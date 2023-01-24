ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Layton, UT

Layton attraction fined after several guests bitten by animals

By Laura Polacheck
FOX 13 News
 5 days ago
An interactive aquarium in Layton was fined by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for violations of the federal Animal Welfare Act after it found that several guests were bitten by animals.

According to the citation, SeaQuest had several incidents between 2019 and 2021 involving otters, a South American coati, and a kinkajou that led to the attraction being fined $4,500 for the transgressions in Layton:

  • August 26, 2019 - Guest bitten by an otter while feeding the animal
  • December 27, 2019 - During a public interaction, guest and employee bitten by a South American Coati
  • September 28, 2021 - Guest bitten by a kinkajou causing a puncture wound to the tip of the finger
  • November 13, 2021 - Guest bitten by an Asian Small Clawed otter

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals issued a statement in its complaint to the FTC about SeaQuest, arguing that wild animals don’t want to interact with humans, and subjecting them to a barrage of unnatural, direct-contact encounters is not only stressful for them but also dangerous for everyone involved.

The complaint also outlined instances where animals at other SeaQuest locations around the country bit or scratched customers during interactions with them.

FOX 13 News has reached out to SeaQuest for comment on the fines but the attraction has yet to respond.

Jessica Anakalia Hansen
5d ago

SHUT THIS PLACE DOWN!!! I personally met the owners. And as an avid animal lover, I asked them both what inspired them to open up such an amazing experience for animal lovers after the first year of them being open. They BOTH looked at me and said, “We are business oriented and saw the potential in an untapped market.” Since that day, I have only seen how awful they care for their animals safety, their customers safety, and the care for their own employees. Business/Profit oriented people like this have zero business in anything to do with wildlife. Since those words were uttered I have been 100% on board with SHUTTING THEM DOWN!!!!!!

Bubba
4d ago

too cramped there anyways for those sweet critters! I'd bite too if I lived in a small cage & was around people all day

