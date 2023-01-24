Read full article on original website
10+ Things To Do In Laramie On The Last Weekend Of January
Despite the weather forecast telling us that it's going to be another cold weekend, Laramie never backs down on always having fun things going on. So, don't only stay at home this weekend!. Friday, January 27. Free Market. The event where everything is free and you bring what you can...
capcity.news
‘A little bit of home’: Nipa Hut brings authentic Filipino food to Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Nipa Hut, a restaurant nestled on the corner of Central and 8th Avenues, offers a variety of Filipino dishes for the Cheyenne community to try and acts as a second home for owners Gerracio “Jhun” and Merelyn Vinluan. Made from nipa leaves and bamboo,...
“The Best by Par!” Make-A-Wish Wyoming Grants Golf Clubs to 15-Year-Old
"A wish that was the best by par!’ That’s what we can only imagine Thane was thinking when his wish for a set of custom golf clubs was granted. With each and every wish, there is something magical that stands out to a wish kid. For Thane’s wish, a surprise appearance from a special guest made his wish all the more magical."
Laramie County College Opens Spring Courses Registration
Laramie County College opens registration for their Spring 2023 ACC Outreach & Workforce Development courses for those interested in business training to help further their business knowledge and life enrichment courses. Their offered courses are as follows. Business Training. Communicating for Leadership Success. Thursday, February 2nd, 01:00 PM - 05:00...
Laramie Is Invited To Celebrate This 100th Anniversary Celebration
The University of Wyoming announced in a release, that they are inviting the Laramie community to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Aven Nelson Building, named after a well-known botanist and the University of Wyoming’s 11th president, this Thursday, January 26. David Tank, a professor in the UW Department...
Laramie, Come Show Off Your Best Hot Cocoa Recipe This February
Especially with the cold weather, a cup of hot cocoa is always a joy. Peace of Mind: Your Journey, Your Way is inviting you to showcase your culinary skills or your Grandma's secret recipe - in making HOT COCOA!. Stand a chance to win a $100 Prize for THE BEST...
Univ. of Wyoming to Give Public Talk on Groundhog Day
University of Wyoming's Haub School Dean and international squirrel expert, Dr. John Koprowski, is set to deliver a free public talk to discuss the history and significance of Groundhog Day, the biology of the groundhog, and what the day tells us about our connection to the natural world, according to a recent release.
Cheyenne, Laramie Facing -10 Lows, Snow This Weekend
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has released projected snowfall totals for this weekend showing that some areas could get up to a foot and a half of snow. Even populated areas like Casper and Lusk could get a foot of the white stuff, according to the projections.
capcity.news
City of Cheyenne reminds residents to remove snow surrounding homes
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — As Cheyenne and Laramie County prepare for another cold snap this weekend, city staff would like to remind residents that it’s residents’ responsibility to remove snow surrounding the proximity of their homes. According to Wyoming Statute 15-4-311, “Removing Snow; Persons Responsible; Cost,” “If the...
Have You Heard the BUZZ? Cheyenne’s Getting a NEW Coffee Shop!
I love coffee - seriously, you should see my collection. Espresso machine, check. Drip coffee, check. French press, absolutely. But honestly, there's nothing like having someone else make a fresh cup of joe for me. So yes, I love coffee shops almost as much as I love coffee. And guess...
sweetwaternow.com
New Immersive Story Map Shows World’s Longest Mule Deer Migration
LARAMIE — For the first time, researchers have published a geonarrative revealing the record-breaking journey of Deer 255, whose story illustrates the challenges and opportunities for conserving migratory mule deer herds across the changing American West. Users can scroll through the online narrative to peruse maps, videos and recent...
Univ. of Wyoming Is Offering Free Language Courses
If you want to pick up a new language, this is your time to do so! A total of 22 nonformal world language and culture sessions are available free via Zoom and registrations are now being accepted for the popular World Language and Culture Program (WLCP) at the University of Wyoming this semester.
Cookie Cravings? Laramie’s Girl Scout Cookie Season Starts Soon!
Once upon a time, I proudly sold boxes and boxes of Girl Scout Cookies to my neighbors. Thin mints and tagalongs (now known as Peanut Butter Patties) were my best sellers. My selling days are over, but I definitely make up for it by purchasing enough cookies to make it through the year from local troops (hey, a girl has needs.)
Heads Up! Runway Rehab to Ground Cheyenne Air Service
SkyWest flights in and out of Cheyenne will be grounded this spring and summer as the airport moves into phase III of its runway rehabilitation project. "This year’s renovations will include the final phase of replacing approximately 3600 feet of the runway’s pavement," Director of Aviation Tim Bradshaw said in a press release.
Cowboy State Provides NASA With A Space Lasso
The University of Wyoming has announced a University Of Wyoming student team is advancing to the second phase of NASA’s 2023 Micro-g Neutral Buoyancy Experiment Design Teams (NExT) engineering design challenge. There are 7 undergraduate students in the UW College of Engineering and Physical Sciences, dubbed The UW Space...
oilcity.news
Hundreds of miles of Wyoming highways closed early Friday ahead of major incoming storm
CASPER, Wyo. — Swaths of interstates and major highways are closed early Friday due to high winds and blowing and drifting snow. According to WYDOT, Interstate 80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs is closed as of 5 a.m. on Friday, and Interstate 25 is mostly closed between Cheyenne and Glendo. No unnecessary travel and black ice warnings are in place between Casper and Midwest.
Southeast Wyoming Bracing For Arctic Plunge This Weekend
It looks like another blast of winter weather is headed to southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this weekend and early next week. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service, which posted this statement and graphic this morning [January 25]:. ''Headed into late this week, high...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Laramie’s Abraham Bangoura will stay home and play college football for the Cowboys
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - There’s a new member of the Cowboy Football team, and he won’t have to go very far away for college. Laramie’s Abraham Bangoura will be staying home; earlier this week he announced on social media his intention to play for UW.
Cheyenne, January 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 6 high school 🏀 games in Cheyenne. The Cheyenne Central High School basketball team will have a game with Cheyenne South High School on January 25, 2023, 18:00:00.
capcity.news
School district issues anti-bullying statement following incident at Carey Junior High
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Earlier this week at Carey Junior High, a series of store-bought “white privilege cards” were handed out to students at the school, prompting Laramie County School District 1 to issue an anti-bullying statement today to the students’ families. “As a school and a...
