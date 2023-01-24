ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

wabi.tv

Gardiner man found guilty of murder

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A Gardiner man has been found guilty of murder and attempted murder in connection with a shooting and machete attack in Gardiner in 2020. According to the Kennebec Journal, 23-year-old Dylan Ketcham was found guilty of the murder of 22-year-old Jordan Johnson in January 2020. The...
AUGUSTA, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police arrest Portland bank robbery suspect

PORTLAND, Maine — A suspect was arrested on Thursday in connection with a Portland bank robbery the day before. Around 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday, a man allegedly "made threats to staff before demanding cash and fleeing with an undisclosed amount" at the Norway Savings Bank located at 446 Forest Ave, according to a news release from the Portland Police Department.
PORTLAND, ME
New York Post

Alex Murdaugh grins in South Carolina court as jury selection kicks off in double-murder trial

Alleged killer lawyer Alex Murdaugh was all smug smiles in a South Carolina courtroom Monday as jury selection kicked off in his case, in which he is accused of murdering his wife and son to deflect attention from his financial crimes. The accused heinous double-murderer, 54, just couldn’t help himself, grinning broadly during the proceeding at the Colleton County Courthouse in Waterboro. The high-profile trial is slated to last three weeks, although finding a jury pool unfamiliar with the details of the case in the rural Low Country county is expected to be difficult and could drag out the proceeding longer. Murdaugh’s...
WATERBORO, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

NY man sentenced for taking underage Maine girl out of state

PORTLAND, Maine — A man from New York convicted of transporting an underage Maine girl out of state for sex will spend several years in prison. Tyler Streeter, 28, was sentenced in federal court in Portland to six years Wednesday, with five years of supervised release. He was convicted on a felony charge of interstate transportation of a minor.
PORTLAND, ME
B98.5

Did You Know That Rum Once Caused A Riot In Portland Maine?

Have you heard the story about how rum once caused a riot in Portland? No, we're not talking about the occasional Saturday night scuffle in the Old Port, either. According to the Maine History website and the New England Historical Society website, the Portland Rum Riot happened in early June of 1855.
PORTLAND, ME
boothbayregister.com

Boothbay Harbor Police make 6 arrests

Boothbay Harbor Police Department made six arrests between Dec. 6, 2022 and Jan. 23, 2023. On Dec. 9, Officer Doug Snyder arrested Joshua Hooper, 34, of Boothbay Harbor for burglary and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer. On Jan. 8, Officer Jenn Gosselin arrested Evan Hepburn, 26, of Boothbay Harbor...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Vehicle found in Maine after hit-and-run in NH near border kills pedestrian

PORTLAND, Maine — A man from Center Conway, New Hampshire has died after being struck by a vehicle Sunday evening in a hit-and-run near the Maine border. Raymond Bryant, 59, was walking in the direction of Fryeburg, Maine, along the eastbound lane of East Main Street at about 6:40 p.m. Sunday when he was hit by a vehicle, Conway Police Department Chief Christopher Mattei said Monday in a news release.
FRYEBURG, ME
WMTW

Multiple fire departments battling 2-alarm fire at Casco home

CASCO, Maine — Crews responded to the scene of what one agency referred to as a 'major structure fire' in Casco Friday night. Cumberland County dispatchers confirm nobody was hurt. The fire at 11 Varney Hill Road was reported just before 5:30 p.m. but it was unclear if anyone...
CASCO, ME
whdh.com

AG says company fined for threatening negative reviewers

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A moving and storage company in Maine has agreed to pay a $125,000 fine and refrain from using a misleading email address to threaten customers who leave negative reviews, according to the state attorney general’s office. The attorney general’s office said Tuesday that it...
WINDHAM, ME
Q97.9

Construction on New Maine Turnpike Exit 35 Begins in February

There's a brand new exit on the Maine Turnpike that will begin construction in February that aims to alleviate some of the traffic issues in the region, but it will take some time before it's completed. Sargent Corporation will begin construction on a new Exit 35 in Saco at a...
SACO, ME
earnthenecklace.com

Ross Ketschke Leaving WMTW: Where Is the Portland Anchor Going?

The people of Portland have always loved watching Ross Ketschke on weekends. He is always so precise and upbeat at whatever he does. Now, Ross Ketschke is leaving WMTW-TV for an exciting opportunity. News 8 viewers are now wondering where he is going and what is his next job. They especially want to know if he will remain in the city and return to broadcasting. Well, there is some positive news regarding his exit. Find out what Ross Ketschke said about his departure from WMTW News 8.
PORTLAND, ME

