ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
syr.edu

School of Design Alumni Exhibition Features Innovation and Excellence in Footwear

The School of Design’s Sue and Leon Genet Gallery at the Nancy Cantor Warehouse is proud to present “Footwear by School of Design Alumni,” on display through March 3. The exhibition features the work of over 20 designers representing more than 50 years of alumni from the school’s industrial and interaction design (IID) program.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy