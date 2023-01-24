ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Friday, Jan. 27, 2023: Cramer says buy this hot stock now and load up on dips

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share why they think new data from the Federal Reserve's favorite inflation indicator will cause the central bank to slow the pace of interest rate hikes. Jim tells Club members he is not compelled right now to do any buying or selling but would get into one portfolio stock before it's too late, and then load up whenever it falters. Jim also shares his outlook on the energy stocks in the Charitable Trust.
CNBC

Top Wall Street analysts like these stocks for maximum returns

As the earnings season rolls on, many companies are hinting at a challenging year ahead. Meanwhile, it can be intimidating to invest in such a stressful environment. To ease the process, here are five stocks chosen by Wall Street's top analysts, according to TipRanks, a platform that ranks analysts based on their past performances.
CNBC

Investing Club mailbag: Why kill jobs and wreck portfolios to beat inflation?

Jim, I love your analysis and am a very happy subscriber to the Investment Club. Though I'm Canadian, your input and perspective has also helped me address my Canadian stock holdings. My question is of a general nature. I need to understand why we are fighting inflation?. That may sound...
CNBC

Adani's $2.5 billion share sale faces crucial day after rout

Gautam Adani faces a critical day on Monday with his flagship company's $2.5 billion share sale's second day of bidding overshadowed by a $48 billion rout in the Indian billionaire's stocks which was sparked by a U.S. short seller's report. Seven listed companies belonging to the Adani conglomerate, which is...
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

Stocks are on pace for a winning week. Intel expects its troubles to continue. Hasbro lays off 15% of its workforce. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. On a roll. Stocks are headed for a winning week after Thursday's strong...
CNBC

UFB Best Savings Account: A no-frills account with a very high APY

Editor's Note: APYs listed in this article are up-to-date as of the time of publication. They may fluctuate (up or down) as the Fed rate changes. CNBC Select will update as changes are made public. High-yield savings accounts are essential savings vehicles ideal for an emergency fund or a large...
CNBC

Chinese stocks pop, head for bull market on return from Lunar New Year holiday

Stocks in the Asia-Pacific traded mixed on Monday as mainland Chinese markets jumped on resuming trade after a week-long New Year break. Chinese onshore equities are headed for a bull market — the CSI 300, which tracks the largest mainland-listed stocks, have gained about 20% from its recent lows seen at the end of October last year.
CNBC

Tesla just had its best week since May 2013

Tesla shares surged 33% this week, marking their best weekly performance since May 2013. CEO Elon Musk said earlier this week the company was on target to potentially produce 2 million vehicles in 2023. The rebound followed a six-month period in which Tesla shares declined more than 40%. The stock...
CNBC

Here's the real reason why American Express gives out such big rewards

"Discount revenue," or fees charged to merchants that accept its cards, is the company's main source of revenue. Big spenders are AmEx's most important asset. AmEx targets these affluent cardholders through a 'spend-centric' model that focuses on generating revenue primarily by driving spending on its cards. Armed with impressive rewards...
CNBC

Boeing to hire 10,000 workers in 2023 as it ramps up production

The Arlington, Virginia-based company boosted overall employment by about 14,000 workers in 2022 to 156,000 as of Dec. 31, up from about 142,000 in 2021. Boeing employs about 136,000 workers in the United States. Boeing acknowledged it will "lower staffing within some support functions" - a move meant to enable...
CNBC

Stock futures fall slightly ahead of busy week of earnings, Fed meeting

Stock futures were modestly lower on Sunday evening as investors geared up for a week of key corporate earnings and a possible interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 56 points, or about 0.2%. S&P 500 futures ticked down 0.2%, and Nasdaq 100 futures edged lower by 0.2%.
CNBC

Gold little changed ahead of U.S. inflation data

Gold prices were little changed on Friday as traders awaited U.S. inflation data, due later in the day, to gauge the Federal Reserve's stance on further interest rate hikes. Spot gold was flat at $1,927.99 per ounce as of 0234 GMT, while U.S. gold futures were off 0.1% at $1,928.30.
CNBC

Microsoft and ArcelorMittal back MIT spinout trying to green the $1.6 trillion steel industry

The steel industry brings in revenue of about $1.6 trillion a year and represents between 7% and 9% global carbon dioxide emissions, according to the World Steel Association. On Friday, the clean steel technology company Boston Metal, which spun out of Massachusetts Institute of Technology announced a $120 million funding round, led by the international steel giant ArcelorMittal and with participation from software behemoth Microsoft.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CNBC

Uber’s CEO almost said no to the job—then Spotify’s CEO convinced him to take it

When Uber first approached now-CEO Dara Khosrowshahi about leading the company, he ignored the call. It was 2017, and the rideshare app was going through a "historically difficult time," Khosrowshahi told LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky in a recent interview. Uber was facing a litany of problems, including sexual harassment allegations, an FBI probe and a slew of firings related to a workplace culture investigation, just to name a few.

Comments / 0

Community Policy