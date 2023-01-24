ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump Withdraws Another Case Opposing New York AG’s Fraud Probe After Brutal Sanctions Order For ‘Frivolous’ Litigation

By Adam Klasfeld
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 5 days ago
Jim Taylor
4d ago

He's finally getting spanked enough for abuse of the legal system to drag out legal actions. That's his MO for civil cases in hopes of the other side running out of money to pursue the lawsuit. The government and judges, however, have the money and are tired of Trump's frivolous lawsuits and wasting the Court's valuable resources. It's quite evident that Trump is running scared and losing his mind as of late. He's worried about the Court's standing up to him and heavily fining him too. He needs to be prosecuted before he can try to claim it's political and interfering with his campaign, so he can never hold any office, state or federal, again. This country won't survive another 4 years of him trying to bring in an autocratic government with him as the dictator. I fail to see how his supporters can stand behind a sociopath that wants the very things they accuses his opponents of and fear the most. It's scary and not what I want to leave our future generations .........our kids.

Maxie
5d ago

Yeah, he’s getting fined a million or so every time he brings thee frivolous lawsuits before a judge!🤪

MJ Williams
5d ago

I guess he can’t afford the fines and sanctions he and his lawyers are getting for the frivolous lawsuits!

