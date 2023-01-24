Read full article on original website
DaPonte String Quartet to perform February concert series ‘Winter Light’
WALDOBORO — The DaPonte String Quartet will stop in Waldoboro and Rockport as it presents its February concert series, “Winter Light,” with a string trio version of the monumental “Goldberg Variations” by Johann Sebastian Bach. The group’s realization for string trio is based on two...
Not a bad day to jump in the ocean in January
CAMDEN—Hundreds of participants enjoyed an outing to celebrate the annual Camden Winterfest held at the. Camden Amphitheatre on Saturday, January 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for all of the classic Winterfest traditions —ice carving, a doggie fashion show, Polar Plunge, good food, a story walk, indoor crafts, and a mobile sauna. Many families came out with sleds and enjoyed the snowy hills.
Bruce E. DeVarney, notice
ROCKLAND — Bruce E. DeVarney, 74, died unexpectedly due to a heart attack, Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Maine Medical Center in Portland. A full obituary will be published and a graveside service will be announced in the spring. To share a memory or condolence with Bruce’s family, please...
This Week In Lincolnville: Who do we want to be?
So Sleepy Hollow still has a land line. And we have the exclusive “789” exchange code. For anyone who has lived in Lincolnville since before the age of cell phones, you will know that this signifies us as residents of The Beach. Now I am sure Ma —...
Waldo County closed cases
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Jan. 13-18. Kote R. Aldus, 31, of Belfast, aggravated assault in Waldo Jan. 9, 2022, five years in prison with all but nine months suspended and two years of probation; domestic violence assault in Waldo Jan. 9, 2022, dismissed; creating a police standoff in Waldo Jan. 9, 2022, dismissed; violating a condition of release in Belfast Jan. 21, 2022, nine months in jail; tampering with a witness, informant, juror, or victim in Belfast Jan. 21, 2022, dismissed; violating a protection from abuse order in Belfast Jan. 21, 2022, dismissed; violating a condition of release in Waldo Feb. 18, nine months in jail; tampering with a witness, informant, juror, or victim in Waldo Feb. 18, dismissed; violating a protection from abuse order in Waldo Feb. 18, dismissed.
Winter/Spring youth acting classes being offered at The Waldo
WALDOBORO — Imagination comes to life at The Waldo. Enrollment is now open for a range of youth acting classes. All classes are held after-school and will run for 12-weeks beginning the last week of February. The classes are designed for age ranges 1st-3rd, 4th-6th, 7th-12th, and a new class just for kindergartners. No previous experience is needed to join.
Farolyn Ann Young, notice
LINCOLNVILLE — Farolyn Ann Young, 74, of Lincolnville, died on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at the Sussman House in Rockport, after a long illness. A complete obituary and a graveside service will be announced later. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.longfuneralhomecamden. Arrangements are with the Long Funeral...
Just another Saturday on the Coast
Despite the relatively warm temperatures throughout the region this weekend, not all people in the region were playing. On Sunday morning, Jan. 29, St. George Fire and Ambulance awoke at 5:46 a.m. to a report of a single vehicle rollover on the Spruce Head Road. The vehicle was found to...
Technical Center students honor Martin Luther King Jr with Graphic Design posters
Waldo County Technical Center’s (WCTC) Graphic Design Students honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this January by designing posters that were displayed throughout the city of Belfast. The Martin Luther King Jr. Day Committee has been celebrating MLK Jr Day for 35 years, planning candlelight walks, providing platforms to...
Belfast Police beat
BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Jan. 8-25. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Jan. 8. Takota W. Lenfest, 24, of Searsport, was arrested...
Betty Stetson Cameron, notice
CAMDEN — Betty Stetson Cameron, 93, widow of the late Clifford R. Cameron, Sr., died on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at the Sussman House in Rockport. A complete obituary will be published later. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.longfuneralhomecamden.com. Arrangements are with the Long Funeral Home &...
Camden Area Youth Sailing Program enrollment for summer 2023 begins Feb. 8
Camden Area Youth Sailing Program (CAYSP) will open online enrollment for summer 2023 programs on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, beginning at 6:30 p.m. CAYSP offers a variety of sailing and water based programs that aim to teach sailing skills, foster team-building, and promote sportsmanship to kids and young adults ages 5 and up. Detailed course descriptions can be found at https://camdenyachtclub.org/classes.
Camden Hills, Oceanside win KVAC wrestling crowns
AUGSTA — Wrestling teams from around the state, including five from the Midcoast, competed Saturday, Jan. 28 for the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference championships at Cony High School. Camden Hills emerged as the Class A champion while Oceanside won the Class B crown. Pat Kelly, the head coach of...
Rockport Select Board to convene Monday: Wastewater system, Route 90 sewer extension, plus two executive sessions
ROCKPORT – The Rockport Select Board will meet Monday evening, 6 p.m., at the Town Office, for a one-hour workshop to address wastewater infrastructure investments, a water resource recovery facility, and the plan to extend a sewer line out Route 90. Two closed-door sessions will follow at 7 p.m.: Labor contracts and a real estate contract.
Jan. 28 update: Midcoast adds 12 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Camden Rotary Extends Grant Application Deadline to February 15
The Camden Rotary Club Foundation is giving local nonprofit 501c3 organizations an extra two weeks to submit grant applications. Nonprofits serving people in Knox County and Lincolnville now may apply for grants until February 15. Awards will include four large grants: one for $10,000 and three for $5,000 (with one...
Waldo County deed transfers
BELFAST — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Waldo County Registry of Deeds Jan. 12-19. Belfast. Lynette Pendleton to Shauna M. Elwell. Edward A. Flanders to Charles L. Beck. Robert S. and Stacy Schlensker to Christine and George Greenfield. Belmont. Lois F. Cross to Jessica Patrick. Loris...
Marguerite Lydia Connon, obituary
ROCKLAND — Marguerite Lydia Connon, 69, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at the Sussman House in Rockport, following a long battle with cancer. Born in Rockland, at the Knox County General Hospital, April 18, 1953, she was the daughter of Carroll A. and Carolyn A. Saucier Miller. Educated...
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Jan. 10-25. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Jan. 10. Dereck Maxcy, 41, of...
