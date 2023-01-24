ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weaver, AL

CPR and AED Training To Be Offered at Weaver Fire Department

Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FjgJ6_0kPhZoc800
Photo byCalhoun Journal

January 24, 2023

Local Events

Weaver, AL – CPR and AED Training will be offered by Americal Heart Association Instructros. CPR or Cardiopulminary Resucitation is an an emergency lifesaving procedure performed when the heart stops beating. Immediate CPR can double or triple chances after a cardiac arrest. On January 28th at 9:00 am at the Weaver Fire Department (570 Crosson St. II) participants can receive their certification. The cost is $25 per person (2 year certification card included.) If you are interested email your name and number to register at ravendevgrp@gmail.com. There are limited slots available.

For more information, please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here

Back to Home Subscribe Free PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrc.com

Plane crashes in Talladega County, pilot reported to be ‘okay’

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Childersburg Fire Department, Alabama State Troopers and Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies responded when a twin-engine plane crashed on Saturday. The crash happened at approximately 5:40 p.m. in a field near Meadow Farm Lane between Childersburg and Sylacauga. According to FlightAware.com, the plane was an...
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
nddist.com

Alabama Delivery Companies Cited Over Driver's Death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – In the summer of 2022, onlookers noticed a delivery truck stopped at about 8:15 a.m. one Wednesday morning on the University of Birmingham campus, near what would have been the driver’s first drop-off. About two hours later, a passerby saw the driver slumped over and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Anniston to Hold Food Truck Festival

Anniston, AL – On February 4th from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm Zinn Park will be the the place to go for some food truck delights! There will be more than 12 food trucks as well as other vendors for this event. A few options will be Let’s B Sweet, Rib Finz N Chicks, Big Boys Wings, Crickets Sweets and Treats, Kin Express, Sealife, Bonnie Rays, Brix & Stix Wood Fire Pizza, Below Zero, Julia’s Kitchen, Baby Boys’s BBQ, and Royal Slush.
ANNISTON, AL
CBS 42

BPD investigating Saturday night shootings that may be related

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police are investigating two shootings that occurred Saturday night and may be related. According to BPD, officers arrived to the 100 block of Nekoma Drive and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound just after midnight. He was taken to UAB Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A separate call […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
weisradio.com

18 Wheeler Overturns on the Bypass in Centre Wednesday Evening

Centre Police and other first responders worked a single-vehicle rollover, involving an 18 wheeler, Wednesday evening on the Bypass in Centre. It appears the big rig went off the road and overturned after hitting the soft shoulder near the Fishin’ Hole restaurant. Fortunately, the driver was unhurt and no...
Calhoun Journal

Fatal Crash Takes The Life of Two in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency a two-vehicle crash at approximately 12:50 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, has claimed two lives. Karen R. Tatum, 60, of Anniston, was critically injured when the 2001 Toyota Avalon she was driving was struck by a 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Taran Seymour, 56, of Anniston. After the initial collision, both vehicles left the roadway and struck a tree. Tatum was transported to Regional Medical Center in Anniston, where she later succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased. The passenger in the Toyota, Karen J. Pope, 36, also of Anniston was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. Seymour was transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham for medical treatment. The crash occurred on Choccolocco, approximately eleven miles east of Anniston, in Calhoun County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

UPDATE: Jacksonville Police Department Seeking Public’s Assistance Locating Bethany Anne Pettus

Jacksonville, AL – The Jacksonville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Bethany Anne Pettus. Bethany is 24 years old, 5’7” and 275 lbs., blue eyes and auburn hair. Bethany left on her own accord, but her family is concerned that she has not yet returned home. Bethany was last known to be wearing black leggings with white snowflakes on them and a pink Carhartt sweatshirt. Bethany may be in the Anniston, AL area.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

2 Birmingham residents charged with drug trafficking in Cullman County

CULLMAN, Ala. – Two people from Birmingham were arrested in Cullman County on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and both are facing three counts of drug trafficking.   According to a media release from the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), on Jan. 24, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop along Alabama Highway 69 near Dodge City. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and attempted to flee. A pursuit continued until the offender crashed into a CCSO investigator’s vehicle. There were no injuries. Two suspects were detained and later arrested.  Kena Dionte Smith, 24, of Birmingham, and Alexis Nicole Funish, 25, of Birmingham,...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

OneWorld Pet Resort Grand Opening

Anniston, AL – 200-Acre Dog Boarding Facility at McClellan Opens January 30th in Anniston, Alabama, OneWorld Pet Resort Features 130 Indoor/Outdoor Kennels and Two Dog Parks. OneWorld Pet Resort will open for business with a ribbon cutting ceremony open to the public at 11 AM January 30, 2023 at 315 Rucker St, Anniston, AL. The newly- remodeled facility sits on 200 acres, with 130 climate-controlled kennels, designed with modern materials for safety, cleanliness, and comfort. Our mission is to be the “home away from home” for your pet.
ANNISTON, AL
wdhn.com

Calhoun County Schools raising money for funeral for 6-year-old beaten to death

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — The Anniston community is grieving after a local first-grader was killed last weekend. His father has been charged with capital murder. 6-year-old Jessie McCormack attended Alexandria Elementary School. Calhoun County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jose Reyes Jr. described the little boy as “full of energy” and beloved by his friends and teacher.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Oxford Public Library Offers A Blind Date with a Book

Photo byCalhoun JournalJanuary 29, 2023Local EventsOxford, AL – During the month of February you can check out a book without knowing what it is beforehand. Pick one of the wrapped books based on its attributes. Read the book, review it, and then turn in your review to the library to get your name into the drawing for prizes. The library has great prizes from terrific businesses around Oxford. Come see what books they have.For more information, please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here. Back to Home Subscribe Free PrevPREVIOUS ARTICLE.
OXFORD, AL
wbrc.com

Fatal crash in Calhoun County kills 2 people

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A two-vehicle crash in Calhoun County has left two dead and one injured. Authorities say the crash happened January 24 when Taran Seymour’s Hyundai Santa Fe collided with Karen Tatum’s Toyota Avalon. After the collision, both vehicles left the road and hit a tree in Choccolocco, about eleven miles east of Anniston.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

2 women killed, 1 injured in east Alabama traffic crash

An east Alabama crash on Tuesday left two people dead and another injured. Alabama State Troopers identified the fatality victims as Karen R. Tatum, 60, and Karen J. Pope, 36. Both women lived in Anniston. The wreck happened at 12:50 p.m. on Choccolocco Road, about 11 miles east of Anniston...
ANNISTON, AL
CBS 42

2 women dead following car crash in east Alabama

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two women are dead following a car crash Tuesday afternoon in Calhoun County. Karen R. Tatum, 60, and Karen J. Pope, 36, both died after another car crashed into theirs while they were driving in Choccolocco, an unincorporated community about 11 miles east of Anniston. According to the Alabama Law […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

This Week’s Calhoun County Sports Schedule

Calhoun County, AL – Here is the high school sports schedule for teams in and around Calhoun County for the week of Jan. 30-Feb. 4 Basketball Jan. 30 Anniston at Alexandria Collinsville at Cedar Bluff Coosa Christian at Ohatchee Donoho at Winterboro Gaylesville at Wellborn Jacksonville Christian at Faith Christian Model (Ga.) girls at Spring Garden […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Journal

Anniston, AL
13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy