FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sedona Seeks Resident Participation in Budget Planning
The city of Sedona encourages residents to apply for the Budget Work Group to serve as a citizen sounding board during the upcoming annual budget process. More specifically, the group of up to nine volunteers will meet no more than four times in March and April on the following topics:
Prescott Valley To Begin Two Major Road Projects Spring 2023
The Town of Prescott Valley has delayed two major projects until Spring 2023 because of construction costs, labor shortages, and supply chain issues. The Glassford Hill Road resurfacing project, which will improve the road surface from Highway 69 to Panther Path, and the Viewpoint Drive improvement project, which will improve Viewpoint between Long Look and Manley, will begin this Spring and are scheduled for completion by Fall 2023.
Prescott Valley Parks and Rec Needs Sponsors
Prescott Valley Parks and Recreation is looking for businesses to become sponsors for 2023! Through their events and programs, you can showcase your business while helping your local community!. Some of the perks of becoming a sponsor include having a booth at their most popular events, signs posted at events,...
Yavapai College Welcomes a New Associate Dean
Yavapai College of Prescott is happy to welcome Dr. William Perry Baker, the new Associate Dean of Science, Math, and Adult Basic Education. Cloning saguaro cactuses with eighth graders, earning a Ph.D. in zoology, teaching genetics, authoring science books, and developing a patent for an antibody kit are just some of the highlights of Dr. William Perry Baker’s distinguished career rooted in community college.
Red Cluster Berry Cotoneaster: Watters Plant of the Week
Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shares the Watters Plant of the Week: Red Cluster Berry Cotoneaster! Check out this week’s fun selection and stay tuned to see more information on how to grow this plant. Year-round interest in one evergreen plant! Drenched in white flowers...
More Winter Weather Week of January 29, 2023
Another storm bringing winter weather is predicted to roll through Northern Arizona beginning Sunday evening through Tuesday. The U.S. National Weather Service Flagstaff Arizona posted its latest snowfall forecast for Prescott and the surrounding areas as well as in Flagstaff, Williams, Sedona, and more. Snowfall is expected to begin early...
Seeds & Soil: Watters Podcast
In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott tell us how to prepare seeds & soil for spring. Learn which seeds are best for 2023, and promote success in your gardens this spring. Check out more of The Mountain Gardener Podcasts and subscribe to the Watters...
Watters Garden Classes: Watters Podcast
In this segment, Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center in Prescott talks all about their upcoming Garden Classes for February! Learn all about soil preparation, growing fruit trees, and more! New to the area or simply new to gardening? Check out the Gardening for Newcomers class!. Check out more of...
ASU Symphony Orchestra Returns to Prescott
In a season that spans the globe to collect the most exciting performers, the Yavapai Symphony Association would be remiss not to include a talented orchestra very close to home. The YSA proudly presents the Arizona State University Symphony Orchestra, Sunday afternoon, February 12, at 3 p.m. at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center.
