Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pulaski Free Clinic expands services to fill a growing needCheryl E PrestonPulaski, VA
Honky Tonk Thursday are back for 2023 at the Floyd Country StoreCheryl E PrestonFloyd, VA
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Has Some of the Best Hot Dogs in all of VirginiaTravel MavenWytheville, VA
Haunted Radford: The disappearing phantomCheryl E PrestonRadford, VA
Freeze Your Glass Off Fridays at Mountain Lake Lodge where DIrty Dancing was filmedCheryl E PrestonPembroke, VA
Related
WDBJ7.com
Botetourt County officials give update on new courthouse
FINCASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County officials are moving forward with plans to rebuild and revamp the town’s iconic courthouse. The Botetourt County Courthouse is special to the community. “The courthouse is the lifeblood of the town,” said Fincastle Mayor Mary Bess Smith. Smith says it’s time for...
WDBJ7.com
Death of staffer leads to closure of Craig County schools
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Craig County Public Schools will be closed Monday so students and staff can attend a memorial service for a longtime employee. Claudia Huffman died Friday, according to the school division, which she served more than 20 years as a volunteer, substitute teacher, soccer coach and instructional assistant at McCleary Elementary School.
WDBJ7.com
JMU’s ‘Ability First’ event visits Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - James Madison University’s Empowerment3 Center in Harrisonburg visited the Rivermont School to provide physical activity, nutrition and social connection opportunities Friday afternoon and Saturday morning. The organizers, which included JMU students, hosted games encouraging physical movements and exercise to children and adults with or without...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke talent show cost draws concern from local leaders
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The latest plan from Roanoke’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission is drawing some concerns from members and the mayor. They are planning to host a talent show for youth in the Star City but the idea isn’t the issue. It’s the cost - $25 thousand.
Princeton Community Hospital rebrands under West Virginia University
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–WVU Medicine recently re-branded one local area hospital. Princeton Community Hospital is now WVU Medicine Princeton Community Hospital. A ribbon-cutting and flag-raising ceremony took place Friday on the PCH main campus. CEO of Princeton Community Hospital Karen Bowling said this partnership brings world-class medicine to Mercer County. “We’ve been able to build our […]
WDBJ7.com
Gun Violence Prevention Commission hosts talent show auditions
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The latest plan from Roanoke’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission is drawing some concerns from members and the mayor. They are planning to host a talent show for youth in the Star City but the idea isn’t the issue. It’s the cost - $25,000.
WDBJ7.com
Crash along BUS US-220N in Roanoke cleared
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A crash near Broadway Ave; Wonju St; City Rt. 3N/S (City of Roanoke) has closed BUS US-220N on Friday night. Delays should be expected, according to VDOT. Check back for updates.
WDBJ7.com
1920 car on display at Montgomery Museum
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a new ride parked in the Montgomery Museum of Art and History. “It starts and it runs,” car owner Jackie Shelton said. “Sometimes it’s a little cantankerous to get it in gear.”. She’s the owner of a 1920 Maxwell. The car...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Tech and Smithfield team up to donate protein to local food-bank
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A local food bank, Feeding Southwest Virginia, received more than 30,000 pounds of pork in a donation. Smithfield partnered with Virginia Tech Athletics to give back in honor of the Commonwealth Clash. “We’re supporting the food bank with a donation that is the equivalent of $140...
Several emergency units respond to Raleigh County structure fire
JONBEN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Multiple emergency units throughout the Raleigh County area responded to a late-night structure fire on Wednesday. The Coal City Volunteer Fire Department reports that on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at around 10:40pm, units were dispatched in response to an active structure fire at the 200 Block of Tolly Drive in the Jonben area of Raleigh County.
cardinalnews.org
Patrick County hospital runs into delays as it attempts to reopen; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Democrats seek constitutional amendment to protect abortion rights. — Richmond Times-Dispatch. Bill seeks extension on requirement that farmers fence cattle from streams. — Virginia Mercury. Grayson County supervisors approve resolution opposing proposed move...
Norfolk Southern to stop rail traffic for bridge placement in Bluefield
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–Construction is still rolling on the Grant Street Bridge. City of Bluefield Engineer Kerry Stauffer said rail company Norfolk Southern approved a plan to temporarily stop rail traffic on certain days and times in order to bring in trucks and equipment to put in steel garters. He said Brayman construction crews should finish […]
WDBJ7.com
Wine business taking part in Roanoke Restaurant Week
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We have been highlighting some of the restaurants that are participating in restaurant week. One such restaurant and winery is Well Hung Vineyard. The business’s Jess Falconer stopped by 7@four to tell us a little bit about what he’s serving.
wfxrtv.com
Henry County School bus involved in crash
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Public Schools (HCPS) has reported that one of its buses was involved in a crash on January 26. According to HCPS, the incident happened on Thursday morning when the bus was rear-ended by a vehicle. School officials tell WFXR News five students were on the bus during the crash, but no one was injured.
WSLS
Wytheville Police reopen East Main Street after suspicious package found
WYTHEVILLE, Va. – UPDATE:. East Main Street in Wytheville has reopened after crews were investigating a suspicious package inside of a mailbox, according to the Wytheville Police Department. On Friday evening, East Main Street was closed from Withers Road to Withers Lane because of a suspicious package inside of...
WDBJ7.com
Postal Service: Staff shortages lead to sporadic delivery in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The United States Postal Service is dealing with staff shortages like many businesses across the country, but reports it is working to fix the issue as soon as possible. As a small business owner, it’s important for Martin Morrison to receive his mail on time.
WDBJ7.com
Docs for Morgan brings people together to honor Morgan Harrington
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This annual basketball tradition is a way to raise money for the Morgan Dana Harrington scholarship. The friendly competition between Carilion Clinic doctors/residents and VTCSOM students is a way the school can come together to honor the memory of Morgan Dana Harrington and to show that good can always come out of an evil incident.
WDBJ7.com
Pet Stories: Meet McCoy
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This is McCoy and he is a five-month-old mix breed dog looking for his forever home. McCoy has some vision issues and is becoming familiar with his harness and halo. He is extremely friendly and likes squeaky toys. Noisy toys are probably the best so he can track to the noise. He has little training but the shelter employees and volunteers are working with him. He does well with other dogs, but he would do well with a calmer dog. A meet and greet is a must.
WDBJ7.com
Shooter sought after man found wounded on Roanoke street
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are looking for whomever is responsible for a shooting Sunday morning. About 9:30 a.m. January 29, 2023, officers were called to the 800 block of Hunt Avenue NW about a person who had been shot. Officers found a man lying in the road with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound, according to police. He was taken to a hospital.; no information about his condition has been released.
wfirnews.com
Virginia State Police investigating incident at Roanoke City Jail
ROANOKE, VA – The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office has initiated an internal investigation into a deputies alleged misconduct. To prohibit bias and to ensure transparency, the Virginia State Police were contacted and asked to proceed with the investigation. As this investigation is on-going, no additional information can be provided at this time. The Sheriff’s Office, led by Sheriff Antonio Hash wants to convey to the public, there are no additional security threats against the agency, detention center, nor the residents within the facility. It is believed this is an isolated incident, however, the agency awaits the results of the investigation.
Comments / 0