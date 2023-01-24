Read full article on original website
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
Travis Kelce ‘good to go’ for Chiefs’ AFC Championship Game vs. Bengals
Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce popped up on the injury report earlier this week when he suffered a back injury at practice. Kelce was officially ruled questionable, and FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer said Sunday he would be a game-time decision for the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals. With kickoff a […] The post Travis Kelce ‘good to go’ for Chiefs’ AFC Championship Game vs. Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sean Payton drops major hint on his coaching candidacy
Sean Payton has been one of the hottest names in this year’s head coaching search. After a number rumors spread about Payton‘s candidacy, the former New Orleans Saints’ head coach decided to set the record straight. Payton has been interviewed by seemingly every team with a head coach spot available this offseason. However, with him […] The post Sean Payton drops major hint on his coaching candidacy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Aaron Rodgers trade possibility gets more gas poured on fire with shocking Packers update
It seems like the Aaron Rodgers era of the Green Bay Packers is coming to an end. After completely missing the playoffs, the team is at a crossroads surrounding their star QB. Do they let the face of the franchise have one more go-around with the team, or do they trade him now while he […] The post RUMOR: Aaron Rodgers trade possibility gets more gas poured on fire with shocking Packers update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs lose CB L’Jarius Sneed vs. Bengals to injury in AFC Championship
The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals are squaring off in the AFC Championship. Health has been a big question coming into this game, with both Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce each dealing with injuries. However, it was the Chiefs defense that got hit hard early on. Starting right cornerback L’Jarius Sneed was forced from […] The post Chiefs lose CB L’Jarius Sneed vs. Bengals to injury in AFC Championship appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rob Gronkowski drops Tom Brady truth bomb Raiders fans won’t want to hear
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has a decision to make this offseason. After a disappointing playoff exit, the future Hall of Famer hits the open market and can play anywhere he wants in 2023. One team rumored to have interest in Brady is the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders are coached by Josh McDaniels, […] The post Rob Gronkowski drops Tom Brady truth bomb Raiders fans won’t want to hear appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes’ wife fires back at Cincinnati Mayor’s ’embarrassing’ Joe Burrow diss at Chiefs QB
Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, didn’t hold back as she fired back at Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval for his Joe Burrow diss on the Kansas City Chiefs QB. On Friday ahead of the upcoming AFC Championship clash between the Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals, Mayor Pureval started the smack-talking with a savage statement where he said […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ wife fires back at Cincinnati Mayor’s ’embarrassing’ Joe Burrow diss at Chiefs QB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jim Harbaugh’s Broncos candidacy gets fresh twist after Michigan announcement
The Denver Broncos have been linked to Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh for weeks now. Nothing is imminent just yet, but the trail is far from cold despite Harbaugh’s supposed commitment to the Wolverines. The team had interviewed the former San Francisco 49ers coach earlier in the month but conducted that in person. To close […] The post Jim Harbaugh’s Broncos candidacy gets fresh twist after Michigan announcement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Hurts, Eagles soar into Super Bowl, rout 49ers for NFC title
PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Jalen Hurts had one of Philadelphia's four rushing touchdowns and the Eagles soared into the Super Bowl, forcing both of San Francisco's quarterbacks out of the game with injuries and beating the wounded 49ers 31-7 in the NFC championship game on Sunday. The Eagles,...
Eagles Jalen Hurts surpasses Cam Newton for epic milestone in NFC Championship vs. 49ers
Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles put on a clinic against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. In the process, Hurts surpassed former Carolina Panthers’ legend Cam Newton with a ridiculous feat. The Eagles defeated the 49ers 31-7. They have won the NFC Championship and will...
Empire State Building shines in Eagles colors following NFC Championship win
A photo was posted to the Empire State Building's Twitter account on Sunday with the caption 'Fly Eagles Fly.'
KSN News
L’Jarius Sneed in concussion protocol after leaving AFC Championship
One of the Kansas City Chiefs top defensive players is being evaluated for a concussion.
Eagles headed back to Super Bowl after NFC Championship win over 49ers
The Philadelphia Eagles are headed back to the Super Bowl after defeating the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in the NFC Championship, 31-7. It will be their second Super Bowl appearance in the last six seasons. The Eagles were extremely physical on both sides of the ball. They were facing one of the league’s best rush […] The post Eagles headed back to Super Bowl after NFC Championship win over 49ers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JJ Watt sounds off on ‘weird’ NFC Championship between Eagles and 49ers
At the beginning of the NFC Championship Game between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers, a lot happened in a short amount of time. Everyone watching was astonished with the chain of events, and former Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt, who has seen just about everything in his career before retiring, wasn’t feeling […] The post JJ Watt sounds off on ‘weird’ NFC Championship between Eagles and 49ers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Where to buy Eagles NFC Championship gear
The Philadelphia Eagles are advancing to Super Bowl LVII after a dominant 31-7 NFC Championship Game victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. Now that the Eagles are NFC champions, you can stock up on gear at Fanatics and BreakingT. The Eagles took advantage of an early injury to Brock […] The post Where to buy Eagles NFC Championship gear appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dallas Cowboys fire Kellen Moore, Mike McCarthy to call plays in 2023
The Dallas Cowboys have fired offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, parting ways with their top play-caller as part of sweeping changes
Empire State angers New Yorkers as building honours reviled Philadelphia Eagles
The Empire State Building, for many the embodiment of New York, may not understand its city very well after all
Dolphins hire former Broncos coach Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator
The Miami Dolphins have reached a deal with former Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio to become their defensive coordinator, a person familiar with the hire told The Associated Press on Sunday.The person spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been finalized.Fangio, who had been one of the most sought-after defensive coordinator candidates this offseason, was Denver's head coach from 2019-21, going 19-30.The Dolphins fired defensive coordinator Josh Boyer after three seasons with the team.Miami finished the season ranked 18th in total defense, 27th in passing defense and tied for 24th on third downs as the team dealt with various injuries.The 64-year-old Fangio, a respected defensive mind, figures to mesh well with Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel and the talent Miami has on defense.Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins had a career year, totaling 98 tackles. Linebacker Jaelan Phillips and rookie cornerback Kader Kohou both had standout seasons.By ALANIS THAMES AP Sports Writer
Brock Purdy reveals extent of his arm injury
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was knocked out of the NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles on the team’s very first drive. While he later returned after backup Josh Johnson left the game, he did not appear capable of doing much more than handing the ball off. Purdy confirmed after the 49ers’ 31-7... The post Brock Purdy reveals extent of his arm injury appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Steve Young jokes he’s ready to play QB after Brock Purdy, Josh Johnson injuries
The opportunity for the San Francisco 49ers to go into Philadelphia and beat the Eagles in the NFC Championship game went south quickly. An elbow injury to quarterback Brock Purdy in the first quarter knocked the Niners backwards, and a concussion suffered by backup Josh Johnson put the Niners in an all-but-impossible situation.
