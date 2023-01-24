Read full article on original website
Syracuse Police Department discusses community tips and an upcoming event
Syracuse police department logo. Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discusses two cases from the week and how the community helped them get the suspects as well...
Relish the opportunity to visit the Wienermobile this weekend in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Oscar Meyer Wienermobile is coming to Syracuse this weekend!. The 27-foot-long hotdog drives across the country, stopping at a new city every week. The Wienermobile will be set up at the 2023 B’Ville Big Chill in Mercer Park on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. and at the Walmart on Basile Rowe on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
United Way of Central New York freezes $174,000 in funding meant for Vera House in 2023
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse nonprofit Vera House will go without $174,250 dollars in funding this year from the United Way of Central New York, it's President Nancy Kern Eaton confirmed Friday. She sent CNY Central this statement regarding that decision:. Like many in our community, we are concerned about...
Oneida County Sheriffs respond to Vernon Apartments for a suspicious package located
Vernon, N.Y. — The Oneida County Sheriff's Office responded to the Vernon Apartments in the Village of Vernon Friday just after 11 pm. There had been a suspicious package located on the porch of one of the apartments, according the the Sherriff. The deputies asked the community to avoid...
New commissioned report details shortcomings of Oswego Department of Social Services
Oswego County, NY — A sweeping report just issued on what’s wrong with the Department of Social Services in Oswego County finds the agency is often reactive and in crisis mode, as stated by the people who work there. This report was commissioned by Oswego County after the...
Investments in OCC is helping the community college continue to stand out
Investments in OCC is helping the community college continue to stand out. Syracuse, N.Y. — It seems like lately, there’s a lot of new investment coming to Onondaga Community College’s campus on Onondaga hill. A clean room for semiconductor work, and a multimillion dollar healthcare training facility.
Syracuse Police investigating use of force in incident in Armory Square
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The Syracuse Police Department confirmed it is conducting an internal investigation into use of force during a call on Saturday, January 28th. Officers were dispatched to Nick’s Tomato Pie in Armory Square around 1:40 a.m. Saturday morning. The responding officers used force while arresting a female for larceny.
Seventeen-year-old shot in both arms in Syracuse early Friday morning
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A 17-year-old was shot in both arms near the 100 block of South Alvord St. in Syracuse. The incident occurred around 1:00 a.m. Friday morning. Upon arrival, Syracuse Police Officers found the injured 17-year-old and transported them to Upstate Hospital. The individual is expected to survive.
Light snow on Monday then more impactful lake effect snow near Syracuse by Tuesday morning
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- After being in the 40s both days this weekend and some rain on Sunday we'll be shifting back to more wintry weather this week. NOTE: There is a weather alert for light icing for areas to the north in Jefferson and Lewis counties until 10 PM Sunday night.
A dozen people impacted after two fires in Oswego County
Oswego County — The American Red Cross is helping a dozen people after two fires broke out in Oswego County. On Tuesday, the Red Cross provided financial assistance which can be used for necessities such as shelter, food, and clothing to two adults and four children, ages 4, 9, and two 12 year olds after a fire on Russell Road in Fulton.
Liverpool Starbucks becomes first unionized location in Central New York
LIVERPOOL, N.Y. — Employees at the Route 31 Starbucks in Liverpool have voted in favor of unionizing, becoming the first Starbucks union in Central New York. In a 10-8 vote, employees decided Friday to join the Starbucks Workers United movement that first started in Buffalo and has assisted 282 successful union votes in locations nationwide.
NYSEG forum will begin on Tuesday after multiple customer complaints
ITHACA, N.Y. — Many neighbors have struggled this winter with heating bills and now Tompkins County leaders are encouraging those who have struggled with billing mistakes to share their stories. The State Department of Public Service says customers are reporting problems with their billing. When customers reach out to...
Beloved Liverpool community member, educator, Frank Sofia has passed away
LIVERPOOL, N.Y. — It was announced Friday that Frank Sofia, often affectionately called “Mr. Liverpool” passed away on Thursday. Frank Sofia was a staple in the Liverpool community, where he was a teacher for 35 years at Liverpool High School before becoming a LHS stadium coordinator, finally retiring in 2020.
Mild Sunday, then a couple cold snaps this week
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - It's been a fairly mild winter so far. Looking at this January as a whole, on average, our high temperatures were 6 degrees warmer than normal and our low temperatures were 11 degrees warmer than normal! Right now, we are in 9th place for the warmest January on record!
Brexialee Torres Ortiz: An extraordinary young girl is laid to rest Friday
Syracuse, N.Y. — A ray of sunshine, extraordinary, beautiful, smart, bright, caring — these are all just some of the words people have used to describe young Brexialee Torres Ortiz since her death on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Brexialee Torres Ortiz was just 11 years old when...
TAKE 5 Top-Prize winning ticket sold in Cicero
Cicero, NY — The New York Lottery announced Saturday that a top-prize winning ticket was sold for the TAKE 5 evening drawing on Friday. The ticket, worth $41,276.50, was bought at the Speedway located at 7961 Brewerton Road in Cicero. TAKE 5 players with midday and evening draws on...
DeWitt man pleads guilty to sending music artist death threats on Instagram
DEWITT, N.Y. — A DeWitt man pleaded guilty Thursday to transmitting an interstate threat to injure another person. Marcus Fuller, 38, admitted that in Apr. 2022, he sent dozens of communications via Instagram directed to a musical performing artist, using about 100 different accounts that he created for that purpose.
Third suspect in Brexialee Torres Ortiz murder investigation arrested Thursday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The third suspect in the murder of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres Ortiz was taken into custody in Lincolndale, just south of Poughkeepsie, with the assistance of the NY State Police out of SP Somers Thursday. The suspect was turned over to Syracuse Police Department Homicide Unit Detectives...
Ithaca man leads police officer on chase through Walmart after using stolen credit cards
On Thursday afternoon, the Ithaca Police Department was called to Walmart as employees believed a person in the store was attempting to fraudulently use stolen credit cards to make purchases. Later identified as 28-year-old Isaiah Foster, the suspect attempted to flee back inside the store when the first uniformed police...
Graphic video shows Memphis police kick, beat Tyre Nichols; nationwide protests underway
WASHINGTON (TND) — Demonstrations and protests are taking place across the country after the Memphis Police Department released video of the deadly beating and arrest of an unarmed Black man Friday. Five former Memphis police officers are now facing seven federal charges — including second-degree murder and aggravated assault...
