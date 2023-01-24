CPR and AED Training To Be Offered at Weaver Fire Department

Photo by Calhoun Journal

January 24, 2023

Weaver, AL – CPR and AED Training will be offered by Americal Heart Association Instructros. CPR or Cardiopulminary Resucitation is an an emergency lifesaving procedure performed when the heart stops beating. Immediate CPR can double or triple chances after a cardiac arrest. On January 28th at 9:00 am at the Weaver Fire Department (570 Crosson St. II) participants can receive their certification. The cost is $25 per person (2 year certification card included.) If you are interested email your name and number to register at ravendevgrp@gmail.com. There are limited slots available.

