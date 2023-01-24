YAKIMA, Wash. - Court documents filed by the Yakima Police Department revealed details that led up to the shooting at the Circle K convenience store Tuesday morning. While the court documents do provide the names of the victims, KAPP-KVEW is not releasing those names until we have confirmed with law enforcement that members of the victims' families have been notified. As of late Tuesday night, the coroner's office confirmed with KAPP-KVEW's Emily Goodell that not all next of kin had been notified.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO