Only 1 Electric Car Has Standard All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
The Tesla Model S stands out as one of the fastest production vehicles and the only electric car with standard all-wheel drive (AWD). The post Only 1 Electric Car Has Standard All-Wheel Drive (AWD) appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
Who Owns Polestar Cars?
Polestar is a newcomer that nevertheless has quite the storied history with Volvo and high performance cars. As an OEM, Polestar is less than a decade old, with a fresh look and premium image bolstered by a lineup of fast electrified cars and SUVs. Despite that, the backing of Volvo as a parent company gives Polestar a maturity and level of experience that is absent from the EV startups with a similar corporate aesthetic. Their vehicles are largely designed in Sweden and built in China, at a brand new manufacturing facility.
Peugeot To Launch Five New EVs In 2 Years, Add Mild-Hybrid Tech To Models
Today Peugeot announced its new E-Lion Project that will dictate the automaker's electrification efforts going forward. The automaker plans to launch five new EVs in two years, some of which we've already seen, and introduce a new 48-volt hybrid system into its vehicles. Peugeot will hit the ground running in...
Autoblog
Volkswagen still working on a Ranger-based Ruggeddzz off-road EV
The last time we were discussing the Volkswagen ID.Ruggdzz was in 2020. At the beginning of that year, a battery-electric ID.Ruggdzz was going to join the Icons division of the ID lineup, perched on the MEB platform like the ID.Buzz, and rebirth the VW Thing with square lines and all-wheel drive. Come September 2020, the ID.Ruggedzz — renamed after VW relented on its consonant-to-vowel ratio — was still trying to find its place in the market alongside a reborn all-electric ID.Buggy concept. By December, the Ruggedzz and the Buggy were dead as VW focused on continued problems with software written for the volume ID models — problems that still aren't resolved, in fact. Despite the public hiatus, Autocar reports the Ruggeddzz is still in the works, now based on the Ford Ranger's T6 platform that also supports the new Volkswagen Amarok. The outlet spoke to VW Commercial boss Carsten Intra, who confirmed “It’s still on the agenda,” the two automakers still taking stabs at electrifying the chassis.
A Tesla buyer says she effectively lost $10,810 overnight after the carmaker slashed prices
Forty people contacted Insider to express dissatisfaction about missing out on Model 3 and Model Y price cuts. One said they felt "cheated."
3 of the Best Compact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend
When choosing the best compact SUV to buy it can be difficult. Here are 3 options for you to consider when car shopping. The post 3 of the Best Compact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Tesla 4680 Is Changing the Game Again, Elon Musk Confirms 4680 Battery Cells to Power More than Just Cars!
Tesla has been the leader in the electric vehicle industry for years and it looks like they are about to extend their lead even further. Tesla CEO Elon Musk last night announced that the company's 4680 battery cells would not only be used for electric cars, but also for Tesla Energy's battery storage products. This news is great for Tesla as it shows that the mass production of the 4680 cells has been solved.
MotorTrend Magazine
Blockbuster Toyota News: CEO Akio Toyoda Stepping Down, Gazoo Boss Takes Over
Akio Toyoda, the CEO of Toyota who has been under some fire lately for his company's slow adoption of all-electric vehicles, will step down as chief executive April 1, replaced by the current head of the Lexus brand and the Gazoo Racing division, Koji Sato. Toyoda, the grandson of the founder of the company, rose through the ranks and took his current position back in 2009. Toyoda will take over the position of chair of the board from Takeshi Uchiyamada, who will remain on the board.
MotorTrend Magazine
Tesla Cybertruck Now Coming Summer 2023, Volume Production in 2024
If you are one of the many would-be Tesla Cybertruck buyers anxiously waiting for your pickup truck to be built, your patience is still a ways away from being rewarded. Production of the electric truck should begin this summer, but don't get too excited about the timing because the numbers will be small, Tesla CEO Elon Musk told investors on a call to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings.
MotorTrend Magazine
Does This Brazilian Patent Reveal the Next-Gen 2024 Toyota Tacoma?
