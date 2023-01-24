ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 57

Shari L
5d ago

Almost $30 million going towards the purchase of 30 electric buses and charging stations!!! Couldn't they just buy a few to test them out and see how well they work in our Minnesota winters? Did they even try to negotiate and get a deal for these, sounds pretty expensive!!!

Reply
15
Diane LeMon
5d ago

This shouldn’t be a windfall for the government, every penny needs to be returned to the people who were overtaxed.

Reply
25
Pat M
5d ago

How about removing the tax from SSI. One of the few states to tax it. Come on Walz help the seniors in Minnesota.

Reply
12
Related
knsiradio.com

AARP: Walz Budget Proposal Doesn’t Go Far Enough for Minnesota Seniors

(KNSI) — Governor Tim Walz officially rolled out his 2023 One Minnesota budget, which includes tax cuts for many Minnesotans, including senior citizens, but one advocacy group says it doesn’t go far enough. In a statement to KNSI, AARP Minnesota says it commends Governor Walz on the proposed...
106.9 KROC

Stimulus Checks for Minnesotans Still on the Table for 2023

Those stimulus checks. Governor Tim Walz has been talking about those for a few months. Are families - based on income - going to be receiving them or not?. Some people do not feel that those checks should be sent out. The funds should be allocated to other areas. Minnesota has quite a large surplus of money. And Governor Walz would like to send out some checks again.
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Gov. Walz wants to pay off U.S. Bank Stadium 23 years early

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz's plan to pay off the one-point-one billion dollar U. S. Bank Stadium looks like a done deal. He announced in his budget speech this week that he wants to pay off the 377 million dollars in outstanding bond debt from the publically financed portion of the arena. Walz would use the balance in the stadium reserve fund as well as general fund money to make the final payment, which wasn't expected to happen until 2046.
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

"Blackout Bill" headed to the Minnesota Senate.

A landmark energy bill has made it's way to the Minnesota Senate after passing the house. How state Republicans say this bill could actually make Minnesota's energy situation worse. GOP lawmakers push back on 'blackout bill' as it passes Minnesota House. A landmark bill moving into the Minnesota Senate would...
fox9.com

Calculator: See how Walz tax credits, rebates, and tax increases would impact you

(FOX 9) - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is proposing rebate checks and an expansion of two tax credits for families with young children that he considers the biggest tax cut in state history. Use this calculator to see how much you'd receive. Then, read below for more details about the other ways that Walz's budget plan could impact your personal budget if lawmakers pass it.
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

Walz Infrastructure Budget Partially Paid For By Higher Fees

(KNSI) – The Walz Administration is touting over $3 billion in proposed spending in its 2023 infrastructure plan, but Republicans say it means Minnesotans will be paying more in fees and taxes. There are five broad themes to the budget. It will fund $650 million in roads and bridges,...
northernnewsnow.com

Walz announces plans to send checks to millions of Minnesotans

ST. PAUL, MN -- Democratic Governor Tim Walz announced the final part of his budget proposal Tuesday, which includes tax rebate checks for millions of Minnesotans. “This is a fair budget that will continue to create growth and reduce taxes on Minnesotans while improving all aspects of their life. I couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve done,” said Walz.
MINNESOTA STATE
dailyplanetdc.com

Minnesota man charged with tax and wire fraud

A federal grand jury in St. Paul returned an indictment yesterday charging a Minnesota man with assisting in the preparation of false income tax returns and wire fraud. According to the indictment, from 2014 to 2018, Beau Wesley Gensmer, of Prior Lake, owned a purported consulting company and, starting in 2014, hired a tax return preparer in Anchorage, Alaska, to prepare and electronically file federal income tax returns for members of the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, the Native American tribe that owns Mystic Lake and Little Six Casinos outside of Minneapolis.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
KELOLAND TV

Anti-trans legislation drives physician out of South Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (KELO) — Dr. Mayson Bedient is a family medicine and gender affirming care specialist with Essentia Health in Fargo, N.D. Until December 2022, he was one of two physicians in Webster, a small South Dakota community of nearly 2,000 a little under an hour east of Aberdeen.
FARGO, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy