwent surgery on Jan. 25 to...
Centre Daily
5 Free Agents Lions Must Watch during Conference Championship Games
The Detroit Lions, like the rest of the football world, will have their eyes set intently on Sunday’s conference championship games. Each game will produce an intriguing result, as the winners will represent their respective conferences in the Super Bowl. However, there are also players on all four teams who are entering free agency at the end of the season.
Centre Daily
Finding Justin Fields a Young Receiver Critical for Bears
Only three teams spent less cash on wide receivers than the Bears last year, only two paid a lower amount per receiver and only three devoted a smaller percentage of their total salary cap than the Bears at this position. You get what you pay for, some would say. This...
Centre Daily
Eagles Super Again, Blast 49ers to Punch Ticket to Super Bowl LVII
PHILADELPHIA – The biggest, baddest team in the NFC all season long finished the job on Sunday – the Eagles are going to Super Bowl LVII. They punched their ticket to the big game with a ferocious defensive assault and four rushing touchdowns that propelled them to a 31-7 victory in the NFC Championship Game at raucous Lincoln Financial Field.
Centre Daily
49ers @ Eagles NFC Championship Live Blog
PHILADELPHIA -- This is the live blog for the NFC Championship Game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the press box. 9:57 I'm fascinated to see what kind of game this will be. I'm expecting a grim,...
Centre Daily
Potential Patriots Prospect Reveals Reason For Missing Shrine Bowl Practice
The New England Patriots have traditionally utilized the slot receiver role as well as any team in NFL history. From Troy Brown, to Wes Welker to Julian Edelman, the Pats offense has been at its best when operating with a top-level talent lining up between the offensive tackle (or perhaps the tight end) and the outer-most receiver.
Centre Daily
Rams to hire Mike LaFleur to be their offensive coordinator
LOS ANGELES — Rams coach Sean McVay will hire Mike LaFleur as offensive coordinator, with the deal expected to be finalized this weekend, a person with knowledge of the situation said Friday. LaFleur replaces Liam Coen, who left the Rams staff after one season to return to the post...
Centre Daily
Here’s Where Broncos’ New Owners Went Wrong in Bungled HC Search
The Denver Broncos are getting blasted in the media and by fans for how they have handled their search for a new head coach. Honestly, the Broncos deserve the criticism. Even if Lady Luck or exorbitant sums of money ends up saving the day, it's apparent that the group running the head-coach hiring process is very green in the ways of the NFL. It appears the ownership group has bungled this thing from the start.
Centre Daily
Falcons at Shrine Bowl Day 1: Practice Recap
LAS VEGAS -- The Atlanta Falcons coaches see kicked off their week at the East-West Shrine Bowl with a 90-minute practice session Saturday at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas' Fertitta Center. The Falcons' coaching staff is overseeing the East team in the college football showcase game, with special teams coordinator...
