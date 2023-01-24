Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
Eagles vs. Chiefs: Kelce brothers will meet in Super Bowl 57
The Kelce Bowl! Philadelphia center Jason Kelce and Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce will become the first brothers to play against each other in the Super Bowl, according to ESPN.
WBRE
Fans are fanatical about Philadelphia Eagles
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Philly fans cheered the Eagles onto victory while watching the game in Downtown Wilkes-Barre. Franklin’s was packed on Public Square with a crowd tuned in for the Conference Championship. After the blow-out win, fans of the Birds, including Lily Cimino of Dallas, are super confident about their chances in the […]
Bengals HC Zac Taylor goes to bat for Joseph Ossai following costly late penalty in AFC title game
A costly late hit on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes ended the Cincinnati Bengals' chance at a repeat trip to the Super Bowl on Sunday night. An unnecessary roughness penalty on Bengals' Joseph Ossai set the Chiefs up for the game-winning field goal late, sealing Cincinnati's fate in a 23-20 loss. However, while Ossai might be the scapegoat for the loss, head coach Zac Taylor rejected the idea.
NFL Championship Sunday: 6 biggest winners and losers, including Patrick Mahomes
NFL Championship Sunday got off to a rip-roaring start with the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles taking on one
Eagles open as early Super Bowl favorites
The Philadelphia Eagles are the early favorites to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12,
