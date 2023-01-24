ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Super Bowl 2023 tickets going for around $5,000. Here’s what else you can buy with that amount

By Jeremiah Martinez
 5 days ago

(KTXL) — This year’s Super Bowl matchup will be decided on Sunday with the NFC and AFC championship games.

The Philadelphia Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game. The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship, a rematch of last year’s title game.

•Video Above: 49ers WR Jauan Jennings on advancing to NFC Championship

Although the Super Bowl matchup isn’t set and the game is three weeks away, getting inside the game will cost a hefty price. Ticket prices could potentially get higher sooner the game approaches.

Super Bowl LVII will occur at State Farm Stadium at 3:30 p.m. PST. As of Jan. 23, here’s how much the cheapest tickets are before fees on Ticketmaster and other websites.

Ticketmaster: $6,150

StubHub: $5,236

SeatGeek: $5,164

GameTime: $4,815

VividSeats: $4,652

TickPick: $5,368

Super Bowl LVII will air on FOX 40 in the Sacramento area

Getting closer to the field will cost even more, as Super Bowl tickets in the lower levels go from $8,000 to $35,000 on Ticketmaster’s website. Ticketmaster is the official ticketing partner of the NFL, according to the company’s website while others are secondary markets.

For the minimum price of a ticket on the above websites, here are others you can spend your money on.

Going on vacation

Instead of using that money on one ticket, those funds can be used on a vacation, which averages about $1,919 per week for one person in the U.S., according to real estate company Pacaso. A vacation for two people will typically cost about $3,838 per week.

That average cost depends on the price of a domestic plane ticket, airport parking, rental car, and gas, but does not include money that will be spent at your destination or hotel.

The average also doesn’t account for food and drinks, as the daily food and drink average for one person is around $46 for at least three meals and $21 for alcohol, according to Pacaso.

NFL Conference Championships set: Here is who is representing the Sacramento area

Paying the rent

More than half of a Super Bowl ticket could be used for paying rent in California, as the median rent in the Golden State is $2,950, according to real estate marketplace company Zillow .

According to Zillow, California’s average rent is 41% higher than the national median. The average rent is higher in the San Francisco Bay Area and Silicon Valley while it’s slightly lower in the Sacramento region.

In the Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom area, the average rent is $2,745, according to Rent.com. That number is increased in the San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley area with the average being $3,681. In San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, the average rent is $3,450.

As for the national average, rent for a one-bedroom apartment is $1,169 while the average for a two-bedroom apartment is $1,339, according to a study from Credit Karma.

49ers LB Dre Greenlaw looks ahead to NFC Championship with Eagles

Buying a used car

If you’re in the market for a used car, there are plenty for sale for around the price of a Super Bowl ticket.

According to Cars.com, a 2001 Cadillac Eldorado ESC was listed at $5,995, as of Jan. 23. The car has a mileage of 87,384 and its price is below the average market price of $6,641.

A listing on CARFAX has a 2015 Fiat 500 Pop with 145,191 miles at $4,750.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

FOX40

FOX40

