Yakima, WA

Related
nbcrightnow.com

Moxee gang member gets 12 years for gun and drug charges

YAKIMA, Wash.- On January 24, 2023, Alexis Sanchez-Gomez, 21, of Moxee was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after his guilty plea to Possession of Firearms in Furtherance of a Drug-Trafficking crime. “Gang-related violence is a scourge in the Yakima Valley and elsewhere," said U.S. Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref....
MOXEE, WA
yaktrinews.com

Neighbors respond: Two Richland homicides within 30 days, blocks apart

RICHLAND, Wash. — One person died Thursday in a Richland shooting that brought two others to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Read about what we know about the investigation so far below. This is Richland’s second homicide in less than 30 days. Homicide rates grew for Benton County in...
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Moment of Blessing for shooting victims

The Yakima Association of Faith Communities held a Moment of Blessing at the Circle K where three people were killed. A couple dozen people participated in the blessing, including the family of one of the victims.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Regional responses to beating, murder of Tyre Nichols

Following the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee at the hands of five police officers who have since been fired and charged with murder, regional law enforcement agencies have released statements. Five officers pulled over 29-year-old Tyre Nichols on January 7. He was severely beaten in the traffic stop...
MEMPHIS, TN
nbcrightnow.com

Saturday Jan 28th Weather Forecast

Breezy conditions with sustained winds about 15-25 mph and gusts 25-35 mph. No wind advisories except a wind chill advisory for the Cascades and the Lewis and Clark Valley. Wind chill will be the big talker tonight as the breezy/gusty conditions tonight will make temps feel close to zero degrees in the Tri-Cities and Yakima and Kittitas Valleys. Heppner, Meachem and Joseph will see wind chill in the negatives tonight with the coldest "feels like" temp in Ukiah at almost -18!!
YAKIMA, WA
yaktrinews.com

Court documents reveal details leading up to the shooting at Yakima Circle K

YAKIMA, Wash. - Court documents filed by the Yakima Police Department revealed details that led up to the shooting at the Circle K convenience store Tuesday morning. While the court documents do provide the names of the victims, KAPP-KVEW is not releasing those names until we have confirmed with law enforcement that members of the victims' families have been notified. As of late Tuesday night, the coroner's office confirmed with KAPP-KVEW's Emily Goodell that not all next of kin had been notified.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi collision closes I-82 headed west

INTERSTATE 82 - I-82 headed west is completely blocked due to a semi collision near Toppenish, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. All lanes are blocked between milepost 48 and 47. Drivers are being detoured through Yakima Valley Highway, according to a reporter on scene. The collision involved...
TOPPENISH, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Man arrested in fatal shooting

WENATCHEE – Deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man who allegedly shot and killed Alyssa Longwell, 37, of Kennewick on the 17000 block of Badger Mountain Road in Wenatchee. Eyewitnesses saw Longwell fall out of a car. When the car stopped, the driver then...
WENATCHEE, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Deadly crash near Vernita Bridge

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers are on the scene of a two car crash just east of the Vernita Bridge. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson one person was killed in the crash on SR 24 near milepost 40. Traffic is backed up for miles in the...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Zillah awarded Best Tasting Water in Washington

ZILLAH, Wash. — The city of Zillah will compete in the Great American Water Taste Test in Washington D.C. after winning the Best Tasting Water in Washington from the Evergreen Rural Water Association of Washington (ERWOW). The association tasted water from about a dozen entries, according to the federally-funded...
ZILLAH, WA
FOX 11 and 41

SWAT standoff in Yakima closes several roads,

YAKIMA, Wash.- A SWAT standoff underway on Birchfield Rd following a shooting on Nob Hill Rd is causing several road closures according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office. East Valley School District #90 is keeping students indoors, but schools are not currently under lockdown. Road Closures:. All of University...
YAKIMA, WA

