NRA sues over Illinois ban on semiautomatic weapons
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois' two-week-old ban on semiautomatic weapons outlaws “ubiquitous” firearms in “radical” defiance of the Constitution's Second Amendment, a federal lawsuit filed by the National Rifle Association Tuesday claims. The powerful NRA joined a parade of gun-rights activists seeking to toss out...
Ohio State Highway Patrol raises max age for cadets
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is raising the maximum age to apply to the training academy. Cadets between the ages of 21 and 40 may now apply. The previous age requirement maximum to enter academy training was 35. There are a number of other requirements to enter the academy including:
Ohio non-profit criticizes NEOMED for using animals in training exercises
A non-profit organization based in Rootstown Ohio is criticizing Northeastern Ohio Medical University (NEOMED) for using live animals in what they consider to be "deadly" training exercises. According to a news release from the non-profit known as the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, billboards have been installed in multiple northeast...
UAW selects bargaining committee for negotiations with Ultium Cells in Lordstown
The United Auto Workers will go to the bargaining table later this month to start negotiating a contract for workers at Ultium Cells in Lordstown. The Detroit News reports the UAW already has its bargaining committee selected. The plan will be to push for higher wages. Currently, they earn half...
PennDOT lifts vehicle and speed restrictions on interstates
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has lifted the vehicle and speed restrictions on interstates in the northwest region. Restrictions remain in place in other parts of the state. A 45-mph speed restriction with commercial vehicles in the right lane has been lifted on the following roadways:. I-79 from the beginning...
Charges filed for suspect in bomb threat at Neshannock High School
Neshannock Police are have filed charges for the suspect in a bomb threat made to Neshannock High School on Wednesday. According to a news release from Neshannock Police, the Lawrence County 911 center received a phone call shortly before 9:00 Wednesday night from a male claiming to have placed a bomb in the school.
Masury woman awaits sentencing after 19-pound, 4-year-old boy hospitalized
A Masury woman has pleaded guilty to attempted child endangering after authorities say she allowed a four-year-old child to become undernourished. Jenny Musgrave, 41, is charged was secretly indicted in September to endangering children. Tuesday's plea allows Musgrave to avoid a trial that had been scheduled for next month. According...
One car accident sends car into pond near air base
Crews in Vienna were dispatched to King-Graves Rd. after reports of a man standing on his vehicle in a pond on the side of the road. According to police, the driver of a Ford Escape hit black ice, lost control and went into the nearby pond near the Youngstown Air Reserve Station.
