Friday, Jan. 27, 2023: Cramer says buy this hot stock now and load up on dips
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share why they think new data from the Federal Reserve's favorite inflation indicator will cause the central bank to slow the pace of interest rate hikes. Jim tells Club members he is not compelled right now to do any buying or selling but would get into one portfolio stock before it's too late, and then load up whenever it falters. Jim also shares his outlook on the energy stocks in the Charitable Trust.
Charts suggest investors should bet on ‘work horses’ in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Jim Cramer says
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Friday told investors to steer clear of stocks in the Nasdaq Composite and instead place their bets on names listed in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Nasdaq has climbed 11% this year, as investors have bet on less aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.
I see this year's budding stock rally signaling a different kind of bull market, one that's not so reliant on just a few stocks
This nascent bull market started with the peak in interest rates and the dollar back in the fall and then broadened to include bank and semiconductor stocks in 2023. Is it fragile? Is it alchemy? Is it real? We'll know after we see the quarterly earnings this week from the likes of Club holdings.
Top Wall Street analysts like these stocks for maximum returns
As the earnings season rolls on, many companies are hinting at a challenging year ahead. Meanwhile, it can be intimidating to invest in such a stressful environment. To ease the process, here are five stocks chosen by Wall Street's top analysts, according to TipRanks, a platform that ranks analysts based on their past performances.
Cramer’s week ahead: Fed decision on Wednesday could let the bulls ‘party on’
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday said that Wall Street's recent gains could continue next week depending on the Federal Reserve's actions. "A decision not to raise rates at all might show too much weakness. A quarter-point with a statement that they'll remain vigilant will allow the bulls to party on," he said.
Investing Club mailbag: Why kill jobs and wreck portfolios to beat inflation?
Jim, I love your analysis and am a very happy subscriber to the Investment Club. Though I'm Canadian, your input and perspective has also helped me address my Canadian stock holdings. My question is of a general nature. I need to understand why we are fighting inflation?. That may sound...
Self-made millionaire: Here are 8 things rich people do differently that make them 'ultra wealthy'
It took me 20 years of trial and error before I achieved a multimillion-dollar net worth. Now, at 64, I draw income from the 18 companies I started and the 12,000 apartment units I own. But I wish I had known sooner how ultra wealthy people think about money. I've...
Adani's $2.5 billion share sale faces crucial day after rout
Gautam Adani faces a critical day on Monday with his flagship company's $2.5 billion share sale's second day of bidding overshadowed by a $48 billion rout in the Indian billionaire's stocks which was sparked by a U.S. short seller's report. Seven listed companies belonging to the Adani conglomerate, which is...
10-year Treasury yield briefly tops 3.52% as data watched by the Fed shows inflation increase
Treasury yields climbed on Friday as a key inflation report watched by the Federal Reserve indicated a sizable increase in prices. was up by a little over 2 basis points to 3.515% after topping 3.52% earlier in the session. The. yield was last trading at 4.205% after rising by around...
5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday
Stocks are on pace for a winning week. Intel expects its troubles to continue. Hasbro lays off 15% of its workforce. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. On a roll. Stocks are headed for a winning week after Thursday's strong...
This year's market can actually distinguish between good and bad news — listen to the 'Homestretch'
Here's the transcript for the "Homestretch" for Friday. IT IS ALL OVER THE PLACE. PROBLEM, IT IS WITH INTEL. I LIKE THAT THEORY A LOT. >> IT IS HARD TO FIGHT IT. WE'RE GOING TO GET TO A REPORT. BEFORE I DO THAT, I WANT TO MAKE. A COUPLE OF...
UFB Best Savings Account: A no-frills account with a very high APY
Editor's Note: APYs listed in this article are up-to-date as of the time of publication. They may fluctuate (up or down) as the Fed rate changes. CNBC Select will update as changes are made public. High-yield savings accounts are essential savings vehicles ideal for an emergency fund or a large...
Chinese stocks pop, head for bull market on return from Lunar New Year holiday
Stocks in the Asia-Pacific traded mixed on Monday as mainland Chinese markets jumped on resuming trade after a week-long New Year break. Chinese onshore equities are headed for a bull market — the CSI 300, which tracks the largest mainland-listed stocks, have gained about 20% from its recent lows seen at the end of October last year.
Tesla just had its best week since May 2013
Tesla shares surged 33% this week, marking their best weekly performance since May 2013. CEO Elon Musk said earlier this week the company was on target to potentially produce 2 million vehicles in 2023. The rebound followed a six-month period in which Tesla shares declined more than 40%. The stock...
Here's the real reason why American Express gives out such big rewards
"Discount revenue," or fees charged to merchants that accept its cards, is the company's main source of revenue. Big spenders are AmEx's most important asset. AmEx targets these affluent cardholders through a 'spend-centric' model that focuses on generating revenue primarily by driving spending on its cards. Armed with impressive rewards...
Boeing to hire 10,000 workers in 2023 as it ramps up production
The Arlington, Virginia-based company boosted overall employment by about 14,000 workers in 2022 to 156,000 as of Dec. 31, up from about 142,000 in 2021. Boeing employs about 136,000 workers in the United States. Boeing acknowledged it will "lower staffing within some support functions" - a move meant to enable...
Stock futures fall slightly ahead of busy week of earnings, Fed meeting
Stock futures were modestly lower on Sunday evening as investors geared up for a week of key corporate earnings and a possible interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 56 points, or about 0.2%. S&P 500 futures ticked down 0.2%, and Nasdaq 100 futures edged lower by 0.2%.
Gold little changed ahead of U.S. inflation data
Gold prices were little changed on Friday as traders awaited U.S. inflation data, due later in the day, to gauge the Federal Reserve's stance on further interest rate hikes. Spot gold was flat at $1,927.99 per ounce as of 0234 GMT, while U.S. gold futures were off 0.1% at $1,928.30.
Microsoft and ArcelorMittal back MIT spinout trying to green the $1.6 trillion steel industry
The steel industry brings in revenue of about $1.6 trillion a year and represents between 7% and 9% global carbon dioxide emissions, according to the World Steel Association. On Friday, the clean steel technology company Boston Metal, which spun out of Massachusetts Institute of Technology announced a $120 million funding round, led by the international steel giant ArcelorMittal and with participation from software behemoth Microsoft.
Uber’s CEO almost said no to the job—then Spotify’s CEO convinced him to take it
When Uber first approached now-CEO Dara Khosrowshahi about leading the company, he ignored the call. It was 2017, and the rideshare app was going through a "historically difficult time," Khosrowshahi told LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky in a recent interview. Uber was facing a litany of problems, including sexual harassment allegations, an FBI probe and a slew of firings related to a workplace culture investigation, just to name a few.
