Thunder high schoolers sweep Ontonagon; Peewees host 'Battle at the REC'

HOUGHTON, Mich. — The Marinette High School hockey team headed into the Upper Peninsula this weekend and came away with two wins and a tie in four games against Ontonagon and Houghton.

Meanwhile, the Thunder Peewees hosted the Battle at the REC tournament.

HIGH SCHOOLThe Thunder swept a twin-bill from Ontonagon with scores of 4-2 and 7-4 on Saturday.

Blue Haley and Brayden Rounds staked the Thunder to a 3-0 lead in the first ten minutes of play.

Haley scored with an assist from Rounds just under three minutes into the game. Rounds followed with a goal off an assist from Damien Winterbottom, and Haley scored again this time unassisted on a Thunder power play.

The power play led to another goal from Broden Krause early in the second period, and the Thunder cruised to a 4-2 win.

In game two, Ontonagon jumped ahead 2-0 before the power play again sparked the Thunder offense. Caiden Radtke scored on an assist from Rounds just before the horn at the end of the first period.

The Thunder got rolling in the second period, outscoring Ontonagon 3-1 with goals from Randy Von Haden, Haley, and Joey Danielak.

Three more goals in the third period from Radtke, Haley and Von Haden sealed up the 7-4 win.

On Saturday, the team took on Houghton’s 18U team.

The Thunder couldn’t have gotten off to a better start, taking a 5-1 advantage into the third period after goals from Rounds, Danielak, Krause, Haley and Mason Denny.

However, Houghton got off the mat and scored four unanswered goals in the last nine minutes of the game including one short-handed strike to come away with a 5-5 tie.

Saturday afternoon Houghton’s momentum continued with a 2-0 first period.

A second-period power-play goal from Rounds was all the offense the Thunder could muster as they fell by a final score of 4-1.

The Thunder head into an off week with an overall record of 9-4-3 on the season. They will travel north once again the following weekend to take on Manistique, Hancock and Houghton High School and wrap up a stretch of 12 consecutive games against U.P. teams including seven consecutive road games.

BANTAMThe Thunder Bantams went 1-3 in four games at Appleton and Green Bay this weekend.

The team started on a high note with a 7-3 win at Appleton.

Chase Nerat notched a hat trick in that game, while Logan Sakovitz added a pair of goals and Chuckie Bird and Jackson Raygo found the net as well.

Ethan King stopped 35 of 38 shots to preserve the win.

Nerat posted two more goals in the nightcap in Appleton, but the Thunder surrendered a 7-2 final score.

Against Green Bay, the Thunder got a goal from Nerat in an 8-1 loss. Then in game two, a furious rally fell just short in a 4-3 contest.

The Thunder trailed 3-1 heading into the final period after a first-period goal from Brid. In the third, the Thunder got goals from Sakovitz and Bird, but could not score an equalizer.

The Thunder will travel to Iron Mountain for a pair of games on Saturday and host Green Bay on Sunday.

PEEWEE AThe Thunder Peewee A-team took a third-place finish, going 2-1 in the Battle at the REC Tournament.

After opening with a 7-0 loss to Beaver Dam, the Thunder responded with a 6-4 win over Beloit and a 4-2 win over the Arctic Fury, which hails from Orland, Ill.

Owen Shafer powered the Thunder offense, turning in hattricks in both victories.

Owen Haley, Brayden Forgette and Wyatt Kneath added to Shaffer’s offense against Beloit, and Parker Perket also scored against the Arctic Fury.

Gracelyn Loomis minded the net in all three games. She stopped 11-of-15 shots against Beloit and 21-of-25 against Orland.

The Thunder will host Appleton on Saturday and travel to Green Bay on Sunday.

PEEWEE BThe Thunder Peewee B team opened the Battle at the REC Tournament with a 1-1 tie against Oshkosh, then suffered an 8-0 loss to Fond du Lac and couldn’t’ overcome a six-goal first period on their way to a 7-3 loss to Madison.

The team got a pair of goals from Lucien Thayer as well as goals from Chet Lacy and Carter Erdman. Lacy and Callie Trensch recorded assists.

Goalie Sam McKenney had a terrific overall performance, piling up 105 saves in the three games while stopping 87% of the 121 shots he faced.

McKenney stopped 17-of-18 shots against Oshkosh and then blocked 24-of-25 in the first period against Fond du Lac. In his final two periods against Madison, he stopped 26-of-28 shots to keep his team in the game.

The Thunder Peewee B’s will host Appleton on Sunday.