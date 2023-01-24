Trump Withdraws Another Case Opposing New York AG’s Fraud Probe After Brutal Sanctions Order For ‘Frivolous’ Litigation

Pras Michel, a member of the 1990s hip-hop group Fugees, is attempting to force former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump to testify at his upcoming campaign finance trial, Politico reported Tuesday. "We're planning on calling former President Trump and former President Obama," Michel's defense attorney, David Kenner, said during a conference at U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. "These subpoenas are going out for service today." Kenner reportedly did not elaborate on what testimony either man would be able to provide, but claimed, "I believe it's all relevant." Michel, a rapper who started Fugees in the early 1990s alongside Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean, was indicted...

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 11 DAYS AGO