NME
GOT The Beat had to decline a performance at Coachella, says Hyoyeon of Girls’ Generation
Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon has revealed that her supergroup GOT The Beat had to decline an invitation to perform at Coachella. Hyoyeon recently appeared on an episode of SBS’ Cultwo Show, where she spoke about GOT The Beat’s latest release, ‘Stamp On It’. During her appearance, the K-pop star claimed that the group had been invited to perform at Coachella following their 2022 debut with ‘Step Back’, which had gained popularity overseas at the time.
NME
The Orb share new single ‘Living In Recycled Times’ and reveal details of new album
The Orb have released a new single this week (January 25) called ‘Living In Recycled Times’ – check it out below. Alongside the new single release, the band announced details of a new album called ‘Prism’. That will be released on April 8 via Cooking Vinyl and it will be the band’s 18th album to date. You can pre-order the record here.
NME
Watch Inhaler cover Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ in Live Lounge
Inhaler made their Live Lounge debut yesterday (January 26) – watch them cover Miley Cyrus‘ new single ‘Flowers’ below. The Irish band, who will release second album ‘Cuts & Bruises’ on February 17, also played their new single ‘Love Will Get You There’ for their Live Lounge debut.
NME
Listen to Patrick Wolf’s emotive new track, ‘Nowhere Game’
Patrick Wolf has shared the second track this week (January 27) from his upcoming EP – listen to ‘Nowhere Game’ below. It comes after the release of ‘Enter The Day‘ in November, his first new music in 10 years. That track arrived on the 20th anniversary of the release of his debut record, ‘The Patrick Wolf EP’.
NME
Watch Måneskin and Tom Morello bring raucous rendition of ‘Gossip’ to ‘Fallon’
Måneskin brought their latest single ‘Gossip’, which features Rage Against The Machine’s. , to US television last night (January 26) – watch them perform on Fallon below. ‘Gossip’ is the latest single to be taken from Måneskin’s recent third album ‘RUSH!’, which came out last...
NME
Annie Wersching, star of ’24’, ‘Timeless’ and ‘Bosch’, dies aged 45
Annie Wersching, who starred in shows including 24, Timeless and Bosch, has died aged 45. The news was confirmed today (January 29) by her publicist. Wersching was diagnosed with cancer in 2020 but carried on working throughout this time, with roles in Star Trek: Picard as the Borg queen in Season 2, and The Rookie. She also appeared in HBO’s new drama The Last of Us.
So Sad: Rickey Smiley Shares That His Son Brandon Smiley Has Passed Away
We’re extending prayers to a grieving comedian/host who’s announcing the loss of his son. Rickey Smiley took to Instagram Sunday to share that Brandon Smiley has died. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandon Smiley (@comedianbrandonsmiley) Smiley did not offer details on Brandon’s death but solicited prayers on behalf of the family. […]
NME
Sam Smith opens up about transphobia: “I’m being abused in the street more than ever”
Sam Smith has opened up about their experience with transphobia in the UK, admitting that they face more instances of public abuse at home than they do abroad. To celebrate the release of their fourth album, ‘Gloria’, Smith sat down with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe for an exhaustive interview; in addition to the album itself, the pair dove deep into topics like mental health, Smith’s recent trip to the White House, their appearance on Saturday Night Live, and their return to the touring circuit.
NME
Adele denies she’s skipping 2023 Grammys: “Whoever started that rumour is a dickhead”
Adele has shot down an online rumour that she’s boycotting the 2023 Grammy Awards, labelling the person that spread the false news a “dickhead”. The topic arose in a spot of banter during Adele’s show in Las Vegas on Friday (January 27) – the 17th date of her monumental residency at Caesars Palace. Sat behind a piano, she mentioned at one point that people had been approaching her all week, “Being like, ‘How come you’re not going to the Grammys?’ Who said I weren’t going to the Grammys, man [sic]?
NME
Katy Perry admits she rejected an opportunity to work with Billie Eilish
Katy Perry has revealed that she initially snubbed Billie Eilish, turning down an opportunity to collaborate with the latter before she found stardom. During an event hosted by KIIS FM, Perry recalled being clued on to Eilish by a colleague at her Capitol Records imprint Unsub, who saw potential for the pair to link up.
