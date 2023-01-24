Three New Mexico schools receive federal grant money

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Community School Partnership was given a five-year $491,000 grant from the United States Department of Education. The money from the grant will go towards helping school growth in Bernalillo County.

“The ABC Community School Partnership will use this grant to work collaboratively with three APS Title I schools to scale up and transform them as part of our full-service community school initiative,” ABC Community Schools Partnership Executive Director Danette Townsend said in a release. The grant will go toward Hodgin Elementary, McKinley Middle School and Del Norte High School.

