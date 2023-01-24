This year's 4-Country Marias Fair's on the way this summer, & the fair board will like your opinion on changing the date in 2024.. If our fair's held the "usual" week in July, it would conflict with the Havre Fair, & we could well end up NOT having a carnival! With the Havre Fair being a somewhat larger event, all the rides would end up there & not here! The fair board's considering moving the fair to the end of June, so's we can have a carnival. Besides that, it would also give the 4-H folks an opportunity to participate, both here in Shelby, in late June, & in Havre, the usual 3rd week in July. What do you think? Please send your thoughts & opinions to the 4-County Marias Fair Board, PO Box 924, Shelby, MT. 59474. "MY" opinion? What's a fair without a carnival...

SHELBY, MT ・ 6 DAYS AGO