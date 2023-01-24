Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Moxee gang member gets 12 years for gun and drug charges
YAKIMA, Wash.- On January 24, 2023, Alexis Sanchez-Gomez, 21, of Moxee was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after his guilty plea to Possession of Firearms in Furtherance of a Drug-Trafficking crime. “Gang-related violence is a scourge in the Yakima Valley and elsewhere," said U.S. Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref....
yaktrinews.com
Neighbors respond: Two Richland homicides within 30 days, blocks apart
RICHLAND, Wash. — One person died Thursday in a Richland shooting that brought two others to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Read about what we know about the investigation so far below. This is Richland’s second homicide in less than 30 days. Homicide rates grew for Benton County in...
nbcrightnow.com
Moment of Blessing for shooting victims
The Yakima Association of Faith Communities held a Moment of Blessing at the Circle K where three people were killed. A couple dozen people participated in the blessing, including the family of one of the victims.
Gunshot victim found outside fatal Richland shooting scene arrested for burglary
A woman who was shot remains in critical condition.
Suspect in Washington state shooting is dead, police say
The suspect, accused of shooting three people to death at a convenience store early Tuesday morning in Yakima, Wash., died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound before he was taken into custody, police say.
nbcrightnow.com
Regional responses to beating, murder of Tyre Nichols
Following the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee at the hands of five police officers who have since been fired and charged with murder, regional law enforcement agencies have released statements. Five officers pulled over 29-year-old Tyre Nichols on January 7. He was severely beaten in the traffic stop...
Police say gunman is on the loose after 3 killed in Washington state
Three people are dead and police are searching for the gunman after a shooting at a convenience store early Tuesday morning in Yakima, Wash.
nbcrightnow.com
Man from Kennewick sentenced to 3.5 years for staged accident scheme, lying to FBI
SPOKANE, Wash. — After pleading guilty to a staged accident scheme, numerous counts of fraud and lying to the FBI, 52-year-old Ali Abed Yaser of Kennewick has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison, according to a press release from the Department of Justice. In October 2022, he pleaded guilty to:
yaktrinews.com
‘It’s not right’: Family, friends of Yakima Circle K shooting victims search for answers
YAKIMA, Wash. — The triple fatal shooting at a Yakima Circle K has rocked the community and left the victims’ loved ones with more questions than answers, weighed down by an unspeakable loss. “Just to be somewhere at the wrong place, at the wrong time, it's not fair,”...
nbcrightnow.com
West Richland firefighter's childhood friend could be a match for a kidney donation
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - On New Year's Day, we spoke with Captain Ray Newton of Benton County Fire District 4. Captain Newton has polycystic kidney disease and at that time he was looking for a donor. While Captain Newton is still looking for a donor, he might have one sooner...
nbcrightnow.com
Saturday Jan 28th Weather Forecast
Breezy conditions with sustained winds about 15-25 mph and gusts 25-35 mph. No wind advisories except a wind chill advisory for the Cascades and the Lewis and Clark Valley. Wind chill will be the big talker tonight as the breezy/gusty conditions tonight will make temps feel close to zero degrees in the Tri-Cities and Yakima and Kittitas Valleys. Heppner, Meachem and Joseph will see wind chill in the negatives tonight with the coldest "feels like" temp in Ukiah at almost -18!!
nbcrightnow.com
Afternoon news and weather update January 27: Water line work to close road in Yakima, Moxee gang member sentenced to 12 years, video of Paul Pelosi attack released and more
Water line work will cause road closures of Summitview Ave in Yakima nightly starting at 8 p.m. on January 29. Video from the hammer attack on Paul Pelosi has been released and a Moxee gang member has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for drug and gun charges.
yaktrinews.com
Court documents reveal details leading up to the shooting at Yakima Circle K
YAKIMA, Wash. - Court documents filed by the Yakima Police Department revealed details that led up to the shooting at the Circle K convenience store Tuesday morning. While the court documents do provide the names of the victims, KAPP-KVEW is not releasing those names until we have confirmed with law enforcement that members of the victims' families have been notified. As of late Tuesday night, the coroner's office confirmed with KAPP-KVEW's Emily Goodell that not all next of kin had been notified.
nbcrightnow.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi collision closes I-82 headed west
INTERSTATE 82 - I-82 headed west is completely blocked due to a semi collision near Toppenish, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. All lanes are blocked between milepost 48 and 47. Drivers are being detoured through Yakima Valley Highway, according to a reporter on scene. The collision involved...
ifiberone.com
Bail set at $3 million for roadway murder suspect who allegedly shot at witnesses near Waterville
WENATCHEE - iFIBER ONE News partner, News Radio 560 KPQ reports that bail for Dalton Scott Potter of Wenatchee has been set at $3 million. Dalton faces charges of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder. Dalton is accused of killing 37-year-old Alyssa Longwell of Kennewick while the...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Man arrested in fatal shooting
WENATCHEE – Deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man who allegedly shot and killed Alyssa Longwell, 37, of Kennewick on the 17000 block of Badger Mountain Road in Wenatchee. Eyewitnesses saw Longwell fall out of a car. When the car stopped, the driver then...
FOX 11 and 41
Deadly crash near Vernita Bridge
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers are on the scene of a two car crash just east of the Vernita Bridge. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson one person was killed in the crash on SR 24 near milepost 40. Traffic is backed up for miles in the...
nbcrightnow.com
Zillah awarded Best Tasting Water in Washington
ZILLAH, Wash. — The city of Zillah will compete in the Great American Water Taste Test in Washington D.C. after winning the Best Tasting Water in Washington from the Evergreen Rural Water Association of Washington (ERWOW). The association tasted water from about a dozen entries, according to the federally-funded...
FOX 11 and 41
SWAT standoff in Yakima closes several roads,
YAKIMA, Wash.- A SWAT standoff underway on Birchfield Rd following a shooting on Nob Hill Rd is causing several road closures according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office. East Valley School District #90 is keeping students indoors, but schools are not currently under lockdown. Road Closures:. All of University...
Man accused of ‘executing’ Kennewick woman on snowy rural road near E. Wenatchee
A father and his 15-year-old daughter were out for a driving lesson when they saw the brutal attack.
