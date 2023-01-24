SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Oscar Meyer Wienermobile is coming to Syracuse this weekend!. The 27-foot-long hotdog drives across the country, stopping at a new city every week. The Wienermobile will be set up at the 2023 B’Ville Big Chill in Mercer Park on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. and at the Walmart on Basile Rowe on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