NME
Florence Pugh to release original music this year thanks to new Zach Braff film
Florence Pugh has revealed plans to release original music later this year, with at least one new set to appear in Zach Braff’s upcoming film A Good Person. Years ago, Pugh uploaded a string of acoustic covers to YouTube as Flossie Rose. More recently, she teamed up with Harry Styles to sing ‘With You All The Time’, which featured on the soundtrack to Don’t Worry Darling.
NME
Foo Fighters replace Pantera at Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park festivals
Foo Fighters are set to replace Pantera at two German festivals after the metal band was dropped from the line-up earlier this week (January 23). Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park festivals announced that they were removing Pantera from the line-up over an outcry relating to past allegations of racism.
NME
Kim Petras remixes Meghan Trainor’s viral hit ‘Made You Look’
Meghan Trainor has released an official remix of her viral hit ‘Made You Look’ featuring “icon” Kim Petras – check it out below. ‘Made You Look’ originally featured on Trainor’s fifth studio album ‘Takin’ It Back’ which was released at the end of last year and has gone on to rack up over 250million streams on Spotify.
NME
Grammys announce Beck, St. Vincent and more for Beach Boys tribute concert
John Legend, Beck, Brandi Carlile and St. Vincent are among the artists who will perform at a Beach Boys tribute concert being held next month. Presented by the Recording Academy, A Grammy Salute To The Beach Boys will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on February 8, three days after the 2023 Grammy Awards take place at the same venue. Other acts set to perform as part of the star-studded line-up include Fall Out Boy, Mumford & Sons, Weezer, Charlie Puth, LeAnn Rimes, My Morning Jacket, Norah Jones, Lady A and Pentatonix.
NME
NewJeans: “We want to show the industry that music shouldn’t be divided by language”
Though it’s a few generations and decades old, the sprawling, sensational world of K-pop feels like it’s changed greatly in the past few years alone. With the world out from the shadow of the pandemic – a confusing, painful period of global isolation where K-pop soared in popularity as an escapist haven – and some of the biggest acts in the industry entering notable new career chapters, K-pop feels like it’s on the precipice of a turning point in 2023.
NME
The Walkmen to finally return to UK this summer with new London shows
29 – London, UK – KOKO. The Walkmen’s lead singer Hamilton Leithauser discussed the band’s reunion for the first time last December in a new interview Vulture, including the question of whether or not there is new music to come from the post-punk revivalists. “We haven’t...
NME
Watch STAYC member Yoon cover Avril Lavigne’s ‘Sk8er Boi’
STAYC member Yoon has delivered a nostalgic cover of Avril Lavigne’s ‘Sk8er Boi’. Yoon took to the group’s YouTube account yesterday (January 26) to release her rendition of the 2002 pop-punk hit, dressed in an outfit – complete with tie and studs – that harked back to Lavigne’s ‘Let Go’-era looks.
NME
Watch Coldplay perform ‘Clocks’ on ‘Kimmel’ for show’s 20th anniversary
Coldplay have performed ‘Clocks’ on Jimmy Kimmel Live! for the shows’s 20th anniversary. Check out the performance below. Chris Martin sat down with Kimmel before the band’s performance to reflect on the first time the band appeared on the show. “Remember what I actually said that night,” Kimmel recalled to Martin. “I said we wanted to have a band on the show that we would be proud we’d have on the show in 20 years.”
NME
Rahul Kohli: community made for fall for ‘Yakuza’ and ‘Warhammer’
Before sitting down for an interview, Rahul Kohli has just finished assembling one of Warhammer‘s hulking Space Marine figures. Throughout our chat, the actor – who fans of Mike Flanagan’s Netflix horrors will recognise from The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass and The Midnight Club – makes no secret of his love for the fantasy series. He’s currently playing through 40k co-op shooter Darktide, along with XCOM-ish strategy Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters and NME favourite Total War: Warhammer 3.
NME
How many episodes are in ‘That ‘90s Show’?
That ‘90s Show is a revival and sequel series to teen sitcom That ‘70s Show, loaded with nostalgia and some fresh faces. Set 15 years after the original sitcom, the series centres around Leia (Callie Haverda), the teenage daughter of Eric Forman (Topher Grace) and Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon), as she spends the holidays with her grandparents Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red Forman (Kurtwood Smith).
