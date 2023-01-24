ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Wintry mix possible in Baltimore area on Wednesday morning, Winter Weather Advisory issued for western Maryland

By Chris Montcalmo
Nottingham MD
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Wintry mix to start wet, windy Wednesday

BALTIMORE - A light wintry mix as started across many areas west and north of Baltimore but a quick transition over to rain will occur by early this afternoon. Heavy snow continues to our west, with the heaviest snow occurring across portions of Western MD where up to 5" has fallen in the Cumberland area. The rain will continue through the afternoon and evening creating a slow commute across the area. Wintry weather will continue in  Western Maryland, where snow accumulations of 2-4": will be possible west of I-81, along with a light glazing of ice. In Frederick  Co., the most likely areas...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Wet Wednesday as DC snow drought continues

The D.C. area got a drenching Wednesday, but sidestepped a storm that brought some wet snow far north and west of the capital. With temperatures rising into the mid-40s in the afternoon, D.C. saw just plain rain Wednesday. However, the rain-slickened roads did cause some travel woes. “Driving conditions are...
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland snow risk increasing for weekend weather-maker

Our snowless winter in Baltimore continues but now, most computer models agree on a risk for snow... to varying degrees... especially north and west of Baltimore this weekend. Even the consistently all-wet American (GFS) Computer Model now paints in at least some limited snow north and west of the Beltway Sunday afternoon through Monday morning, especially on unpaved surfaces. In this situation, Baltimore "officially" would still be left snowless.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Shooting reported in Middle River

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police are on the scene of a Friday evening shooting in Middle River. At around 6:30 p.m. on January 27, officers responded to the 7500-block of Clearlake Lane (21220) for a report of a shooting. At the scene, authorities found a juvenile victim suffering from a non-life...
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
wfmd.com

Cause Of House Fire In Carroll County Is Accidental

House Fire on Grave Run Rd. In Lineboro, Md (Photo from Md. State Fire Marshal’s Office) Lineboro, Md (KM) There were no injuries from a house fire in Carrroll County Wednesday morning. At around 10:04 AM, fire fighters were dispatched to the 5000 block of Grave Run Road in...
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore DPW is hiring, career fair hosted Saturday

BALTIMORE — Staffing shortages are still a problem nationwide, including Baltimore City.But the city's Department of Public Works hopes to fill some vacancies after hosting a job fair Saturday in West Baltimore.Dozens of people lined up at the CC Jackson Recreation Center with the hopes to start a new future.Chief Administrative Officer Deepti Modha with the Department of Public Works said it was vital to hold a career fair in West Baltimore to make it accessible for the community."We want to make sure we were somewhere close where public transportation was available," she said. "There is plenty of parking so people...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Maryland officials react to beating death of Tyre Nichols

BALTIMORE, MD—Local leaders in Baltimore and around the state of Maryland are reacting to the beating death of Tyre Nichols in Tennessee. Bodycam footage released on Friday appears to show 29-year-old Tyre Nichols being beaten by multiple Memphis police officers during a traffic stop on January 7th. Fox News...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Authorities responding to Towson incident, heavy police presence expected

—— TOWSON, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating an incident in Towson. At around 3 p.m., the Baltimore County Police Department said that officers were on the scene of an incident along Goucher Boulevard near Loch Raven and Taylor Avenue. Residents can expect a police presence in this...
TOWSON, MD
Nottingham MD

Police searching for missing Dundalk teen

DUNDALK, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Dundalk teen. Joshua Zimmerman, 14, is 5’5” tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. He was last seen on Thursday in the Dundalk area wearing a black/red coat, grey sweatpants, and black shoes. Anyone with information on Joshua...
DUNDALK, MD
firststateupdate.com

Man In Wheelchair Struck By Vehicle Late Monday

At approximately 9:27 pm, New Castle County Paramedics and Minquadale Fire Company, were dispatched to the 200 block of N. DuPont Highway for a motor vehicle collision with a subject in a wheelchair struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, New Castle County Paramedics found a 66-year-old male patient in the...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Carnage continues on Delaware roads

Two people were killed, none of them students, in two separate accidents in Sussex County in which school buses were involved on Monday, January 23, 2023. Meanwhile in New Castle County Monday night, EMS and firefighters were scrambling between four serious wrecks in a three-and-a-half hour time frame, three of the crashes along the Route 13 corridor.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Delaware

If you live in Delaware and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
DELAWARE STATE

