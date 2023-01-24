Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sam's Club Unexpectedly Closes a Location in Maine Until Further NoticeBryan DijkhuizenScarborough, ME
4 Amazing Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
No Snow, No Fun: How Lack of Snow is Impacting Outdoor Activities in MaineRachel PerkinsMaine State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
WMTW
Death at campsite near Portland trail system ruled homicide, police say
PORTLAND, Maine — A man's death at a campsite in Portland has been ruled a homicide, police now report. RELATED VIDEO ABOVE: Police investigating death near Fore River Parkway. The Portland Police Department was called to the campsite near the Fore River Parkway Trail System around 4:40 p.m. on...
wabi.tv
Gardiner man found guilty of murder
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A Gardiner man has been found guilty of murder and attempted murder in connection with a shooting and machete attack in Gardiner in 2020. According to the Kennebec Journal, 23-year-old Dylan Ketcham was found guilty of the murder of 22-year-old Jordan Johnson in January 2020. The...
WPFO
Police say a traveling gang is responsible for Waldo and York County break-ins
(BDN) -- Police have connected a string of thefts in York from early January to car break-ins at the Waldo County YMCA last December. All are believed to be the work of the Felony Lane Gang, an organized theft ring that emerged in 2015, police said. This comes a month...
Police arrest Portland bank robbery suspect
PORTLAND, Maine — A suspect was arrested on Thursday in connection with a Portland bank robbery the day before. Around 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday, a man allegedly "made threats to staff before demanding cash and fleeing with an undisclosed amount" at the Norway Savings Bank located at 446 Forest Ave, according to a news release from the Portland Police Department.
Chief medical examiner: Death of Portland man experiencing homelessness ruled a homicide
PORTLAND, Maine — The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the death of a man whose body was found on Frederic Street off Fore River Parkway last week a homicide. Police responded to a call about a person in need of medical assistance at about 4:40 p.m. on Jan. 18, Portland police spokesperson Maj. Robert Martin said Thursday in a news release.
Alex Murdaugh grins in South Carolina court as jury selection kicks off in double-murder trial
Alleged killer lawyer Alex Murdaugh was all smug smiles in a South Carolina courtroom Monday as jury selection kicked off in his case, in which he is accused of murdering his wife and son to deflect attention from his financial crimes. The accused heinous double-murderer, 54, just couldn’t help himself, grinning broadly during the proceeding at the Colleton County Courthouse in Waterboro. The high-profile trial is slated to last three weeks, although finding a jury pool unfamiliar with the details of the case in the rural Low Country county is expected to be difficult and could drag out the proceeding longer. Murdaugh’s...
Homicide victim's mother demands answers, weeks after the Portland woman was found dead
PORTLAND, Maine — Julie Kelley said the night before her daughter Bethany Kelley was killed, Bethany reached out to her stepfather. "She sounded better than usual," Julie said. "She sounded like she was trying to turn her life around." Bethany, according to her mom, fell into addiction and cycles...
NY man sentenced for taking underage Maine girl out of state
PORTLAND, Maine — A man from New York convicted of transporting an underage Maine girl out of state for sex will spend several years in prison. Tyler Streeter, 28, was sentenced in federal court in Portland to six years Wednesday, with five years of supervised release. He was convicted on a felony charge of interstate transportation of a minor.
Owner of Arcadia in Portland Fakes British Accent During TV Interview
Arcadia, the very popular arcade bar on Congress Street in Portland, was host to the best pinball players in Maine in the International Flipper Pinball Associaton's Maine State Pinball Championship. That's a lot of words there, but in simple terms, the best 16 pinball players in Maine, as ranked by...
Did You Know That Rum Once Caused A Riot In Portland Maine?
Have you heard the story about how rum once caused a riot in Portland? No, we're not talking about the occasional Saturday night scuffle in the Old Port, either. According to the Maine History website and the New England Historical Society website, the Portland Rum Riot happened in early June of 1855.
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay Harbor Police make 6 arrests
Boothbay Harbor Police Department made six arrests between Dec. 6, 2022 and Jan. 23, 2023. On Dec. 9, Officer Doug Snyder arrested Joshua Hooper, 34, of Boothbay Harbor for burglary and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer. On Jan. 8, Officer Jenn Gosselin arrested Evan Hepburn, 26, of Boothbay Harbor...
wabi.tv
Lawsuit: Mini Fireball bottles do not contain whisky, misleading customers
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - If you’re reaching for a shot-sized bottle of Fireball in the grocery store, you may want to read this. The small bottle may not contain whisky but instead a “malt-flavored beverage.”. “These are tough economic times. Consumers, Maine residents, are entitled to have their...
Vehicle found in Maine after hit-and-run in NH near border kills pedestrian
PORTLAND, Maine — A man from Center Conway, New Hampshire has died after being struck by a vehicle Sunday evening in a hit-and-run near the Maine border. Raymond Bryant, 59, was walking in the direction of Fryeburg, Maine, along the eastbound lane of East Main Street at about 6:40 p.m. Sunday when he was hit by a vehicle, Conway Police Department Chief Christopher Mattei said Monday in a news release.
2 Major Stores Forced to Close in Scarborough, Maine, for Safety
Do you go shopping? Well, obviously you do! However, if you go shopping in Scarborough, Maine, then you may find yourself in a predicament where you can't stop where you normally do. Yesterday, two major stores in Scarborough had to evacuate and close their doors. According to WGME, both Sam's...
Live Directly Across The Street From Maine’s Famed OOB For $200K
For many people, living on (or, very near) the beach is the ultimate housing goal. The idea that you could step out of your door and onto a sandy beach is just magical. Even before the pandemic migrations caused the Maine housing market to go all bibbledy, the thought of owning a home on the ocean was completely unattainable for most of us.
WMTW
Multiple fire departments battling 2-alarm fire at Casco home
CASCO, Maine — Crews responded to the scene of what one agency referred to as a 'major structure fire' in Casco Friday night. Cumberland County dispatchers confirm nobody was hurt. The fire at 11 Varney Hill Road was reported just before 5:30 p.m. but it was unclear if anyone...
whdh.com
AG says company fined for threatening negative reviewers
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A moving and storage company in Maine has agreed to pay a $125,000 fine and refrain from using a misleading email address to threaten customers who leave negative reviews, according to the state attorney general’s office. The attorney general’s office said Tuesday that it...
Have You Been to This Local Spot in Portland That Mainers Have Loved for Years?
There are too many things to love about Maine, from our diverse landscapes to our fresh, local cuisine. We have put ourselves on the map as a foodie destination with top-rated restaurants popping up around the state. When major publications feature our culinary scene, it’s typically our fine dining restaurants...
Construction on New Maine Turnpike Exit 35 Begins in February
There's a brand new exit on the Maine Turnpike that will begin construction in February that aims to alleviate some of the traffic issues in the region, but it will take some time before it's completed. Sargent Corporation will begin construction on a new Exit 35 in Saco at a...
earnthenecklace.com
Ross Ketschke Leaving WMTW: Where Is the Portland Anchor Going?
The people of Portland have always loved watching Ross Ketschke on weekends. He is always so precise and upbeat at whatever he does. Now, Ross Ketschke is leaving WMTW-TV for an exciting opportunity. News 8 viewers are now wondering where he is going and what is his next job. They especially want to know if he will remain in the city and return to broadcasting. Well, there is some positive news regarding his exit. Find out what Ross Ketschke said about his departure from WMTW News 8.
Comments / 0