Walter Smith
5d ago
I am glad I am retired military 🪖..Obama started the process of destroying the military. We went from warfighters to laughing stock of the world
Reply(17)
20
Phillip Hickey
5d ago
How about quit forcing good soldiers out too. But, this new generation of young people are not physically, mentally or spirituality equipped to handle the military life. They want everything for nothing. I see it everyday. IF, the military lowers their standards, (and they will), the military will suffer in the long term for a short term fix.
Reply(3)
13
Jim Wright
4d ago
I would have to ask if they are going to change their minds later and try to prosecute those who take part on this program like the Army did recently? I would have a real problem trusting anything the current military says!
Reply
4
