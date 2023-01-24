Read full article on original website
Meet Valier’s Miss Linda
Story Hour's tomorrow, Wednesday morning down at the Valier Library. Miss Linda, will be your host, & the story reading fun will begin at 9:30. The "Teddy Bear Parade," is already scheduled at the library for Wednesday, April 19th. I'll be blogging more on the Teddy Bears & the "Parade," as we get closer to April 19th. In the meantime, why not stop in for Story Hour with Miss Linda, tomorrow morning at 9:30, at the Valier Library...
Chester Has To Postpone
Chester's 6th Annual Ice-Skating Party, scheduled for tomorrow (Sun,) has been postponed. Don't worry about a thing though, the party's now on for Sunday, February 5th, 2 weeks from this weekend. Hope to see you on Sunday, the 5h, for all the free hot dogs, coco & fun at the rink.. Please feel free to bring along your extra skates for exchange.
Hazardous Travel! BB CANCELLED
Due to hazardous travel, Dutton Brady has forfeited their games in Heart Butte, tonight (Fri) & there are NO options to reschedule. The Manhattan at Fairfield games, scheduled for this evening, & have also been postponed. At this point, all other games are on for tonight, & we'll be keeping you updated this afternoon & tonight on KSEN, & K96 FM, along with my Puff Man Blog...
Students Need To Jump On The Bus Earlier
Shelby High School reports that our Montana winter weather has dictated they all leave earlier for State Speech & Drama. The school send-off gets underway this morning (Thurs) at 11, in the auditorium where the students will do a showcase before the fire trucks leads them on out of town. Expect a departure FROM Shelby, between 12:15, & 12:30, this afternoon...
Just Right For Valentine’s Day
Valentine's Day's 3 week's away, & just in time for this Valentine's Day, on Tuesday, the 14th, the Toole County Medical Auxiliary, is sponsoring one of Shelby's favorite bake sales! You can select your baked goodies Valentine's Day between 10, & 3, down at Shelby Floral & Gift, & also over at the Logan Health-Shelby Gift Shop. All proceeds raised this Valentine's Day will go toward for some needed items for both Logan Health-Shelby, & also Logan Health Assisted Living-Shelby.
Fair “Might” Be Early
This year's 4-Country Marias Fair's on the way this summer, & the fair board will like your opinion on changing the date in 2024.. If our fair's held the "usual" week in July, it would conflict with the Havre Fair, & we could well end up NOT having a carnival! With the Havre Fair being a somewhat larger event, all the rides would end up there & not here! The fair board's considering moving the fair to the end of June, so's we can have a carnival. Besides that, it would also give the 4-H folks an opportunity to participate, both here in Shelby, in late June, & in Havre, the usual 3rd week in July. What do you think? Please send your thoughts & opinions to the 4-County Marias Fair Board, PO Box 924, Shelby, MT. 59474. "MY" opinion? What's a fair without a carnival...
It’s For Our Community
There's a Community Blood Drive coming up this Thursday, the 2nd, here in Shelby. The "Drive" will be up & running Thursday afternoon from noon until 6, over at the Shelby Civic Center. You can now make/schedule your appointments ahead of time by calling the American Red Cross at 868 0911.
More On “Changing” Our Fair
Earlier this week, I blogged on the Marias Fair Board looking for local input on changing our 4 County Marias Fair week to the end of June. The fair board meets monthly on the 1st Wednesday, of the month over at the ambulance barn. They'll be taking comments at their next meeting, next Wednesday, the 1st, beginning at 6:30. You're welcome to stop by & share your comments & concerns. If you can't make the meeting, you can still contact the board at 4-County Marias Fair Board, PO Box 924, Shelby MT 59474.
It’s For Your Health In Chester
The Annual Hi-Line Health Foundation meeting's scheduled for NEXT Thursday, the 26th. The meeting will commence at 9, in the morning in the Logan Health-Chester conference room. Please feel free to contact the foundation office for all the details...
