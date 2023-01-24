Joe Burrow is cool. He’s effortlessly cool. He’s cooler than me, he’s cooler than you — and he’s cooler than 31 other quarterbacks in the NFL. Quarterback, by nature, is not a cool position. You’re the hall monitor of the roster. The first one in, the last one out — constantly being pulled into coach’s office to “take the temperature” of the locker room. Everyone knows you’re the narc, and while teammates are going to defend the quarterback to the ends of the earth, because they understand his success is the meal ticket for everyone, it’s not normally a person people want to be around.

1 DAY AGO