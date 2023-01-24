Read full article on original website
Unusual Facts About Cincinnati You Never KnewTed RiversCincinnati, OH
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Ohio woman pretends to be deceased mother and must repay over $461,000 in stolen benefitsJake WellsCincinnati, OH
The Best Festivals in Ohio That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversOhio State
Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Look: Woman Has A Message For Joe Burrow's Girlfriend
Following the Bengals' win over the Bills this past weekend, a TikToker with over 18,000 followers made a video strictly for Joe Burrow's girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher. The TikToker's account name is "relyuhcs." The caption for her video said, "Dear Joe Burrow's girlfriend." In the ...
Dak Prescott's Rumored Girlfriend Shared Racy Swimsuit Photo
Dak Prescott is rumored to have a new girlfriend after his recently-reported split with now ex-girlfriend Natalie Buffett. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is apparently "casually dating" LSU swimmer Jadyn Jannasch, per Page Six. “She has been telling teammates it’s a rebound relationship ...
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, deliver Bengals game ball to Athens' Courtside Pizza
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, delivered a Cincinnati Bengals postseason game ball to Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens, Ohio, minutes away from where Joe grew up in The Plains when he starred at Athens High School while Jimmy was the defensive coordinator for the Ohio University Bobcats.
Joe Burrow was caught on a hot mic saying 'I'm him,' and his response was perfect
Cincinnati’s impressive 27-10 win over the Buffalo Bills was one of the most impressive of Joe Burrow’s five playoff wins as he picked apart one of the league’s more talented defenses as a barrage of snow fell in Orchard Park, New York. During that win — which...
Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend: 5 Things To Know About Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott has been dating his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, since 2020. Natalie works as a content manager for a fitness company. Dak and Natalie are fairly private about their relationship. Dak Prescott started out the 2022 football season with an injury, but now that he’s back on the field, he’s...
How the Chiefs stole one of the Bengals’ biggest weapons this week
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in the AFC Championship game. And the Chiefs stole one of the Bengals’ biggest weapons ahead of the big showdown. Cincinnati thrives on motivation — they love using perceived slights as fuel to play better.
T.I. Hits Shannon Sharpe With Some Advice
At this point, everyone is probably aware of what happened with Shannon Sharpe at the Lakers game on Friday night. Sharpe and members of the Memphis Grizzlies got into a verbal altercation that also involved Tee Morant. Subsequently, cooler heads prevailed and the show went on. Consequently, Sharpe felt some...
Dallas Cowboys making changes: Mike McCarthy declines to renew contracts of 6 coaches
Peete’s departure doesn’t seemingly bode well for the future of running back Ezekiel Elliott. The two have a close relationship through Elliott’s agent Rocky Arceaneux.
Report reveals where Sean Payton will likely end up
Sean Payton has interviewed with multiple teams for head coach jobs, but it is sounding more and more like he will not return to the sideline in 2023. The Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos and Houston Texans have all interviewed Payton. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, none of those teams have scheduled second interviews... The post Report reveals where Sean Payton will likely end up appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former tight end calls new Panthers HC Frank Reich ‘really dangerous’ as play-caller
The Carolina Panthers hired former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich on Thursday. One of his former players thinks the move is a great one for the struggling franchise.
Former Vikings LB Signs with Saints
On Thursday evening, one of the multiple Vikings players who saw their practice squad contracts expire this week decided to move on. That player is former Vikings LB Ryan Connelly, who has decided to jump ship and join the New Orleans Saints, per Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. Connelly,...
How Joe Burrow became the coolest QB in the NFL
Joe Burrow is cool. He’s effortlessly cool. He’s cooler than me, he’s cooler than you — and he’s cooler than 31 other quarterbacks in the NFL. Quarterback, by nature, is not a cool position. You’re the hall monitor of the roster. The first one in, the last one out — constantly being pulled into coach’s office to “take the temperature” of the locker room. Everyone knows you’re the narc, and while teammates are going to defend the quarterback to the ends of the earth, because they understand his success is the meal ticket for everyone, it’s not normally a person people want to be around.
LeBron James Filmed By Wife Savannah As He Plays “Madden”
LeBron James is currently in his 20th season in the NBA, and he is still putting up insane numbers. For instance, he ended up scoring a grand total of 46 points last night against the Clippers. Overall, these kinds of numbers are simply unheard of for a 38-year-old. That being...
New Orleans Saints sign former Alabama tight end
The players signed by NFL teams to reserve/future contracts in the opening days of the offseason almost invariably ended the regular season on the signing team’s practice squad. For instance, the New Orleans Saints announced on Thursday that former South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker had signed a reserve/future...
Saints Draft: Pick No. 40 could give New Orleans their future quarterback
If you couldn’t tell this last season or seasons before, Andy Dalton is not the franchise quarterback for the New Orleans Saints, as crazy as that may sound. All jokes aside, Dalton was better than many thought he would be in 2022. But, it’s safe to say eventually, and...
A mic'd-up Joe Burrow had the most confident reaction to his second touchdown pass against the Bills
The Cincinnati Bengals went into their AFC divisional round matchup with the Bills thinking that the league saw them as an afterthought. A Chiefs-Bills AFC title game would have meant a neutral site game in Atlanta, but the Bengals were determined to spoil those plans for the NFL. That, they...
12 unsung heroes in NFL playoffs who can lift their teams to Super Bowl LVII
By now, you know the big names. Patrick Mahomes. Joe Burrow. Nick Bosa. Jalen Hurts. Brock Purdy, and the countless other stars who the world will be watching this weekend. But as we often see on during championship weekend, sometimes the unsung heroes change the course of football history. Last year, for example, a pair of sacks from Cincinnati Bengals pass rusher Sam Hubbard forced the Kansas City Chiefs to settle for a field goal at the end of regulation, setting the stage for Cincinnati’s overtime win.
Bills GM Brandon Beane: 'I Don’t Want To Suck Bad Enough To Have To Get Ja’Marr Chase'
The general manager discussed Buffalo's next steps after Cincinnati bounced them from the playoffs.
Bengals DC Lou Anuramo is the unsung hero of the NFL playoffs
While the Cincinnati Bengals offense rightfully gets most of the attention, the Bengals defense has quietly become one of the better units in the entire league. The unit finished eighth in total defensive EPA per play, and has given QBs like Patrick Mahomes problems before. On Sunday, the Bengals put...
The Saints actually deserve more credit for one decision from last year
It’s easy to critique the New Orleans Saints over the past couple of years. They’ve made plenty of questionable decisions, and those have continued even over the past couple of weeks. Regardless, they made one decision last year that deserves tons of credit. I. t’s a move that...
