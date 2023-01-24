ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernalillo County, NM

Three New Mexico schools receive federal grant money

By Isaac Cruz
 5 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Community School Partnership was given a five-year $491,000 grant from the United States Department of Education. The money from the grant will go towards helping school growth in Bernalillo County.

“The ABC Community School Partnership will use this grant to work collaboratively with three APS Title I schools to scale up and transform them as part of our full-service community school initiative,” ABC Community Schools Partnership Executive Director Danette Townsend said in a release. The grant will go toward Hodgin Elementary, McKinley Middle School and Del Norte High School.

ksfr.org

House Education Committee Supports Extended School Time

The bill that would extend instructional time in New Mexico schools to 1140 a year, up from the current 990 for elementary and 1080 for middle and high schools, was unanimously approved by the House Education Committee on Friday. The bill defines instructional hours as an hour in a school...
