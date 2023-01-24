ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Woman Has A Message For Joe Burrow's Girlfriend

Following the Bengals' win over the Bills this past weekend, a TikToker with over 18,000 followers made a video strictly for Joe Burrow's girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher.  The TikToker's account name is "relyuhcs." The caption for her video said, "Dear Joe Burrow's girlfriend."  In the ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Dak Prescott's Rumored Girlfriend Shared Racy Swimsuit Photo

Dak Prescott is rumored to have a new girlfriend after his recently-reported split with now ex-girlfriend Natalie Buffett. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is apparently "casually dating" LSU swimmer Jadyn Jannasch, per Page Six.  “She has been telling teammates it’s a rebound relationship ...
TEXAS STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

T.I. Hits Shannon Sharpe With Some Advice

At this point, everyone is probably aware of what happened with Shannon Sharpe at the Lakers game on Friday night. Sharpe and members of the Memphis Grizzlies got into a verbal altercation that also involved Tee Morant. Subsequently, cooler heads prevailed and the show went on. Consequently, Sharpe felt some...
MEMPHIS, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals where Sean Payton will likely end up

Sean Payton has interviewed with multiple teams for head coach jobs, but it is sounding more and more like he will not return to the sideline in 2023. The Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos and Houston Texans have all interviewed Payton. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, none of those teams have scheduled second interviews... The post Report reveals where Sean Payton will likely end up appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ROBERT, LA
purplePTSD.com

Former Vikings LB Signs with Saints

On Thursday evening, one of the multiple Vikings players who saw their practice squad contracts expire this week decided to move on. That player is former Vikings LB Ryan Connelly, who has decided to jump ship and join the New Orleans Saints, per Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. Connelly,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
SB Nation

How Joe Burrow became the coolest QB in the NFL

Joe Burrow is cool. He’s effortlessly cool. He’s cooler than me, he’s cooler than you — and he’s cooler than 31 other quarterbacks in the NFL. Quarterback, by nature, is not a cool position. You’re the hall monitor of the roster. The first one in, the last one out — constantly being pulled into coach’s office to “take the temperature” of the locker room. Everyone knows you’re the narc, and while teammates are going to defend the quarterback to the ends of the earth, because they understand his success is the meal ticket for everyone, it’s not normally a person people want to be around.
hotnewhiphop.com

LeBron James Filmed By Wife Savannah As He Plays “Madden”

LeBron James is currently in his 20th season in the NBA, and he is still putting up insane numbers. For instance, he ended up scoring a grand total of 46 points last night against the Clippers. Overall, these kinds of numbers are simply unheard of for a 38-year-old. That being...
AL.com

New Orleans Saints sign former Alabama tight end

The players signed by NFL teams to reserve/future contracts in the opening days of the offseason almost invariably ended the regular season on the signing team’s practice squad. For instance, the New Orleans Saints announced on Thursday that former South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker had signed a reserve/future...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
SB Nation

12 unsung heroes in NFL playoffs who can lift their teams to Super Bowl LVII

By now, you know the big names. Patrick Mahomes. Joe Burrow. Nick Bosa. Jalen Hurts. Brock Purdy, and the countless other stars who the world will be watching this weekend. But as we often see on during championship weekend, sometimes the unsung heroes change the course of football history. Last year, for example, a pair of sacks from Cincinnati Bengals pass rusher Sam Hubbard forced the Kansas City Chiefs to settle for a field goal at the end of regulation, setting the stage for Cincinnati’s overtime win.
SB Nation

Bengals DC Lou Anuramo is the unsung hero of the NFL playoffs

While the Cincinnati Bengals offense rightfully gets most of the attention, the Bengals defense has quietly become one of the better units in the entire league. The unit finished eighth in total defensive EPA per play, and has given QBs like Patrick Mahomes problems before. On Sunday, the Bengals put...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy