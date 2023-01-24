Wintry mix possible in Baltimore area on Wednesday morning, Winter Weather Advisory issued for western Maryland

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maryland Weather: Wintry mix to start wet, windy Wednesday
BALTIMORE - A light wintry mix as started across many areas west and north of Baltimore but a quick transition over to rain will occur by early this afternoon. Heavy snow continues to our west, with the heaviest snow occurring across portions of Western MD where up to 5" has fallen in the Cumberland area. The rain will continue through the afternoon and evening creating a slow commute across the area. Wintry weather will continue in Western Maryland, where snow accumulations of 2-4": will be possible west of I-81, along with a light glazing of ice. In Frederick Co., the most likely areas...
foxbaltimore.com
WEATHER ALERT | Next weather-maker to bring hazardous mix of rain & snow to Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Our next weather-maker is on its way and depending on its timing, track, and how much cold air stays involved, it could mean the first accumulating snow of the season for at least some of us. The timing on the reliable High Resolution Rapid Refresh Computer...
WTOP
Wet Wednesday as DC snow drought continues
The D.C. area got a drenching Wednesday, but sidestepped a storm that brought some wet snow far north and west of the capital. With temperatures rising into the mid-40s in the afternoon, D.C. saw just plain rain Wednesday. However, the rain-slickened roads did cause some travel woes. “Driving conditions are...
Nottingham MD
Public comment period under way for I-95 ETL Northbound Extension, I-695 ramps toll rate range setting
BALTIMORE, MD—At Thursday’s meeting of the Maryland Transportation Authority Board, MDTA staff presented an updated proposal and public hearing dates as part of the toll rate range setting process for the new I-95 Express Toll Lanes (ETL) Northbound Extension and I-695 ramps. The toll proposal mirrors the existing ETL tolling plan.
Wbaltv.com
Weather Talk: What's keeping the Snow Train away from Baltimore?
Mother Nature will send some snow flurries to Maryland on Wednesday, but just like the rest of the storms so far this winter, the flakes will quickly turn into rain drops. Meteorologist Tony Pann explains whether there's a chance for snow this year.
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland snow risk increasing for weekend weather-maker
Our snowless winter in Baltimore continues but now, most computer models agree on a risk for snow... to varying degrees... especially north and west of Baltimore this weekend. Even the consistently all-wet American (GFS) Computer Model now paints in at least some limited snow north and west of the Beltway Sunday afternoon through Monday morning, especially on unpaved surfaces. In this situation, Baltimore "officially" would still be left snowless.
Nottingham MD
Police searching for 16-year-old reported missing from Middle River
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing teen. Cameron Chan, 16, is 5’2” tall and weighs 90 pounds. Cameron was last seen on Thursday, January 26 in the area of Middle River wearing glasses, a black hoodie, black pants, and black shoes. Anyone...
Nottingham MD
Shooting reported in Middle River
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police are on the scene of a Friday evening shooting in Middle River. At around 6:30 p.m. on January 27, officers responded to the 7500-block of Clearlake Lane (21220) for a report of a shooting. At the scene, authorities found a juvenile victim suffering from a non-life...
Heavy police presence in the area of Loch Raven and Taylor Avenue
Baltimore County officers are on the scene of an incident along Goucher Boulevard near Loch Raven and Taylor Avenue.
wfmd.com
Cause Of House Fire In Carroll County Is Accidental
House Fire on Grave Run Rd. In Lineboro, Md (Photo from Md. State Fire Marshal’s Office) Lineboro, Md (KM) There were no injuries from a house fire in Carrroll County Wednesday morning. At around 10:04 AM, fire fighters were dispatched to the 5000 block of Grave Run Road in...
Nottingham MD
Three BCPS juniors from Parkville, Towson selected as candidates for Student Member of the Board of Education
TOWSON, MD—Three BCPS juniors have emerged as the final candidates for student member of the Board of Education of Baltimore County for the 2023-2024 school year. Nathan Harris of George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology. The trio were selected following application reviews and January 25 interviews with...
Baltimore DPW is hiring, career fair hosted Saturday
BALTIMORE — Staffing shortages are still a problem nationwide, including Baltimore City.But the city's Department of Public Works hopes to fill some vacancies after hosting a job fair Saturday in West Baltimore.Dozens of people lined up at the CC Jackson Recreation Center with the hopes to start a new future.Chief Administrative Officer Deepti Modha with the Department of Public Works said it was vital to hold a career fair in West Baltimore to make it accessible for the community."We want to make sure we were somewhere close where public transportation was available," she said. "There is plenty of parking so people...
foxbaltimore.com
1 homicide, 1 shooting in less than an hour early this morning in Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are investigating two shootings early this morning, one of which left one person dead, according to police. Just before 12:45 this morning, police say they were sent to the 3900 block of Belvieu Avenue to investigate reports of a shooting. When officers arrived,...
Nottingham MD
Maryland officials react to beating death of Tyre Nichols
BALTIMORE, MD—Local leaders in Baltimore and around the state of Maryland are reacting to the beating death of Tyre Nichols in Tennessee. Bodycam footage released on Friday appears to show 29-year-old Tyre Nichols being beaten by multiple Memphis police officers during a traffic stop on January 7th. Fox News...
foxbaltimore.com
3 people injured, 10 puppies and 1 dog die in Southwest Baltimore fire, say officials
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A fire in southwest Baltimore this morning left three people injured, and 10 puppies and their mother died in the fire. Two of the people jumped from the back of the building, according to Capt. Hoerl, the acting battalion chief. The fire broke out in the...
Nottingham MD
Authorities responding to Towson incident, heavy police presence expected
—— TOWSON, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating an incident in Towson. At around 3 p.m., the Baltimore County Police Department said that officers were on the scene of an incident along Goucher Boulevard near Loch Raven and Taylor Avenue. Residents can expect a police presence in this...
Nottingham MD
Police searching for missing Dundalk teen
DUNDALK, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Dundalk teen. Joshua Zimmerman, 14, is 5’5” tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. He was last seen on Thursday in the Dundalk area wearing a black/red coat, grey sweatpants, and black shoes. Anyone with information on Joshua...
firststateupdate.com
Man In Wheelchair Struck By Vehicle Late Monday
At approximately 9:27 pm, New Castle County Paramedics and Minquadale Fire Company, were dispatched to the 200 block of N. DuPont Highway for a motor vehicle collision with a subject in a wheelchair struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, New Castle County Paramedics found a 66-year-old male patient in the...
WDEL 1150AM
Carnage continues on Delaware roads
Two people were killed, none of them students, in two separate accidents in Sussex County in which school buses were involved on Monday, January 23, 2023. Meanwhile in New Castle County Monday night, EMS and firefighters were scrambling between four serious wrecks in a three-and-a-half hour time frame, three of the crashes along the Route 13 corridor.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Delaware
If you live in Delaware and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