It's no secret that Toyota is working on the next iteration of its beloved mid-size Tacoma truck, resulting in what should be a full-scale re-vamp of its long-in-the-tooth mid-size pickup. The 2024 Toyota Tacoma hasn't been officially announced, but we've deduced some details: it shares the TNGA-F body-on-frame truck platform with the new Tundra, Sequoia, Lexus LX600, and global Land Cruiser; it should offer a variety of powertrains including a turbocharged I-4, hybridized V-6, and electrification eventually; and it assuredly will be loaded with more safety and technology than ever before. We haven't known, however, what it will look like sans camo, until now, maybe. Is this the new Toyota Tacoma we're looking at?
jalopyjournal.com
Satan’s Chariot
Coolest show car name… EVER… “Satan’s Chariot” was a 1927 Ford roadster built and owned by Wayne Kleb in the early 1960’s. He started with a 1934 Ford frame, threw the roadster body on, and then just sort of let the chips fall where they may so long as they were influenced by the cars Wayne saw in his favorite magazines of the time. The result is a pretty wild “show rod” that went through many a transformation.
MotorTrend Magazine
Honda Is Consolidating Its Confusing EV Strategy
Japanese automaker Honda has a confusing EV strategy: a forked path with three prongs. It has a partnership with General Motors for two EVs that will be based on GM's Ultium battery platform and architecture and will be built at a GM plant; another partnership with Sony will yield affordable EVs; and Honda is working on its own e-architecture for future vehicles.
MotorTrend Magazine
Our Hyundai Santa Cruz Has a Truly Aggressive Apple CarPlay
One of the first things buyers want to know about a new vehicle is whether it is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Our long-term 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz is definitely Apple CarPlay compatible—perhaps too much so. It wants to play—all the time. We were pleased to...
MotorTrend Magazine
The Ford F-150 Lightning OTA Knob Update Gets a Thumbs Up From Glove Users
One of our least favorite things about the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat we bought for our long-term testing is its over-reliance on the dashboard's massive touchscreen. Simple tasks such as adjusting the cabin temperature and heated and cooled seats, or even changing the drive mode, has been a multistep hunt-and-peck affair—like watching your grandparents send a text. The only physical button on the whole display is a big volume knob. However, this afternoon, our 2022 F-150 Lightning received an over-the-air (OTA) software update that significantly revamps how we interact with the electric pickup, with new software taking advantage of the knob to allow it to do more things than ever before.
MotorTrend Magazine
2024 Integra Type S Makes North American Debut This Weekend at Daytona
With all of the action taking place at Daytona this weekend, including Acura's new ARX-06 LMDh competitor being pushed into battle, the automaker will also be displaying the Type S version of the controversial modern Integra five-door. Controversial based on its design, which rides a fine line between the current...
MotorTrend Magazine
Turn Your Jeep Wrangler JK Into an RV—It’s Easy!
We met Maria and Derrik Sanford at the 2021 Overland Adventure, where they put their 2008 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, its upgrades, and their Ursa Minor J30 pop-up camper to the test in the Utah backcountry. Maria and Derrik have always had a passion for getting far into the wilderness—past where...
MotorTrend Magazine
Go Inside the New Tesla Semi: Features, Screens, Seats, and More
Tesla fans with Ruffled feathers over perpetually delayed products can finally Lay off the brand. After much waiting (only four years late), the electric Tesla Semi's first customer, PepsiCo, has taken delivery of its first examples of the big rig. The beverage and snack food conglomerate's Frito-Lay division will take center stage in the company's Tesla truck rollout plans at its Modesto, California, factory and distribution center, so we visited the upgraded 80-acre zero-emissions facility to experience the Tesla Semi firsthand and talk to its drivers about what it's like to drive.
MotorTrend Magazine
Badass Custom Nova Grabs 100 Grand at Record-Breaking Mecum Auction
Hardcore hot rod enthusiasts take pride in having the ability to "call" or predict the positive impact on fellow gearheads (typically in the form of lustful salivation) that new builds will have the first time they're shown to the masses. HOT ROD senior editor KJ Jones, a self-proclaimed master of...
